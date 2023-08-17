15.08.2023, 10:24 3041
Kazakhstan and Lithuania Established Cooperation on Official Development Assistance
Images
Kazakhstan Agency of International Development "KazAID" and the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency "CPVA" signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation for the joint implementation of projects, strengthening regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania in the field of official development assistance (ODA), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties mentioned that cooperation between Kazakh and Lithuanian agencies has great potential in exchanging experience and implementing joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of Central Asian countries. During the visit, Kazakh delegation held meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania and other governmental and non-commercial institutions.
The above-mentioned visit was focused on expanding the range of partnership in the external sector and raising awareness of the international community about the policy of sustainable development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
These issues are of particular relevance in accordance with the need to effectively use the potential of KazAID to promote the culture and history of Kazakhstan, announced by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the second meeting of the National Kurultai "Just Kazakhstan - Responsible Citizen", which took place on June 17, 2023 in Turkestan.
For reference: The Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency "CPVA", established in 2003 by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, is responsible for the management of programmes and projects financed from the state budget, the EU and other international donors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
15.08.2023, 11:28 3001
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam
Bulat Sugurbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan concurrently to Brunei Darussalam presented his credentials to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.
The parties discussed the perspectives of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and economic, tourism, transport and logistics spheres.
During the ceremony, Ambassador Sugurbayev also held a meeting with Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam. They agreed to sign an agreement on visa-free travel between the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
11.08.2023, 16:16 17776
Kazakh Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Cooperation
Images
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani as part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
They discussed the political situation in the OSCE space and the Organization’s prospects, and also exchanged their views on possible ways to restore confidence and constructive dialogue between the participating states.
Bujar Osmani presented the North Macedonian priorities at the OSCE and shared the Chairmanship-in-Office’s vision of the further development of the Organization. Minister Osmani also highlighted the relevance of the goals and objectives enshrined in the 2010 Astana Declaration, especially in terms of building a common and indivisible Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian security community.
In his turn, Murat Nurtleu emphasized the Organization’s role as an important negotiating platform for resolving crisis situations in the OSCE area. Minister Nurtleu also confirmed that Kazakhstan will keep contributing to the strengthening of the OSCE and providing further assistance to the Chairmanship-in-Office.
In particular, the parties discussed cooperation on such issues as the fight against international terrorism and extremism, drug and arms trafficking, illegal migration, and border security.
A separate topic of the conversation was the preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the OSCE, scheduled for later this year in Skopje.
In the context of cooperation with North Macedonia, the parties also discussed the most promising areas of bilateral collaboration, among which are transport, logistics, agriculture, mining and tourism. Given that Kazakhstan and North Macedonia do not have access to the sea, both countries confirmed their interest in developing new trade routes.
One of the priority points of the negotiations was the consideration of the possibility of signing a bilateral agreement on exemption from visa requirements for citizens of the two countries, as well as the promotion of interethnic and interreligious harmony, which unites the domestic and foreign policy approaches of Astana and Skopje in this matter.
At the end of the talks the ministers agreed to maintain a regular dialogue both on bilateral and regional platforms.
For reference: According to Kazakhstan's customs statistics, the trade turnover between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Republic of North Macedonia for 2022 amounted to 9.3 million US dollars (export - 7.3 million, import - 2 million), which is 5.5 times higher than in 2021.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
03.08.2023, 15:14 73501
Roman Sklyar holds bilateral meeting with China Power International Holding Limited's management
Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held an online meeting with Wang Zichao, Chairman of China Power International Holding Limited, primeminister.kz reports.
During the May visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China, China Power International Holding Limited and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, SANY Renewable Energy signed an agreement on the construction of a 1 GW wind farm in Zhambyl region.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the progress of the investment project, as well as exchanged views on promising projects in the energy sector.
Welcoming the representatives of China Power International Holding Limited Roman Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to increasing foreign direct investment in the country and expressed interest in further deepening of cooperation.
