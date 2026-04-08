Kazakhstan and Georgia Aim to Expand Partnership and Increase Mutual Trade Turnover

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Within the framework of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to Tbilisi, he met with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen the political dialogue and implement the agreements reached at the highest and highest levels. The current issues of Kazakh-Georgian relations in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields were considered.





Noting that by the end of 2025, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia amounted to 184.5 million US dollars, the parties noted the need to take practical measures to increase it.





The existing potential of bilateral cooperation has not been fully realized and requires additional activation, primarily in the investment, trade, economic, transport and logistics spheres", - said Y.Kosherbayev.





An important topic of the talks was the expansion of investment cooperation. The interlocutors expressed interest in mutual increase of direct investments, as well as implementation of joint projects in such areas as logistics, infrastructure and trade.





Kazakhstan is ready to expand cooperation with Georgia on the development of routes in the Caspian-Black Sea basin. In this context, it is very important to use the capabilities of the seaports of the two countries in cargo transportation", - noted Y.Kosherbayev.





It was emphasized that the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) remains one of the key priorities of cooperation.





Special attention was paid to a major project in 2025 to launch a new multimodal terminal in the Georgian port of Poti with the participation of Kazakhstani investors. The terminal will contribute to an increase in freight traffic and will become an important link in the logistics chain of the "Middle Corridor".





During the meeting, a number of other issues in the fields of agriculture, tourism, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation were discussed.





The sides also exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.