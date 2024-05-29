27.05.2024, 08:06 4551
Korean Companies Interested in Implementing Projects in Kazakhstan
A working visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazira Nurbayeva to the Republic of Korea took place, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
While on Seoul, Nazira Nurbayeva met with the Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea for Political Affairs Chung Byung-won, during which the sides discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events and exchanged views on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat held meetings with the leadership of large Korean companies, such as Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, Samsung Medison, Doosan Enerbility, ECOVICE, SK Ecoplant, KIGAM, GL Rapha, LS Networks and Ionia EnC. During the negotiations, the Korean investors were informed of the investment climate of Kazakhstan and new tools for attracting investments. The sides also discussed plans to implement joint investment projects in the fields of medicine, pharmaceuticals, waste processing, logistics, and geology.
The Korean business executives showed a great interest in the implementation of joint promising projects and expressed hope for successful cooperation with Kazakh partners.
27.05.2024
An International Conference Dedicated to the 125th Anniversary of Kanysh Satbayev was Held in Sofia
On the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria, together with Satbayev University and the Technical University of Sofia, an International Online Conference was organized on the occasion of the 125th Anniversary of the birth of Kanysh Satbayev, an outstanding Kazakh scientist, geologist, academician, one of the founders of the national metallogenic science and the founder of the Kazakh school of metallogeny, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by administration of Satbayev University, Sofia Technical University, Kanysh Satbayev’s grandson Gani Satbayev, representatives of the teaching staff of universities and scientific intelligentsia of both countries.
In his welcoming speech first Vice-rector of Satbayev University Samgat Yermekbayev told in detail about the life, work and merits of Kanysh Satbayev, and also noted that in the history of the Kazakh people and Kazakhstan, academician Kanysh Satbayev was a phenomenal visionary of the mysteries of the earth's interior, an outstanding geologist, organizer of science, thinker and naturalist. The head of the Kazakh University stressed that Kanysh Satbayev is a well-known public and statesman, a significant figure in the scientific community, who made a serious contribution to the accelerated development of industry in Kazakhstan.
The Vice-rector of the Technical University of Sofia Lidia Galabova made a welcoming speech by noting the importance of maintaining a good tradition of jointly holding such commemorative events today. She also praised Kanysh Satbayev’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s metallogenic science and geology.
In addition, Kanysh Satbayev’s grandson Gani Satbayev shared his memories of her grandfather, filled with incredible experiences and exciting moments of family life, which are forever imprinted in her memory.
In the second part of the event, representatives of Satbayev University and Sofia Technical University discussed topical issues of cooperation and prospects for mutually beneficial partnership. The Parties held presentations of their universities, and then moved on to discuss the formats of future cooperation in both the short and long term, starting from the interaction of scientists in the field of innovative projects for production, ending with the exchange of students and the interexchange of cultures of the two countries.
Sofia Technical University was founded on October 15, 1945 and is the largest technical higher education institution in Bulgaria, carrying out the process of teaching technical specialties in English, French and German. The total number of students studying at the University is about 20 thousand, 10% of them are foreigners. TUS actively participates in international student and faculty exchange programs with universities in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
23.05.2024
Kazakhstan and Russia Strengthen Cooperation in Foreign Policy Planning
As part of agreements’ implementation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, consultations on foreign policy planning issues were held in Astana at Department directors’ level, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakh side was represented by Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Analysis and Strategic Planning of Kazakhstan MFA Anuarbek Akhmetov, Russian side - by Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Planning of Russian MFA Alexey Drobinin.
During consultations, parties shared their experiences in foreign policy planning field, exchanged views on entire spectrum of international and regional agenda, and agreed to continue to "compare notes" on a regular basis.
Event participants emphasized the strategic nature of partnership between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation and confirmed their commitment to further strengthening constructive and trusting dialogue between countries.
22.05.2024
Key Issues on the Agenda of Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Chair of the Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid of the German Bundestag Renata Alt, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the discussion, the parties addressed current issues of the bilateral cooperation, including the role of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening the mutually beneficial dialogue.
They noted active development of the entire spectrum of cooperation in political, economic and socio-cultural spheres, significantly boosted by the reciprocal visits in 2023 of the heads of the two states - Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The promising opportunities for strengthening mutually beneficial partnership in the areas of energy, including renewable energy, extraction and processing of critical raw materials, education and tourism were emphasized during the discussion.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about the main directions and initiatives of President Tokayev to build a "Just Kazakhstan", which was positively received by the German parliamentarian.
Kazakh and German representatives also exchanged views on the promotion of the reforms, with a special focus on human rights and democracy, as well as cooperation in this area within international organizations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to further enhancing the dialogue between Astana and Berlin on the full range of bilateral and multilateral issues.
For reference: since 2005, the volume of German investments in Kazakhstan’s economy amounted to around 5.8 billion US dollars.
In 2023, the Kazakh-German mutual trade reached 3.9 billion US dollars (exports - 742.3 million, imports - 3.2 billion).
Engagement between "Kazakhstan-Germany" and "Germany-Central Asia" groups in the two countries’ Parliaments plays an important role in developing inter-parliamentary dialogue.
22.05.2024
20th Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission for Ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan Marks New Stage of Kazakh-German Cooperation
The 20th anniversary meeting of the Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Commission for the Affairs of Ethnic Germans in the Republic of Kazakhstan was organized today in Astana in order to strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany and discuss the affairs of the German ethnic group, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Matters Related to Ethnic German Resettlers and National Minorities, Member of the Bundestag Natalie Pawlik co-chaired the meeting. Representatives of the two countries’ ministries and organizations, including the "Wiedergeburt" (Rebirth) foundation, also took part in the work of the Commission.
According to the agenda of the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany and measures taken to support the cultural, linguistic and national identity of Kazakh Germans, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the field of science, education and culture.
The Commission co-chairs noted the mutual interest in expanding partnership within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission and agreed to continue interaction to strengthen the "living bridge" connecting Kazakhstan and Germany.
For reference: according to statistics, there are 226,000 ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan and around 1 million Germans resettlers from Kazakhstan in Germany.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized that the multiethnic composition of Kazakhstan’s population is an important factor in the successful development of the country. "Thousands of kilometers separating our countries do not hinder the development and deepening of Kazakh-German relations, as well as the promotion of rapprochement of our peoples. By virtue of history, Kazakhstan has a large German diaspora, while a large number of former citizens of Kazakhstan have resettled in Germany," noted the diplomat.
Ethnic Germans are widely represented in all spheres of life in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh-German Center in Astana, the Kazakh-German University in Almaty, the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering in Aktau, the German Drama Theatre, as well as the Deutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper are some of the key structures that contribute to strengthening cultural and humanitarian interaction between Kazakhstan and Germany.
That is why the Kazakh side pays great attention to effective partnership with the German authorities in the field of culture, education and social sphere, which helps ensure that Kazakhstan’s ethnic Germans have good prospects in the future and are thereby able to make their important contribution to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.
In turn, Natalie Pawlik welcomed the dynamically developing bilateral cooperation noting that Kazakhstan is a key partner for Germany in Central Asia. The Co-Chair informed about the assistance provided by the German Federal Government to the Germans of Kazakhstan and future plans. According to her, supporting the study of the German language in Kazakhstan can contribute to the preservation of the national identity of the German ethnic group and will also become a good prerequisite for training professionals for joint investment projects.
Following the Commission’s meeting, a communique was signed providing for further measures of intergovernmental cooperation.
20.05.2024
Kazakhstan and U.S. Continue Constructive Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms
The third meeting of the annual High-level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms between Kazakhstan and the United States took place in Astana co-chaired by Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for International Affairs Erzhan Kazykhan and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed in a constructive way cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States on issues of mutual interest in the field of human rights. The parties focused on further implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political reform agenda that includes strengthening the protection of rights of people with disabilities, combating trafficking in persons, ensuring freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, supporting the development of media, as well as asset recovery and combating corruption.
The United States reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to fruitful and reliable cooperation based on mutual interests and universal values. Under Secretary Uzra Zeya expressed the United States’ unwavering support for President Tokayev’s political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of consistent implementation of the Action Plan on human rights and the rule of law signed by the President of Kazakhstan last December.
