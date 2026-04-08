Kazakhstan and Georgia Reaffirm Commitment to Filling the Strategic Partnership with Practical Content

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As part of the official visit to Tbilisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev was received by the President of Georgia Mikhail Kavelashvili, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





During the conversation, President Kavelashvili expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the development of cooperation between the two states.





In turn, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the special attention that Astana pays to mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia, with which our countries have centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual support.





During the meeting, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation was discussed, and the parties aligned their approaches on key areas of further partnership and interaction within the multilateral formats.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides noted the great potential for further development of Kazakh-Georgian cooperation and emphasized the importance of effectively addressing existing issues and enhancing the level of interaction.