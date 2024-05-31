28.05.2024, 18:47 5656

Qatar is Ready to Strengthen Interparliamentary Diplomacy with Kazakhstan

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, Arman Issagaliyev, met with the Chairman of the Qatar Shura Council, Hassan Abdullah Al-Ghanim, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the conversation, the current state of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries was discussed. Both sides noted the great interest shown by the local public in the speech of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Shura Council during his state visit to Doha in February this year.

Ambassador Arman Issagaliyev presented detailed information on large-scale reforms in the political, economic and social spheres of Kazakhstan. The parties noted the beginning of the implementation of joint projects based on an agreement to establish a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in key areas, signed by the governments of the two countries in March.

In turn, Hassan Abdullah Al-Ghanim emphasized the importance of the parliaments of both countries in providing comprehensive support for the high-quality implementation of the agreements reached between the countries. In addition, the speaker of the Qatari parliament noted that positive reforms in Kazakhstan in a number of areas, including in the field of social protection, are highly appreciated by the international community.

Following the meeting, the parties reviewed a plan for mutual visits and joint events at a high level in order to further strengthen Kazakh-Qatari strategic cooperation.
 

28.05.2024, 08:52 5331

Cooperation between Central Asia and Africa was Discussed in Ethiopia

Images | Kazakh MFA
Interesting facts from the history of relations between the Central Asian region and Africa, as well as prospects for interaction, were presented during a media seminar organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia together with the African Studies Professionals Association (ASPA) as part of the celebration of Africa Day, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The event was attended by representatives of authoritative Ethiopian printed and electronic Mass media, the Center for African and Asian Studies at Addis Ababa University, public scientific organizations, experts, and members of the Friendship club of Kazakhstan.

During the seminar, Barlybay Sadykov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union congratulated the participants on the celebration of Africa Day (May 25), noting the growing importance of a united Africa in world politics and economics.

Turning to history, the Ambassador stated the existence of trade and cultural ties between the peoples of Central Asia and Africa. He recalled the Great Silk Road, which ran through the territory of the Turkic states and Steppe empires, the most powerful of which was the state of the Golden Horde, which two centuries later gave rise to the creation of the Kazakh Khanate.

Barlybay Sadykov also informed about the current cooperation of Kazakhstan with African countries, about work on joint projects with the African Union. In his opinion, both Kazakhstan and Africa may be interested in developing interaction in the field of education, trade and investment, tourism ties, cultural exchange, and mutual support in the international arena.

The Kazakh diplomat spoke about the ongoing political and economic reforms in our country, on the tasks of the government to create a Eurasian transit and transport hub that would facilitate trade in the East-West and North-South directions. In his opinion, realizing the potential of the Middle Corridor can contribute to the growth of trade between Africa and the countries of Central Asia.

Professor Shiferaw Belele, from the Department of History at Addis Ababa University elaborated on the facts indicating the close ties of the Ethiopian kings with the Mamluk state in Egypt. According to him, there is correspondence between Ethiopian kings and the sultans of Egypt during the reign of the Mamluks. In addition, when reforming the army and government in Ethiopia in the 15th century, the experience and technologies used by the Mamluks in Egypt were used.

Getachew Kassa, Associate Professor of Center for African and Asian Studies of the Addis Ababa University, drew attention to the need to establish cooperation between scientific institutions in the countries of Central Asia and Africa to further study the common history, scientific facts proving the existence of connections between our regions in the past. In addition, he noted the interest of the Ethiopian scientific community in studying and adopting the modern experience of Asian countries such as Kazakhstan in achieving economic progress.

The second part of the seminar discussed the issues of presenting information and covering African news in the media. Worku Belachew, Chairperson of the African Studies Professionals Association, Editor-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Herald newspaper informed in detail about the problems of overcoming stereotypes about Africa in Mass media and invited African media to more actively cooperate with international partners, including from Kazakhstan, to report on events in Africa from first-hand.

In general, information about connections between the two regions in the past and prospects for further development of cooperation aroused great interest. Many participants actively shared creative ideas in this area, as well as plans to visit our region in the future.
 

27.05.2024, 17:04 10786

An International Conference Dedicated to the 125th Anniversary of Kanysh Satbayev was Held in Sofia

Images | Kazakh MFA
On the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria, together with Satbayev University and the Technical University of Sofia, an International Online Conference was organized on the occasion of the 125th Anniversary of the birth of Kanysh Satbayev, an outstanding Kazakh scientist, geologist, academician, one of the founders of the national metallogenic science and the founder of the Kazakh school of metallogeny, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The event was attended by administration of Satbayev University, Sofia Technical University, Kanysh Satbayev’s grandson Gani Satbayev, representatives of the teaching staff of universities and scientific intelligentsia of both countries.

In his welcoming speech first Vice-rector of Satbayev University Samgat Yermekbayev told in detail about the life, work and merits of Kanysh Satbayev, and also noted that in the history of the Kazakh people and Kazakhstan, academician Kanysh Satbayev was a phenomenal visionary of the mysteries of the earth's interior, an outstanding geologist, organizer of science, thinker and naturalist. The head of the Kazakh University stressed that Kanysh Satbayev is a well-known public and statesman, a significant figure in the scientific community, who made a serious contribution to the accelerated development of industry in Kazakhstan.