In turn, the Chairman of the company Wang Zichao noted the importance of cooperation between the countries in the energy sector, and assured the Kazakhstan side of readiness in the implementation of the project.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
31.07.2023, 17:05 78241
Humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and promotion of Kazakhstani goods to the markets of Central Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and the Middle East
A delegation of representatives of business and government of Afghanistan arrives in Kazakhstan. The first Kazakh-Afghan business forum will be held in Astana on August 3, 2023, and an exhibition of Afghan goods will be held on August 4-5. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh and Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev told about this and the prospects of trade, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian relations between the two countries at a briefing, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Afghanistan for Kazakhstan is a priority market for flour, which accounts for 70% of the total exports of this product. Last year, the volume of flour supplies increased by 52% (from 895,126 tons in 2021 to 1.3 million tons in 2022), wheat - by 20% (from 571,704 tons in 2021 to 686,729 tons in 2022), sunflower oil - в by 6.2 times (from 2,825 tons in 2021-m to 17,576 tons in 2022), the shipment of rye has begun. Kazakhstan also supplies wheat, sunflower oil, flax seeds to Afghanistan. Recently, exports to Afghanistan have diversified, shipments of medicines, fertilizers and rolled products have stabilized.
Of all the Central Asian countries, Afghanistan trades with Kazakhstan the most. Last year, the mutual trade turnover reached almost $1 billion. In the coming years, we plan to increase this figure to $3 billion", - said MTI Vice Minister Kairat Torebayev.
Afghanistan is a transport corridor of Central Asia, a connecting bridge between the countries of Central Asia, India and the countries of the Persian Gulf. It opens the possibility for Kazakhstan to access the seaports of Karachi and Gwadar, then to India, the countries of the Middle East, Africa. These are new and very attractive markets for trade for Kazakhstani exporters.
For reference: The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan in 2022 amounted to $987.9 million, which is 2.1 times higher than in the same period of the previous year ($474.3 million). At the same time, traditionally, about 90% of this figure falls on Kazakhstan's exports, mainly processed products.
Trade between the countries for 5 months of 2023 amounted to $316.6 million, of which $310 million is accounted for by Kazakh exports.
Kazakhstan has an export potential of supplies to Afghanistan worth more than $500 million in the food, petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, light, and machine-building industries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
29.07.2023, 14:40 83991
2023 Media & Think Tank Forum for SCO Countries Kicked off in Qingdao
Images
The 2023 Media & Think Tank Forum for SCO Countries was held on July 28 in Qingdao, a coastal city in eastern China’s Shandong Province. Directed by China International Communications Group (CICG) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat, the event was jointly organized by CICG Center for Europe and Asia (China Pictorial Publications) and the Administrative Committee of China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area (SCODA), and co-organized by B&R International Communication Research Institute, Beijing Association for Friendship and International Exchange, and SCO (Qingdao) Research Institute of Economy and Trade. The forum was themed "Promoting High-Quality Development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Building a Closer SCO Community with a Shared Future."
Gao Anming, vice president and editor-in-chief of CICG, Zhang Xinzhu, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee, secretary of the Party Working Committee of SCODA, and Grigory Logvinov, SCO deputy secretary-general, attended the forum and delivered speeches.
Li Gang, deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee of SCODA and executive deputy director of the Administrative Committee of SCODA, Mohammed Saqib, economist and secretary-general of India China Economic & Cultural Council, and Sun Zhuangzhi, director of the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, as well as diplomatic envoys to China from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan also attended the event. Additionally, the forum brought together over 100 think tank experts, media representatives and youth delegates from SCO countries including India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Gao Anming noted that to promote the further development of the SCO, its member states should stay committed to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit and pool strengths for cooperation. Building a shared future, outlining the vision for common prosperity, and advancing mutual learning among civilizations will lead to greater cooperation. He said that CICG is willing to continue deepening its cooperation with media outlets, think tanks and cultural institutions from SCO countries, and the role of the Media & Think Tank Forum for SCO Countries needs to be brought into better play. CICG would like to work together with other parties to make the SCO’s voice heard, tell the SCO’s stories more effectively, and disseminate the SCO’s experience, in order to promote the well-being of people in SCO countries and build a closer SCO community with a shared future.
In his speech, Zhang Xinzhu welcomed friends from media organizations and think tanks from both China and beyond to further learn about and participate in the practices of SCODA under the framework of SCO cooperation. He invited media personnel to cover SCODA’s experience and best practices in promoting local economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges among SCO countries, and better tell the SCO’s stories to increase mutually beneficial cooperation and forge closer people-to-people ties, so as to make the SCO’s voice heard and contribute the SCO’s wisdom. In this way, the SCO’s consensus will become more solid and the Shanghai Spirit will take deeper roots.
Grigory Logvinov remarked that SCO member countries should deepen media cooperation, and build a safe, just, open information space to further promote people-to-people exchange. Currently the member countries are actively working together on social media networks and other new media platforms. He believes that establishing a mechanism for mutual following and forwarding will help their accounts attract more fans.
Li Gang said that SCODA has deeply integrated into the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) since its establishment. It has made every effort to accelerate the development of the "four hubs" of international logistics, modern trade, two-way investment cooperation, and business, tourism, and cultural exchange, as well as to establish and improve the China-SCO Institute of Economy and Trade. These efforts aim to provide scenarios, models, and examples for bilateral and multilateral economic and trade cooperation between SCO states and countries along the Belt and Road.
The grand vision of the BRI has already achieved remarkable success. The decade-long journey of the BRI has been a testament to the power of openness, inclusiveness, multilateralism, and high-quality cooperation," said Mohammed Saqib during his speech at the forum. "The SCO should leverage its unique strength to complement the BRI, offering vast opportunities to enhance policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, trade facilitation, and people-to-people ties. Together, the BRI and the SCO can build a closer community with a shared future."
Sun Zhuangzhi pointed out that the Chinese leader proposed the vision to build a community with a shared future for humanity in response to global issues, and then put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, which are more magnificent and forward-looking goals for long-term cooperation and will have greater meaning in practice. In this sense, the SCO community can be regarded as a regional community with a shared future for mankind. It is an objective process for countries in the region to jointly improve multilateral mechanisms and cooperation methods by continuously expanding the fields of pragmatic cooperation.
The inaugural ceremony of the SCO Countries Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Center was held during the forum. Hao Guoxin, deputy director of the Administrative Committee of SCODA, and Jiang Yonggang, president of CICG Center for Europe and Asia (China Pictorial Publications), unveiled the center.
During the forum, media outlets and relevant organizations including Business Kazakhstan, Today News Agency of Kazakhstan, CICG Center for Europe and Asia (China Pictorial Publications), the Administrative Committee of SCODA, Kabar National News Agency of Kyrgyzstan, Daily Mail of Pakistan signed the Framework Agreement on Strengthening Media Cooperation among SCO Countries, which aims to uphold the Shanghai Spirit, promote information about SCO, and help build an international communication order that is fairer and more rational.
At the forum, consensus was reached after diplomats, experts, scholars, and media representatives from SCO countries had conducted exchange on three topics: "Deepening Connectivity and Building Consensus on High-Quality Development Under the Belt and Road Initiative," "Practicing Multilateralism and Promoting a Fairer and More Equitable International Order," and "Adhering to Openness and Inclusiveness and Promoting Cultural Inheritance and Mutual Learning among Civilizations." Insightful views can be found in the keynote speeches by Chen Wenling, chief economist of China Center for Economic Exchanges, Kaipbergenov Adilbek, vice president of Dunyo Information Agency of Uzbekistan, Makhdoom Babar, president and editor-in-chief of Pakistan-based Daily Mail, Li Shaoxian, director of School of Arabic Studies, Ningxia University, Timur Kuvatov, director-general and editor-in-chief of Today News Agency of Kazakhstan, Niu Zhen, assistant director of International News Department of People’s Daily, Kirill Stepaniuk, chief analyst of Kabar National News Agency of Kyrgyzstan, Wen Longjie, deputy director of Commentary Department, China News Service (CNS), Rinat Mushakeev, acting director of Russian Cultural Center in Beijing, Ouyang Meihe, director of Department of International Cooperation and Exchange (International Students Office), Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, Effie Wang, director of Corporate Marketing and Public Relations, Tencent Technology (Shenzhen), Boris Guseletov, senior research fellow of the Institute of Europe and director and research fellow of the Department of Social and Political Studies, Russian Academy of Sciences, Daniel Zhou, senior business development expert of Global Digital Commerce, Alibaba Group, Mamurdzhon Mirvaisov, head of the Department of International Relations, Tajikistan Academy of Sciences, Xie Chuanjiao, head of Qingdao-based station of China Daily, Nazaralieva Narynkul, director of the Economic Department, Kyrgyz Tusu newspaper, etc.
CICG Center for Europe and Asia (China Pictorial Publications) has organized the Media & Think Tank Forum for SCO Countries for four consecutive years. At this year’s event, envoys, experts, scholars, and media professionals from SCO member states gathered to conduct extensive and in-depth discussions on hot topics both online and offline. Today, the Media & Think Tank Forum for SCO Countries has become a brand project with strong influence under the framework of SCO.
