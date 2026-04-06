Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Received Ambassadors from the Gulf States and Jordan

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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with a group of ambassadors from the Gulf States and Jordan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views amid ongoing tensions in the region.





The Foreign Minister expressed serious concern about the ongoing escalation, including strikes on friendly Arab countries. He emphasized the importance of a swift end to all hostilities, which are causing civilian casualties and significant damage to civilian infrastructure in the region. In this regard, the Kazakh diplomat thanked the heads of mission for the assistance in evacuating Kazakhstan citizens and their safe return to their homeland.





The Minister noted that Kazakhstan welcomes the efforts of Gulf leaders to promote peaceful political dialogue, as well as the joint initiative of China and Pakistan aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide a platform for peace negotiations in Turkestan city.





In turn, the Arab diplomats noted the importance of supporting international efforts to ensure regional security, including further strengthening contacts and coordination with Astana. They reaffirmed their readiness to continue close cooperation aimed at enhancing political dialogue, expanding comprehensive collaboration, and implementing joint projects.