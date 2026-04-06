Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Receives Ambassador of Mongolia

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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dorj Bayarkhuu on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation. The positive dynamics of political dialogue, as well as the steady expansion of interaction in priority areas were noted.





Particular attention was paid to the schedule of upcoming bilateral visits and events at various levels planned for the current year as well as cooperation within multilateral frameworks.





For his part, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the support extended during his diplomatic mission and reaffirmed Mongolia’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan based on mutual respect and trust.





At the conclusion of the meeting, Yermek Kosherbayev on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Dorj Bayarkhuu with the Order of "Dostyk" (Friendship) of II degree, in recognition of his contribution to the development of bilateral relations.