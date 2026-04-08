Four regions of Kazakhstan at risk of floods and avalanches

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Rising temperatures and heavy rains are set to increase the risk of floods and avalanches across several regions of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.





Strong rains expected in the mountain and foothill areas in Zhambyl region may cause slope runoff and rise river levels, threatening villages, local roads, and farm structures.





Heavy rainfall could lead to surface runoff, flooding of yards and facilities, water accumulation in lowlands, and overflow across local roads throughout Kostanay region.





Due to thick snow cover and warming forecast for April 6-10, avalanche danger remains high in the Ulken and Kishi Almaty river basins in the city of Almaty and Almaty region. Authorities advise against hiking on snowy slopes.





Warm weather, expected to rise up to 23 degrees Celsius in Akmola region, may trigger river ice breakup and possible jams, raising water levels and risking floods of roads, homes, and villages.





As earlier reported, on April 6, the Shoptykol dam burst in Akmola region. The operational headquarters was set up. Emergency teams managed to protect the Astana-Korgalzhyn republican highway section from flooding. Emergencies Ministry, local authorities and residents are working to redirect meltwater into steppe areas.