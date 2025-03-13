Kazakhstan and Malaysia Strengthen Economic Cooperation

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

The business forum "Kazakhstan-Malaysia Discover the Heart of Eurasia" was held in the capital of the Malaysian state of Penang. The event was organized by the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Penang State with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The event was attended by representatives of the state Government, as well as business, higher education institutions and media representatives. On Kazakhstan’s counterpart, presentations on investment and tourism opportunities were made by representatives of Kazakh Invest NC JSC, Kazakh Tourism NC JSC and Almaty Development Company under the Akimat of Almaty.





Kazakh Ambassador to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev noted that Kazakhstan considers Malaysia as a "strategic bridge" to Southeast Asia and is interested in strengthening cooperation at both the federal and regional levels. "Penang is Malaysia’s leading economic center with a well-developed electronics industry, logistics, creative economy and tourism. Kazakhstan, in turn, has a successful experience in the digitalization of the economy and fintech. Combined with direct flights and visa-free travel between our countries, this creates excellent conditions for business partnership," he stressed.





The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Penang State, Wong Hong Wei, stressed the state’s interest in developing comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that Penang has great prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan in the fields of IT, fintech and the development of smart cities. He also noted the interest of Malaysian industrial enterprises and, in particular, the metallurgical and steel sector in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.





Louis Ng, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Penang, emphasized the active growth of Kazakhstan’s economy, which provides new opportunities for expanding Malaysian business both in the country and further entering the markets of Central Asia.





Anes Zadabek, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Almaty Development Company, presented in the forum to participants the investment and tourism potential of Almaty, whose economy generates about 20% of Kazakhstan’s GDP.





Diana Ablyakimova, a foreign representative of Kazakh Invest, emphasized the extensive base of minerals and critically important mineral resources necessary for the development of the electronic industry. She noted that thanks to transparent conditions that include the best international practices, Malaysian companies have the opportunity to participate in investing in the economy of Kazakhstan.





Alisher Tursyn, Director of the Department of Kazakh Tourism, presented investment opportunities in tourism to the forum participants; Muhammad Hafizuddin Ishaq, representative of the office of the Malaysian Corporation for the Development of Foreign Trade (MATRADE) in Almaty, reviewed the economy of Kazakhstan and spoke about trade opportunities; Kazakh diplomat Amir Aldazhanov informed about the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to position our country as a regional educational hub.





Following the presentation, there was a lively discussion of the prospects of the Kazakh market, taking into account its geostrategic position and resource base, as well as measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to continuously improve the business climate. A significant part of the participants of the business forum expressed their intention to visit Kazakhstan, in connection with which the Honorary Consulate is working on the formation of a delegation for a business trip to Kazakhstan.