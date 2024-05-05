Path to a Secure Future: Kazakhstan's Perspective on Autonomous Weapons Systems

Tell a friend

Maintaining a high level of political dialogue, intensifying trade and investment cooperation, and interaction on international platforms became the main points of negotiations between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania Yerlik Ali and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Luminiţa Odobescu, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Expressing their readiness to further enhance the mutually beneficial and multifaceted partnership between Astana and Bucharest, diplomats engaged in constructive dialogue on the status and prospects for further developing various aspects of the bilateral agenda.





In particular, the schedule of upcoming events was reviewed, as well as the progress of the implementation of agreements reached following negotiations with the participation of Heads of State on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2023 and the first official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to Bucharest in December 2023.





Foreign Minister Luminiţa Odobescu expressed her appreciation for the development of Kazakh-Romanian relations. She noted that Kazakhstan is a valuable partner with whom political dialogue is actively developing, and that it is important to expand trade and economic ties across the entire spectrum of relationships.





A further topic of the negotiations was the potential for future collaboration between the two countries in the implementation of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU, which covers 29 areas of interaction. In particular, the Romanian diplomat expressed support for Kazakhstan in the European Union, with a particular focus on the issue of liberalising the visa regime with the EU.





Furthermore, the discussions touched upon the potential for future trade and economic collaboration, including the implementation of the agreements reached at the 17th meeting of the IGC on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as the outcomes of the working visits of the ministers of transport and energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Romania.





It should be noted that Romania is among the TOP 5 trading partners of Kazakhstan in the EU with a trade turnover of 2.9 billion US dollars at the end of 2023. At the same time, KazMunayGas International is successfully operating in the country, which has invested about 4.2 billion USD in the Romanian economy since 2007.





At the conclusion of the meeting, a wide exchange of views took place on current issues on the global and regional agenda.