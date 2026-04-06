03.04.2026, 18:59 48226
Japan’s State Minister of Economy Highlights Kazakhstan’s Key Role in Global Energy Security
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev held a meeting with State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Kenji Yamada, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the practical implementation of agreements reached during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan in December 2025.
The interlocutors exchanged views on global energy security amid international instability and explored prospects for expanding cooperation in priority sectors, including energy, critical minerals, industrial cooperation, digitalization, transport and logistics. Kazakhstan’s growing role as a reliable partner for Japan in diversifying supply chains, strengthening economic security, and promoting sustainable transport routes was underlined at the meeting.
Ambassador outlined topical issues of bilateral trade, economic and investment agendas, presenting promising projects.
In his turn, Kenji Yamada confirmed Japan’s interest in holding the next meeting of the Joint Commission of the Government and Private Sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on Economic Cooperation in Astana later this year.
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05.04.2026, 12:48 8016
Investment and Industrial Development Discussed in Ulytau Region
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov took part in a meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters during his working visit to the Ulytau Region. The meeting was chaired by the Akim of the region, Dastan Ryspekov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The platform brought together representatives of government agencies and the business community to discuss the investment climate and project implementation.
Speaking at the meeting, Alibek Kuantyrov highlighted the region’s strong industrial potential and emphasized the need to transition from a resource-based model to the development of processing industries and high-tech production.
The Ulytau Region has large deposits of copper, iron ore, manganese, coal, and rare earth metals, which creates significant potential for industrial processing," he noted.
Participants also discussed government support measures, including tax incentives, investment guarantees, one-stop-shop project support, and the protection of investor rights through the investment ombudsman institution.
During the meeting, the parties emphasized the need to develop further downstream mineral processing projects, mining and metallurgical facilities, energy infrastructure, and supporting industrial logistics.
In Zhezkazgan, the delegation visited several industrial facilities, including the "Yutaria" garment factory, which is implementing AI technologies, as well as logistics and food infrastructure projects currently under construction.
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04.04.2026, 09:01 30001
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Received Ambassadors from the Gulf States and Jordan
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with a group of ambassadors from the Gulf States and Jordan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views amid ongoing tensions in the region.
The Foreign Minister expressed serious concern about the ongoing escalation, including strikes on friendly Arab countries. He emphasized the importance of a swift end to all hostilities, which are causing civilian casualties and significant damage to civilian infrastructure in the region. In this regard, the Kazakh diplomat thanked the heads of mission for the assistance in evacuating Kazakhstan citizens and their safe return to their homeland.
The Minister noted that Kazakhstan welcomes the efforts of Gulf leaders to promote peaceful political dialogue, as well as the joint initiative of China and Pakistan aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide a platform for peace negotiations in Turkestan city.
In turn, the Arab diplomats noted the importance of supporting international efforts to ensure regional security, including further strengthening contacts and coordination with Astana. They reaffirmed their readiness to continue close cooperation aimed at enhancing political dialogue, expanding comprehensive collaboration, and implementing joint projects.
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03.04.2026, 20:32 46981
Kazakhstan’s MFA Briefed on Preparations for the Regional Environmental Summit
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a briefing for members of the diplomatic corps on preparations for the Regional Environmental Summit to be held in Astana on April 22-24, 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, information was presented on the progress of preparations for the Summit, as well as on Kazakhstan’s international initiatives, including the proposal to establish an International Water Organization and the nomination of Kazakhstan’s candidates to elected bodies of the United Nations.
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev noted that the Summit is being convened at the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and is aimed at promoting regional cooperation, sustainable development, and developing practical solutions in the field of environment and climate.
He also informed participants about measures being implemented in Kazakhstan in the areas of climate policy, development of nuclear energy, as well as projects related to the restoration of the Aral Sea and biodiversity conservation. The Summit is organized in partnership with the United Nations, with more than 17 entities acting as co-organizers of thematic sessions and initiators of sectoral programs and projects.
Head of the Project Office of the Central Asian Climate Fund Yerlik Karazhan presented the main areas of the Summit’s agenda, including the formation of a portfolio of regional environmental projects and the attraction of investments.
Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zulfiya Suleimenova informed about ongoing consultations on the establishment of an International Water Organization under the UN.
The diplomatic corps was also presented with the candidacy of Lyazzat Kaltayeva for election to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for the term 2027-2030, as well as the objectives of her nomination.
