08.04.2026, 10:54 21681
Japan’s Minister of Communications Welcomes Kazakhstan’s Participation in the Hiroshima AI Process
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, held a meeting with Japan’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation within the framework of the partnership between Japan and the Central Asian countries in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as Kazakhstan’s participation in the activities of the Hiroshima AI Process Friends Group.
The Ambassador informed the Japanese side about the progress in implementing the state program "Digital Qazaqstan", aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of the economy and public administration. In this context, opportunities were presented for expanding bilateral digital partnership based on Kazakhstan’s leading innovation platforms, namely the "Astana Hub" International Technopark of IT-startups and the "Alem.AI" International Artificial Intelligence Centre.
In turn, Minister Hayashi noted the significant potential for bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, identifying the training of qualified personnel and the development of AI language models in national languages as priority areas. He also welcomed the efforts of both sides to implement the Memorandum of cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies and services, signed during the first official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan in December 2025.
In addition, Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev invited Japan’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications to participate in the International Forum "AI & Digital Bridge 2026", to be held in Astana on October 1-3, 2026.
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08.04.2026, 21:33 20286
Kazakhstan and Pakistan are Expanding Their Partnership in Education
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, visited one of Pakistan’s leading higher education institutions, the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), where he held a meeting with NUML Rector Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the outcomes of the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan on February 3-4 this year, as well as the agreements reached in the field of education.
The head of NUML noted with satisfaction that the university has established ties with a number of leading higher education institutions of Kazakhstan and is actively working to strengthen academic links and develop multifaceted cooperation.
In addition, the parties discussed promising areas and projects aimed at further strengthening cooperation between higher education institutions of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize a visit of the NUML delegation to Kazakhstan.
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08.04.2026, 17:06 20641
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Advance to a New Level of Strategic Partnership
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As part of an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Thanks to the political will of our heads of state over the past three years Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have been elevated to a qualitatively new level of engagement", Minister Kosherbayev emphasized.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation with particular focus on priority areas, such as political, trade, economic, energy, transit, transport as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction between the two countries.
Special attention in bilateral relations is given to the development of trade and economic cooperation. The economies of both countries possess significant potential to increase mutual trade, including through reciprocal investments and industrial cooperation.
The Foreign Ministers reviewed in detail the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level. It was noted that following the measures undertaken the volume of mutual trade has increased fivefold over the past five years, amounting to $ 470.7 million in 2025. At the same time, the ministers agreed to facilitate further growth of this figure to $ 1 billion.
The parties also discussed the implementation of flagship infrastructure projects, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as well as the laying of a fiber-optic communication line and a deep-sea power cable along the bed of the Caspian Sea.
Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the transit of Kazakhstan’s energy resources to world markets through the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as to collaboration in agriculture, industrial cooperation and telecommunications. In this regard, the increasing role of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Direct Investment Fund was emphasized.
The interlocutors also expressed satisfaction with the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, noting the successful holding of the Culture Days of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan. High appreciation was given to the intensification of cooperation in education, particularly the ongoing reciprocal Days of Higher Education of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan. A positive trend is also observed in the tourism sector: around 30 flights are operated weekly between the cities of the two countries.
During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on current issues of the regional and global agendas, and reaffirmed their commitment to continued close cooperation within multilateral structures, including the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, the CICA, the CIS, the OIC, and the Caspian Summit.
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08.04.2026, 14:35 19761
Tokayev receives Special Envoy of the Korean President and Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik
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President Tokayev emphasized that the Republic of Korea is one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners and praised the positive momentum in bilateral relations, akorda.kz reports.
The President, noting the warm attitude toward the Korean people in Kazakhstan and the dynamic development of the Republic of Korea, reaffirmed Astana’s commitment to strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Head of State conveyed warm greetings to President Lee Jae Myung, stressing the importance of Kang Hoon-sik’s visit to Kazakhstan as his Special Envoy.
Your visit is of great significance for further strengthening Kazakh-Korean cooperation. I am confident that, through joint efforts, cooperation between our countries will continue to develop steadily," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
In turn, Kang Hoon-sik expressed gratitude for the warm reception and conveyed congratulations from President Lee Jae-myung on the successful holding of the referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.
The Special Envoy underlined that the Republic of Korea attaches great importance to elevating bilateral relations to a new level by strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties, as well as implementing joint projects across various sectors.
During the meeting, a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda was discussed, including prospects for expanding cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, taking into account current challenges in the global market.
In conclusion, Kang Hoon-sik conveyed an invitation from President Lee Jae Myung for President Tokayev to visit Seoul, including participation in the first "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" summit to be held in September this year.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gratefully accepted the invitation from the South Korean leader and expressed confidence that the upcoming high-level talks would significantly boost cooperation between the two countries, as well as strengthen interaction within the "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" format.
