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Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue
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Meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications in Kazakhstan held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
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Kazakhstan and Georgia Aim to Expand Partnership and Increase Mutual Trade Turnover
The existing potential of bilateral cooperation has not been fully realized and requires additional activation, primarily in the investment, trade, economic, transport and logistics spheres", - said Y.Kosherbayev.
Kazakhstan is ready to expand cooperation with Georgia on the development of routes in the Caspian-Black Sea basin. In this context, it is very important to use the capabilities of the seaports of the two countries in cargo transportation", - noted Y.Kosherbayev.
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Kazakhstan and Georgia Reaffirm Commitment to Filling the Strategic Partnership with Practical Content
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The Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia Discuss Plans to Deepen Mutually Beneficial Cooperation
Kazakhstan views Georgia as a reliable political and economic partner in the South Caucasus, with which Kazakhstan has centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual support", said Minister Kosherbayev during the talks. He also noted the important role of Georgia as a key link in the regional transport and logistics architecture connecting Europe and Asia.
Our common task is to consistently increase its capacity, increase the predictability of transport services and ensure transparency of tariff policy", - the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.
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The President sends a telegram of congratulations to the President of Vietnam
Your victory in the election confirms the strong public support for your strategic initiatives aimed at Vietnam’s political and economic progress and the protection of its national interests on the international stage. I am confident that under your wise leadership, the country will attain new impressive milestones, the telegram says.
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Four regions of Kazakhstan at risk of floods and avalanches
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Legacy of the Great Steppe Presented in the Heart of Tbilisi
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Kazakhstan and Jordan Strengthen Multifaceted Cooperation
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