The Kazakh candidate outlined her main priorities, including issues related to access to education, employment, and social integration.
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03.04.2026, 19:59 47711
The New Constitution of Kazakhstan Discussed in the French Senate
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France, Gulsara Arystankulova, held a meeting with French senators as part of preparations for the upcoming mission of the delegation of the Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces Committee of the Senate of the French Republic to Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further deepening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.
The senators expressed interest in the political reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan and in the new Constitution adopted following the recent referendum.
The Ambassador explained the key provisions of the constitutional reform, emphasizing that the new Constitution lays the foundation for a comprehensive transformation of the country’s political system and for the further modernization of the economy and society.
The parties also noted their mutual interest in expanding practical cooperation in the political, economic, scientific, and cultural spheres.
Both sides confirmed their intention to continue an active dialogue, including at the interparliamentary level, and to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.
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02.04.2026, 19:59 64376
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Receives Ambassador of Mongolia
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dorj Bayarkhuu on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation. The positive dynamics of political dialogue, as well as the steady expansion of interaction in priority areas were noted.
Particular attention was paid to the schedule of upcoming bilateral visits and events at various levels planned for the current year as well as cooperation within multilateral frameworks.
For his part, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the support extended during his diplomatic mission and reaffirmed Mongolia’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan based on mutual respect and trust.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Yermek Kosherbayev on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Dorj Bayarkhuu with the Order of "Dostyk" (Friendship) of II degree, in recognition of his contribution to the development of bilateral relations.
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02.04.2026, 19:45 64616
Kazakhstan and Montenegro: Advancing a New Stage in Strengthening Mutually Beneficial Partnership
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The second round of Kazakhstan-Montenegro political consultations was held under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Periša Kastratović, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, the Kazakh diplomat held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Ervin Ibrahimović. The parties noted the high level of friendly relations between the Astana and Podgorica. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as to coordination of efforts in the international arena.
In discussions with Periša Kastratović, particular emphasis was placed on expanding political dialogue, including the exchange of high-level visits. Both sides noted the considerable potential to enhance and diversify trade and investment cooperation. In particular, tourism, transport and logistics, healthcare and digital technologies were identified as key promising areas.
During the meeting Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized: "Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing cooperation with Montenegro and is committed to actively expanding bilateral relations across all priority areas".
In turn, Periša Kastratović congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful conduct of the referendum and the adoption of a new Constitution, expressing confidence in the country’s continued progress. He also reiterated Montenegro’s readiness to deepen multifaceted cooperation covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations.
The heads of delegations also exchanged views on key regional and global issues and expressed their intention to further advance multilateral engagement within international organizations.
Following the consultations, an agreement was reached to expand the legal framework and to adopt a new Cooperation Program between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
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02.04.2026, 10:45 65041
Kazakhstan and Albania Explore Prospects for Expanding Bilateral Cooperation
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan Iskander Aisariyev held a meeting with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Ferit Hoxha in Tirana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, parties confirmed the high level of bilateral relations and noted steady development of cooperation both in bilateral format and on international platforms.
Diplomats discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, emphasizing the need to intensify business contacts and establish institutional mechanisms of interaction. They also expressed mutual interest in implementing joint projects and increasing bilateral trade.
Particular attention was given to the development of transport and transit cooperation. Ambassador Aisariyev highlighted the significant potential for cooperation within the Middle Corridor and invited the Albanian side to engage more actively in relevant initiatives. The sides also discussed opportunities to develop international transport routes and build sustainable logistics chains between Central Asia and Balkan region.
In addition, the parties reviewed issues related to the development of the legal framework, cooperation in education, and exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming bilateral engagements at various levels.
Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen Kazakh-Albanian partnership and to implement practical initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation across all key areas.
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01.04.2026, 19:26 79171
Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal Alkahtani, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the pressing issues of regional and global agenda, including the situation in the Middle East, as well as the current state of bilateral cooperation.
Minister Kosherbayev expressed concern over the dangerous military escalation in the region and emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts through diplomatic means in accordance with the principles of international law. In this regard, the Kingdom's important role in de-escalating the conflict and stabilizing the situation was highlighted.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to the Saudi Ambassador for his assistance in evacuating Kazakh citizens from the Kingdom. It was noted that ensuring the safety and return of compatriots to the homeland is a priority for our country.
For his part, the Saudi diplomat confirmed his readiness to closely collaborate with the Kazakh Foreign Ministry to deepen our multifaceted bilateral cooperation.
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