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08.04.2026, 11:22 21426
Development of Kazakh-Bavarian industrial cooperation discussed in Astana
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Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with Eric Beißwenge, State Minister of Bavaria for International Cooperation and European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the participants discussed the current state of Kazakh-German cooperation and opportunities for expanding bilateral relations.
Alibek Kuantyrov emphasized the potential for mutually beneficial partnership in the extraction of critical raw materials and the implementation of industrial projects.
We consider Germany a key partner in modernizing our industrial potential. "It's worth noting that approximately 90% of German investment goes into the industrial sector," the Deputy Minister said.
He noted that Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening its role in the system of international relations.
Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening its role in international relations. Kazakhstan has confirmed its readiness for bilateral cooperation with Germany on the current multilateral agenda, including collaboration within the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations. Through planned high-level meetings and a number of bilateral events this year, the strengthening of political dialogue is expected to have a fruitful impact on the development of partnership relations at several levels.
Eric Beißwenge outlined the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the development of highly processed products and spoke about Germany's positive experience in processing raw materials.
Following the talks, the parties confirmed their commitment to further developing their economic partnership both bilaterally and within regional formats in the European Union and Central Asia.
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08.04.2026, 07:00 22071
Kazakhstan and Moldova Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere
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Consultations on Consular issues between Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova were held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Moldovan side was represented by Lilian Moraru, Head of the General Directorate for Consular Affairs of the MFA. Representatives from relevant government agencies of both countries also took part in the consultations.
The parties highly appreciated the level of interaction and reaffirmed their readiness to further develop cooperation based on the principles of mutual trust and compliance with international law. The diplomats discussed the issues of migration policy, border management, mutual recognition of documents, digitalization of consular services, as well as providing legal assistance to citizens in accordance with international conventions. Participants noted the importance of such meetings, which contribute to bilateral relations.
Following the consultations, the parties confirmed their commitment to an exchange of information to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of Kazakhstan and Moldova.
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07.04.2026, 19:44 48626
Meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications in Kazakhstan held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, held a meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications in Kazakhstan, Vlastimil Samek, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat expressed his appreciation to the UN representative for his active work as Head of the United Nations Information Office in Kazakhstan, as well as for fostering effective communication with the Government and the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan in promoting the activities of the UN Country Team in Kazakhstan and maintaining close cooperation with all national and international partners engaged in UN activities.
During the meeting, Representative Samek noted that over the years of his work in Kazakhstan, the United Nations Information Office has become a reliable partner of the Government in building communication with the UN, as well as with Kazakhstani media, which actively disseminated information about positive developments associated with the UN’s work in Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev presented Representative Samek with a certificate of honor on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations.
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07.04.2026, 18:55 48841
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Minister of State for Europe of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Gunther Krichbaum within the framework of his working visit to Astana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was given to transport and logistics cooperation, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the participation of German companies in infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan.
The two sides also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, including the coordination of efforts in multilateral fora.
As a result of the meeting, mutual interest in further strengthen of partnership and expansion of cooperation in all key areas was confirmed.
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07.04.2026, 16:03 36726
Kazakhstan and Georgia Aim to Expand Partnership and Increase Mutual Trade Turnover
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Within the framework of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to Tbilisi, he met with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen the political dialogue and implement the agreements reached at the highest and highest levels. The current issues of Kazakh-Georgian relations in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields were considered.
Noting that by the end of 2025, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia amounted to 184.5 million US dollars, the parties noted the need to take practical measures to increase it.
The existing potential of bilateral cooperation has not been fully realized and requires additional activation, primarily in the investment, trade, economic, transport and logistics spheres", - said Y.Kosherbayev.
An important topic of the talks was the expansion of investment cooperation. The interlocutors expressed interest in mutual increase of direct investments, as well as implementation of joint projects in such areas as logistics, infrastructure and trade.
Kazakhstan is ready to expand cooperation with Georgia on the development of routes in the Caspian-Black Sea basin. In this context, it is very important to use the capabilities of the seaports of the two countries in cargo transportation", - noted Y.Kosherbayev.
It was emphasized that the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) remains one of the key priorities of cooperation.
Special attention was paid to a major project in 2025 to launch a new multimodal terminal in the Georgian port of Poti with the participation of Kazakhstani investors. The terminal will contribute to an increase in freight traffic and will become an important link in the logistics chain of the "Middle Corridor".
During the meeting, a number of other issues in the fields of agriculture, tourism, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation were discussed.
The sides also exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.
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