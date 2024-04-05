Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov held a meeting with Andrei Mikhnev, the World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on the prospects of the World Bank's activities in Kazakhstan and priorities for continued cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The dialogue also covered the potential for launching several investment projects across key economic sectors in Kazakhstan.





Kairat Umarov praised the long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with the World Bank and its significant contributions to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development. He expressed optimism about the enduring support of the World Bank for Kazakhstan’s reforms aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.





Andrei Mikhnev, in turn, underscored the significant partnership between Kazakhstan and the World Bank, highlighting joint efforts on 10 projects worth more than 4 billion US dollars. He mentioned that several new infrastructure projects are currently underway to bolster the reforms introduced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





Overall, both counterparts noted mutual interest in deepening cooperation in key areas.