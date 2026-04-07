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Legacy of the Great Steppe Presented in the Heart of Tbilisi
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The Ulytau Region has large deposits of copper, iron ore, manganese, coal, and rare earth metals, which creates significant potential for industrial processing," he noted.
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Received Ambassadors from the Gulf States and Jordan
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