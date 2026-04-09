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Kazakhstan and Moldova Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere
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Kazakhstan and Pakistan are Expanding Their Partnership in Education
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Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Advance to a New Level of Strategic Partnership
Thanks to the political will of our heads of state over the past three years Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have been elevated to a qualitatively new level of engagement", Minister Kosherbayev emphasized.
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Tokayev receives Special Envoy of the Korean President and Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik
Your visit is of great significance for further strengthening Kazakh-Korean cooperation. I am confident that, through joint efforts, cooperation between our countries will continue to develop steadily," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
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Development of Kazakh-Bavarian industrial cooperation discussed in Astana
We consider Germany a key partner in modernizing our industrial potential. "It's worth noting that approximately 90% of German investment goes into the industrial sector," the Deputy Minister said.
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Japan’s Minister of Communications Welcomes Kazakhstan’s Participation in the Hiroshima AI Process
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Meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications in Kazakhstan held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
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Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue
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Kazakhstan and Georgia Aim to Expand Partnership and Increase Mutual Trade Turnover
The existing potential of bilateral cooperation has not been fully realized and requires additional activation, primarily in the investment, trade, economic, transport and logistics spheres", - said Y.Kosherbayev.
Kazakhstan is ready to expand cooperation with Georgia on the development of routes in the Caspian-Black Sea basin. In this context, it is very important to use the capabilities of the seaports of the two countries in cargo transportation", - noted Y.Kosherbayev.
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