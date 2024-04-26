Priorities of Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and the European Union Presented in Athens

Images | Kazakh MFA

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev made a presentation on the priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU for the Ambassadors of European countries accredited in Greece, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





In his speech on the theme "Kazakhstan today: prior to the summit of Central Asia - European Union" Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev informed the participants of the meeting about the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in the country under the leadership of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





To the attention of the interlocutors was presented information on the development of regional cooperation in Central Asia and the focus of the 6th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of the region, which will be held in Kazakhstan in 2024, as well as the interaction of the countries of the region with the world political centres in the format of "Central Asia Plus".





The event was organised under the auspices of the Ambassador’s Committee of the Balkans & Black Sea Forum, where topical issues of global and regional politics were discussed.





The meeting participants discussed the upcoming calendar of electoral events, including the impact of the outcome of the European Parliament elections to be held in June 2024 on the political landscape of Europe.





The discussion highlighted the importance of transport connectivity and the improvement of infrastructure and logistics, energy security, new power and LNG projects, as well as environmental and agricultural policies.





The speakers highlighted Central Asia’s potential for renewable energy production, emphasising that the European Union's green transition strategy implies an interconnected system with third countries, given that Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of the EU in the fields of critical raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen.