Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Held Political Consultations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted the 2nd round of Kazakh-Saudi political consultations co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Saud Al-Sati, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the political consultations, the parties highly appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of Kazakh-Saudi relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.





The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the establishment and expansion of cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, transport and logistics, tourism, agriculture and food security, youth and sports.





In order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the parties confirmed their intention to continue the practice of exchanging visits, as well as to expand the legal framework between the two countries.





The participants exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international agenda, as well as on mutually beneficial partnership within the framework of multilateral structures such as the UN, OIC, OPEC+ and others. An important aspect of multilateral cooperation is the further development of the Dialogue Platform "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council", the first Summit of which was held in July 2023 in Jeddah.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the ministries of foreign affairs and emphasized the need for regular bilateral consultations.