The themed book fair held on the sidelines of the forum attracted many visitors. More than 1,000 publications from CICG were displayed, including Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Volume I to IV, Chinese, English and Russian editions), Chinese Culture and China’s Soft Power, and A Global Community of Shared Future: Understanding the New Vision for Globalization.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
28.07.2023, 19:43 86161
Chinese holding Xinjiang Hualing ready to invest in Kazakhstan projects
Images
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held negotiations with Chairman of Xinjiang Hualing Industry and Trade (Group) Co. Mi Enhua and the head of Shanxi Meijin Energy Co. Jinlong Yao, primeminister.kz reports.
The Chinese holding company Xinjiang Hualing operates in sectors such as real estate development, trade, agriculture, logistics, energy and others. All these sectors, emphasized Alikhan Smailov, are priorities for the economy of Kazakhstan, respectively, there is great potential for building mutually beneficial cooperation.
Prime Minister noted that the Government of Kazakhstan is ready to support investment initiatives of Xinjiang Hualing Group.
In turn, Mi Enhua at the meeting expressed confidence in further cooperation with Kazakhstan and readiness to jointly implement various projects.
During the visit of the Chinese delegation between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Xinjiang Hualing Industry and Trade (Group) Co. a memorandum of understanding on realization of investment projects in the sphere of agriculture was signed.
Xinjiang Hualing Group was founded in July 1988 and is one of the largest enterprises in the territory of the People's Republic of China, has more than 20 subsidiaries.
Business areas: development, foreign trade, agriculture, large-scale logistics, investment in environmental projects, energy.
Owns more than 5 million square meters of commercial space in the PRC, has business in Georgia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
28.07.2023, 13:44 86046
Representatives of Central Asian Countries and United States Discussed Wide Range of Issues at Special Session on Afghanistan
Images
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West visited Astana to attend the C5+1 special session on Afghanistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Within the framework of this session, which was held at the site of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the United States discussed a number of issues on the provision of humanitarian assistance, the protection of human rights, international cooperation with Afghanistan, as well as ensuring security and combating terrorism.
Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev, representing the Kazakh side, drew the attention of the session participants to the importance of a single agreed pragmatic approach to the issue of stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.
The US Special Representative was received by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov. During the meeting, the American side welcomed the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to provide assistance to the Afghan people, noting measures to stabilize the social and economic situation.
Umarov stressed that Kazakhstan is in favor of joining international efforts to provide assistance to Afghanistan and find ways out of the country's difficult humanitarian crisis. In particular, attention was drawn to the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty, which is aimed at promoting cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan in the areas of socio-economic and trade investment development.
For reference: C5+1 is a regional diplomatic platform founded in 2015 for the interaction of five countries of the region (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) with the United States in trade, economic and other areas of mutual interest.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
25.07.2023, 13:48 89291
Lithuanian Ambassador Sent off with Thanks for Successful Mission in Kazakhstan
Images
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of Lithuania Gintautas Vasiulis on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in our country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat presented Ambassador Vasiulis with a letter of appreciation from Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, emphasizing the effective work of the Lithuanian diplomat in strengthening bilateral political, trade and economic ties over almost five years of his stay in Kazakhstan.
Lithuania traditionally remains a priority trade partner of Kazakhstan in the Baltic region. Being among the thirty largest trading partners of Kazakhstan in the world, it ranks ninth among the EU countries in this indicator," said Roman Vassilenko.
He further emphasized the great potential of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics taking into account the experience of cooperation with Lithuanian ports on the Baltic Sea. In this regard, the parties also noted the importance of the effective work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for autumn this year (responsible government agencies - the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania).
The contribution of Gintautas Vasiulis to the expansion of the network of honorary consulates of Lithuania in Kazakhstan was especially commended, as were the activities of 10 honorary consuls in the cities of Astana, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Taraz, Uralsk, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Shymkent. It was noted that Lithuania is a kind of a record-holder in terms of the number of honorary consulates in Kazakhstan.
In conclusion, Deputy Minister Vassilenko wished Ambassador Vasiulis success in his future endeavors.
In turn, Ambassador thanked the Kazakh side for the hospitality and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation between the two countries.
For reference: The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Lithuania in 2022 increased by 28.7% and amounted to 584.3 million US dollars (exports amounted to $446.4 million (25.3% growth), imports $137.9 million (41.4% growth.). From 2005 to 2022, Kazakhstan attracted 77.2 million US dollars in direct investment from Lithuania. In 2022, gross FDI inflow from Lithuania amounted to $18.3 million. As of May 1, 2023, there were 176 legal entities in Kazakhstan with the participation of Lithuanian companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
