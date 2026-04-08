The Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia Discuss Plans to Deepen Mutually Beneficial CooperationThe Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia Discuss Plans to Deepen Mutually Beneficial Cooperation
07.04.2026, 09:15 10731
Four regions of Kazakhstan at risk of floods and avalanches
Images | Kazhydromet
Tell a friend
Rising temperatures and heavy rains are set to increase the risk of floods and avalanches across several regions of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Strong rains expected in the mountain and foothill areas in Zhambyl region may cause slope runoff and rise river levels, threatening villages, local roads, and farm structures.
Heavy rainfall could lead to surface runoff, flooding of yards and facilities, water accumulation in lowlands, and overflow across local roads throughout Kostanay region.
Due to thick snow cover and warming forecast for April 6-10, avalanche danger remains high in the Ulken and Kishi Almaty river basins in the city of Almaty and Almaty region. Authorities advise against hiking on snowy slopes.
Warm weather, expected to rise up to 23 degrees Celsius in Akmola region, may trigger river ice breakup and possible jams, raising water levels and risking floods of roads, homes, and villages.
As earlier reported, on April 6, the Shoptykol dam burst in Akmola region. The operational headquarters was set up. Emergency teams managed to protect the Astana-Korgalzhyn republican highway section from flooding. Emergencies Ministry, local authorities and residents are working to redirect meltwater into steppe areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
07.04.2026, 19:44 11401
Meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications in Kazakhstan held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, held a meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications in Kazakhstan, Vlastimil Samek, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat expressed his appreciation to the UN representative for his active work as Head of the United Nations Information Office in Kazakhstan, as well as for fostering effective communication with the Government and the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan in promoting the activities of the UN Country Team in Kazakhstan and maintaining close cooperation with all national and international partners engaged in UN activities.
During the meeting, Representative Samek noted that over the years of his work in Kazakhstan, the United Nations Information Office has become a reliable partner of the Government in building communication with the UN, as well as with Kazakhstani media, which actively disseminated information about positive developments associated with the UN’s work in Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev presented Representative Samek with a certificate of honor on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.04.2026, 18:55 11616
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Minister of State for Europe of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Gunther Krichbaum within the framework of his working visit to Astana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was given to transport and logistics cooperation, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the participation of German companies in infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan.
The two sides also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, including the coordination of efforts in multilateral fora.
As a result of the meeting, mutual interest in further strengthen of partnership and expansion of cooperation in all key areas was confirmed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.04.2026, 16:03 11931
Kazakhstan and Georgia Aim to Expand Partnership and Increase Mutual Trade Turnover
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Within the framework of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to Tbilisi, he met with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen the political dialogue and implement the agreements reached at the highest and highest levels. The current issues of Kazakh-Georgian relations in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields were considered.
Noting that by the end of 2025, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia amounted to 184.5 million US dollars, the parties noted the need to take practical measures to increase it.
The existing potential of bilateral cooperation has not been fully realized and requires additional activation, primarily in the investment, trade, economic, transport and logistics spheres", - said Y.Kosherbayev.
An important topic of the talks was the expansion of investment cooperation. The interlocutors expressed interest in mutual increase of direct investments, as well as implementation of joint projects in such areas as logistics, infrastructure and trade.
Kazakhstan is ready to expand cooperation with Georgia on the development of routes in the Caspian-Black Sea basin. In this context, it is very important to use the capabilities of the seaports of the two countries in cargo transportation", - noted Y.Kosherbayev.
It was emphasized that the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) remains one of the key priorities of cooperation.
Special attention was paid to a major project in 2025 to launch a new multimodal terminal in the Georgian port of Poti with the participation of Kazakhstani investors. The terminal will contribute to an increase in freight traffic and will become an important link in the logistics chain of the "Middle Corridor".
During the meeting, a number of other issues in the fields of agriculture, tourism, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation were discussed.
The sides also exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.04.2026, 15:25 12171
Kazakhstan and Georgia Reaffirm Commitment to Filling the Strategic Partnership with Practical Content
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of the official visit to Tbilisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev was received by the President of Georgia Mikhail Kavelashvili, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, President Kavelashvili expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the development of cooperation between the two states.
In turn, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the special attention that Astana pays to mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia, with which our countries have centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual support.
During the meeting, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation was discussed, and the parties aligned their approaches on key areas of further partnership and interaction within the multilateral formats.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides noted the great potential for further development of Kazakh-Georgian cooperation and emphasized the importance of effectively addressing existing issues and enhancing the level of interaction.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.04.2026, 14:49 12401
The Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia Discuss Plans to Deepen Mutually Beneficial Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to Tbilisi, a meeting was held with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Georgian relations, which are characterized as pragmatic and multifaceted, based on the shared interest in developing sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation.