The Vice-rector of the Technical University of Sofia Lidia Galabova made a welcoming speech by noting the importance of maintaining a good tradition of jointly holding such commemorative events today. She also praised Kanysh Satbayev’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s metallogenic science and geology.

In addition, Kanysh Satbayev’s grandson Gani Satbayev shared his memories of her grandfather, filled with incredible experiences and exciting moments of family life, which are forever imprinted in her memory.

In the second part of the event, representatives of Satbayev University and Sofia Technical University discussed topical issues of cooperation and prospects for mutually beneficial partnership. The Parties held presentations of their universities, and then moved on to discuss the formats of future cooperation in both the short and long term, starting from the interaction of scientists in the field of innovative projects for production, ending with the exchange of students and the interexchange of cultures of the two countries.

Sofia Technical University was founded on October 15, 1945 and is the largest technical higher education institution in Bulgaria, carrying out the process of teaching technical specialties in English, French and German. The total number of students studying at the University is about 20 thousand, 10% of them are foreigners. TUS actively participates in international student and faculty exchange programs with universities in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
 

27.05.2024, 15:50 5486

Day of Kazakhstan was Marked Within the Framework of the XI Asian Congress in Toruń

The event was characterized by its multidimensional character and consisted of several blocks.

The Conference "Kazakhstan as a Place to Do Business" was attended by business leaders from the Kujawo-Pomorskie region, representatives of the academic environment, as well as the authorities of the university and the Asian Congress.

At the Conference, the Embassy presented the political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as presented areas for joint investment activities. In addition, as part of the Kazakhstani side’s presentation, a video was presented demonstrating the dynamic business environment and rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan, which allowed participants to gain a deeper understanding of Kazakhstan’s potential.

The Dean of the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Management Jerzy Belke and the organizer of the Asian Congress Adam Marszalek noted the importance of the event, as well as the prospects of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Elvira Gross-Golacka, Director of the export support department of the Polish Agency for investment and trade (PAIH), as well as Julia Gorodetskaya, Head of the PAIH representative office in Kazakhstan, informed the Conference participants about the support provided by the Agency for internationalization of Polish enterprises and mechanisms of support for business activities of Polish entities in Kazakhstan. The discussion of the business environment in Kazakhstan ended with the presentation of the representatives of the Faculty of Economics, who presented the results of the review of the investment and business climate based on the University’s survey of Polish companies operating in Kazakhstan.

In addition, the conference featured presentations by representatives of Polish businesses, such as POLPHARMA SA, who shared the experience of the largest direct Polish investment in Kazakhstan, and TRANS-RACH, who presented an analysis of transportation infrastructure and logistics solutions in the current geopolitical conditions.

The presentation of the results of a unique research conducted by the Director of the institute of modern studies of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov and devoted to the European and Eastern cartography of the Kazakh state of XI-XIX centuries was an organic addition to the conference.

Given that the event was held at the University, a number of meetings with students were held in the preconference period. The meeting with Polish and international students featured inspiring speeches by Kazakhstani youth studying at various universities in Poland, who immersed the audience in the rich cultural, historical and spiritual world of their homeland, providing a comprehensive overview of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, at the meeting of Ambassador Alim Kirabayev with Kazakhstani students, there was a discussion of various issues of interest to the gathered youth.

Generally, the events within the framework of the "Day of Kazakhstan" demonstrated the high interest of the Polish side in deepening partnership in various areas of cooperation.
 

27.05.2024, 08:06 10631

Korean Companies Interested in Implementing Projects in Kazakhstan

Images | Kazakh MFA
A working visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazira Nurbayeva to the Republic of Korea took place, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

While on Seoul, Nazira Nurbayeva met with the Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea for Political Affairs Chung Byung-won, during which the sides discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events and exchanged views on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat held meetings with the leadership of large Korean companies, such as Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, Samsung Medison, Doosan Enerbility, ECOVICE, SK Ecoplant, KIGAM, GL Rapha, LS Networks and Ionia EnC. During the negotiations, the Korean investors were informed of the investment climate of Kazakhstan and new tools for attracting investments. The sides also discussed plans to implement joint investment projects in the fields of medicine, pharmaceuticals, waste processing, logistics, and geology.

The Korean business executives showed a great interest in the implementation of joint promising projects and expressed hope for successful cooperation with Kazakh partners.
 

23.05.2024, 13:29 25031

Kazakhstan and Russia Strengthen Cooperation in Foreign Policy Planning

Kazakh side was represented by Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Analysis and Strategic Planning of Kazakhstan MFA Anuarbek Akhmetov, Russian side - by Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Planning of Russian MFA Alexey Drobinin.

During consultations, parties shared their experiences in foreign policy planning field, exchanged views on entire spectrum of international and regional agenda, and agreed to continue to "compare notes" on a regular basis.

Event participants emphasized the strategic nature of partnership between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation and confirmed their commitment to further strengthening constructive and trusting dialogue between countries.
 

22.05.2024, 15:28 37096

Key Issues on the Agenda of Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Chair of the Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid of the German Bundestag Renata Alt, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the discussion, the parties addressed current issues of the bilateral cooperation, including the role of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening the mutually beneficial dialogue.

They noted active development of the entire spectrum of cooperation in political, economic and socio-cultural spheres, significantly boosted by the reciprocal visits in 2023 of the heads of the two states - Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The promising opportunities for strengthening mutually beneficial partnership in the areas of energy, including renewable energy, extraction and processing of critical raw materials, education and tourism were emphasized during the discussion.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about the main directions and initiatives of President Tokayev to build a "Just Kazakhstan", which was positively received by the German parliamentarian.

Kazakh and German representatives also exchanged views on the promotion of the reforms, with a special focus on human rights and democracy, as well as cooperation in this area within international organizations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to further enhancing the dialogue between Astana and Berlin on the full range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

For reference: since 2005, the volume of German investments in Kazakhstan’s economy amounted to around 5.8 billion US dollars.

In 2023, the Kazakh-German mutual trade reached 3.9 billion US dollars (exports - 742.3 million, imports - 3.2 billion).

Engagement between "Kazakhstan-Germany" and "Germany-Central Asia" groups in the two countries’ Parliaments plays an important role in developing inter-parliamentary dialogue.
 

22.05.2024, 13:26 37261

20th Meeting of Intergovernmental Commission for Ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan Marks New Stage of Kazakh-German Cooperation

Images | Kazakh MFA
The 20th anniversary meeting of the Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Commission for the Affairs of Ethnic Germans in the Republic of Kazakhstan was organized today in Astana in order to strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany and discuss the affairs of the German ethnic group, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Matters Related to Ethnic German Resettlers and National Minorities, Member of the Bundestag Natalie Pawlik co-chaired the meeting. Representatives of the two countries’ ministries and organizations, including the "Wiedergeburt" (Rebirth) foundation, also took part in the work of the Commission.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany and measures taken to support the cultural, linguistic and national identity of Kazakh Germans, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the field of science, education and culture.

The Commission co-chairs noted the mutual interest in expanding partnership within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission and agreed to continue interaction to strengthen the "living bridge" connecting Kazakhstan and Germany.

For reference: according to statistics, there are 226,000 ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan and around 1 million Germans resettlers from Kazakhstan in Germany.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized that the multiethnic composition of Kazakhstan’s population is an important factor in the successful development of the country. "Thousands of kilometers separating our countries do not hinder the development and deepening of Kazakh-German relations, as well as the promotion of rapprochement of our peoples. By virtue of history, Kazakhstan has a large German diaspora, while a large number of former citizens of Kazakhstan have resettled in Germany," noted the diplomat.

Ethnic Germans are widely represented in all spheres of life in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh-German Center in Astana, the Kazakh-German University in Almaty, the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering in Aktau, the German Drama Theatre, as well as the Deutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper are some of the key structures that contribute to strengthening cultural and humanitarian interaction between Kazakhstan and Germany.

That is why the Kazakh side pays great attention to effective partnership with the German authorities in the field of culture, education and social sphere, which helps ensure that Kazakhstan’s ethnic Germans have good prospects in the future and are thereby able to make their important contribution to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Natalie Pawlik welcomed the dynamically developing bilateral cooperation noting that Kazakhstan is a key partner for Germany in Central Asia. The Co-Chair informed about the assistance provided by the German Federal Government to the Germans of Kazakhstan and future plans. According to her, supporting the study of the German language in Kazakhstan can contribute to the preservation of the national identity of the German ethnic group and will also become a good prerequisite for training professionals for joint investment projects.

Following the Commission’s meeting, a communique was signed providing for further measures of intergovernmental cooperation.
 

20.05.2024, 14:04 50811

Kazakhstan and U.S. Continue Constructive Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms

Images | Kazakh MFA
The third meeting of the annual High-level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms between Kazakhstan and the United States took place in Astana co-chaired by Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for International Affairs Erzhan Kazykhan and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in a constructive way cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States on issues of mutual interest in the field of human rights. The parties focused on further implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political reform agenda that includes strengthening the protection of rights of people with disabilities, combating trafficking in persons, ensuring freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, supporting the development of media, as well as asset recovery and combating corruption.

The United States reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to fruitful and reliable cooperation based on mutual interests and universal values. Under Secretary Uzra Zeya expressed the United States’ unwavering support for President Tokayev’s political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of consistent implementation of the Action Plan on human rights and the rule of law signed by the President of Kazakhstan last December.

The parties paid special attention to strengthening the policy of zero tolerance for violence against women and children. The United States, in particular, welcomed the law passed on April 15, 2024, which toughened the penalties for domestic violence and violence against children in Kazakhstan.

The participants also discussed promoting human rights at multilateral and regional fora, including through cooperation at the UN Human Rights Council and initiatives of the C5+1 Summit held in New York last year.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed to continue productive interaction and hold the next meeting of the High-Level Dialogue in 2025 in Washington, DC.
 

