Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Meets with Ambassador of Oman
relevant news
Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived to Cyprus on Official Visit
Kazakhstan and Chile Strengthen Trade and Investment Interaction
Interaction between Kazakhstan and Thailand Continues to Develop
Kenyan Ambassador was Received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Scientific-Practical Conference on Occasion of 80th Anniversary of the UN was Held in Almaty
Initiative of the President of Kazakhstan to Establish a UN Center in Almaty was Unanimously Supported by UN Member States
Kazakhstan Assumes Chairmanship of the Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
Issues of Torture Prevention were Discussed at the Dialogue Platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Most viewed