The parties paid special attention to strengthening the policy of zero tolerance for violence against women and children. The United States, in particular, welcomed the law passed on April 15, 2024, which toughened the penalties for domestic violence and violence against children in Kazakhstan.
The participants also discussed promoting human rights at multilateral and regional fora, including through cooperation at the UN Human Rights Council and initiatives of the C5+1 Summit held in New York last year.
Following the meeting, the participants agreed to continue productive interaction and hold the next meeting of the High-Level Dialogue in 2025 in Washington, DC.
20.05.2024
Israel’s Innovative Water Technologies Presented in Kazakhstan
As part of the research and implementation of Israel’s best practices in the field of water security, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Daulet Yemberdiyev visited and became familiar with the activities of leading Israeli companies Mekorot, Odis and BlueGen Water, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
These companies are at the forefront of the nation's environmental infrastructure and offer innovative solutions in water management, wastewater treatment and recycling, and the development of desalination systems and water-saving technologies.
The heads of Israeli companies presented to the diplomat implemented innovative projects, and demonstrated exclusive solutions in the field of water management.
Ambassador Yemberdiyev especially emphasized that the leadership of Kazakhstan pays a key attention and importance to water conservation projects to ensure sustainable development and environmental safety of the country.
As a result of the meetings, it was agreed on further joint research initiatives and organizing in the near future visits of representatives of Israeli water companies to the regions of Kazakhstan.
The national company "Mekorot" has one of the most advanced water supply systems in the world. The company is the country's primary water supplier and operates thousands of facilities for water supply, water quality control, infrastructure, wastewater treatment, desalination, etc.
"Odis" is one of the leading companies in the development, design and construction of water and wastewater treatment systems.
"BlueGen Water" has been offering advanced and effective solutions for water, wastewater and solid waste treatment since 1988, and is engaged in the construction of technologically advanced environmental projects.
17.05.2024
Prospects of Strengthening Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Estonia Discussed in Tallinn
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko paid a working visit to Tallinn, where he held meetings with Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Jonatan Vseviov and Chairman of the Estonia-Kazakhstan friendship group in the Riigikogu (Parliament) Vadim Belobrovtsev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, the parties discussed the prospects for developing Kazakh-Estonian political dialogue, enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations. Additionally, the issues related to organization of bilateral visits and facilitating the development of inter-departmental ties, as well as business, cultural and educational exchanges were addressed. The parties exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda.
Furthermore, Roman Vassilenko emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with the European Union with a focus on the effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU.
During the meeting with the Estonian deputy, Roman Vassilenko briefed his counterpart on the progress of political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, particularly on the new electoral system, measures to strengthen parliamentarianism and multi-party system. The parties discussed the opportunities for advancing parliamentary diplomacy and ways to involve parliamentarians further in bilateral cooperation. In this regard, an agreement was reached to elaborate the visit of the Estonian friendship group delegation to Kazakhstan by the end of this year.
During the visit, Roman Vassilenko also participated in the Lennart Meri Conference, where he presented Kazakh approaches to addressing issues on international and regional agenda.
In 2023, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Estonia reached 157.5 million US dollars, reflecting a 29% increase (exports of 78.1 million US dollars, imports of 79.4 million US dollars).
As of January 1, 2024, there are 74 companies with Estonian capital operating in Kazakhstan.
17.05.2024
Issues of UN Peacekeeping were Discussed in Astana
Team of the Office for the Rule of law and Security institutions of the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping, headed by Commissioner Faisal Shahkar, paid a visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Talgat Kaliev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, briefed the UN delegation on foreign policy priorities in the field of combating terrorism and extremism.
In addition, an exchange of views took place on issues of UN peacekeeping, repatriation, reintegration and rehabilitation of persons returned by Kazakhstan from zones of terrorist activity. In particular, the UN delegation was updated on "Zhusan" and "Rusafa" operations in the framework of which about 800 citizens of Kazakhstan have been returned to Kazakhstan.
The UN delegation highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to the UN peacekeeping activities and emphasized that Kazakhstan has developed a unique positive experience of dealing with returnees from conflict zones, noting that it is worthy of great respect and popularization in the international arena.
The parties agreed to continue interaction on issues of mutual interest.