Kazakhstan views Georgia as a reliable political and economic partner in the South Caucasus, with which Kazakhstan has centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual support", said Minister Kosherbayev during the talks. He also noted the important role of Georgia as a key link in the regional transport and logistics architecture connecting Europe and Asia.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of contacts at the highest and high levels, which laid a solid foundation for today’s meaningful discussion of current issues on the bilateral agenda. It was noted that the results of the official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to Kazakhstan in February 2025 gave an additional impetus to bilateral cooperation bringing Kazakh-Georgian relations to a qualitatively new level.
During the discussion of the economic matters, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in trade turnover, the volume of Kazakh investments in the Georgian economy, which exceeded 600 million US dollars, as well as the active participation of Kazakh companies in the implementation of projects in the fields of logistics, energy and finance.
It was emphasized that the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) remains one of the key priorities of cooperation.
Our common task is to consistently increase its capacity, increase the predictability of transport services and ensure transparency of tariff policy", - the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.
Kosherbayev drew attention to the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization within the UN framework, aimed at strengthening global cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources and ensuring water security.
The Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia also noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation in the agro-industrial complex, digital economy and financial services.
The parties expressed confidence that the negotiations held during this visit would consolidate the positive momentum achieved and identify concrete steps to further develop cooperation in key areas such as transport and logistics, energy, trade and investment.
Following the talks, Minister Kosherbayev and Minister Bochorishvili signed a Program of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia for 2026-2027.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.04.2026, 11:11 11076
The President sends a telegram of congratulations to the President of Vietnam
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated To Lam, General secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on his election as the state president, akorda.kz reports.
Your victory in the election confirms the strong public support for your strategic initiatives aimed at Vietnam’s political and economic progress and the protection of its national interests on the international stage. I am confident that under your wise leadership, the country will attain new impressive milestones, the telegram says.
The Head of State emphasized that Vietnam is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Asia and expressed confidence in further expansion of the strategic partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both nations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.04.2026, 20:05 29851
Legacy of the Great Steppe Presented in the Heart of Tbilisi
Tell a friend
The Georgian National Museum hosted the official opening of the exhibition "The Kipchaks in Georgia," dedicated to the historical heritage of the Kipchak people and their contribution to the formation of Georgian statehood, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The exhibition was organized in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Georgia and features unique artifacts illustrating the presence of the Kipchaks in Georgia.
The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia, Malik Murzalin, who noted that the Kipchaks inhabited vast territories of Eurasia and formed a powerful state entity. Their significant role in the development of a number of countries, including India, China, Egypt, Byzantium, Rus, Khorezm and others, was also highlighted.
Particular attention was paid to the historical ties between the Kipchaks and Georgia. It was noted that during the reign of David IV the Builder, a considerable number of Kipchak families were resettled in Georgia and played an important role in the Battle of Didgori, the victory in which established Georgia as a dominant force in the Caucasus and marked the beginning of its "Golden Age."
In conclusion, the importance of enhancing cooperation between the academic communities of Kazakhstan and Georgia for a deeper study of shared historical heritage was emphasized.
The exhibition showcases part of the rich Kipchak heritage preserved in Georgia and will remain open to visitors until May 10 of the current year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.04.2026, 19:55 24381
Kazakhstan and Jordan Strengthen Multifaceted Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with Moath AlZoubi, Director of the Political Department of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the further development of multilateral partnership, including upcoming high-level events, as well as the expansion of multifaceted cooperation.
Alibek Bakayev expressed special appreciation to the Jordanian side for the opportunity for representatives of Kazakhstan to participate in the Aqaba Process meeting.
In turn, Moath AlZoubi thanked the Kazakh side for its hospitality and emphasized readiness for comprehensive cooperation on current issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
07.04.2026, 14:49 07.04.2026, 15:25Kazakhstan and Georgia Reaffirm Commitment to Filling the Strategic Partnership with Practical Content11266Kazakhstan and Georgia Reaffirm Commitment to Filling the Strategic Partnership with Practical Content 07.04.2026, 16:0311026Kazakhstan and Georgia Aim to Expand Partnership and Increase Mutual Trade Turnover 07.04.2026, 18:5510711Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue 07.04.2026, 19:44Meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications in Kazakhstan held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry10496Meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications in Kazakhstan held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 02.04.2026, 16:14111441Nauryz Celebrated in Serbia 02.04.2026, 13:15108046Kazakh Culture Enchants Public in Singapore 02.04.2026, 09:2896961Nauryz Celebration Held in Rotterdam 03.04.2026, 09:3392481In Türkiye Kazakh Students United for the Intellectual Tournament 03.04.2026, 21:1091211Esil River sees rising water levels in N Kazakhstan 18.03.2026, 20:24195971Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy 17.03.2026, 20:18191526President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution 21.03.2026, 22:33188826The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 18.03.2026, 19:20188446Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria 20.03.2026, 21:24184271The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava