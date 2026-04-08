The Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia Discuss Plans to Deepen Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

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As part of the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to Tbilisi, a meeting was held with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Georgian relations, which are characterized as pragmatic and multifaceted, based on the shared interest in developing sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation.





Kazakhstan views Georgia as a reliable political and economic partner in the South Caucasus, with which Kazakhstan has centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual support", said Minister Kosherbayev during the talks. He also noted the important role of Georgia as a key link in the regional transport and logistics architecture connecting Europe and Asia.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of contacts at the highest and high levels, which laid a solid foundation for today’s meaningful discussion of current issues on the bilateral agenda. It was noted that the results of the official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to Kazakhstan in February 2025 gave an additional impetus to bilateral cooperation bringing Kazakh-Georgian relations to a qualitatively new level.





During the discussion of the economic matters, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in trade turnover, the volume of Kazakh investments in the Georgian economy, which exceeded 600 million US dollars, as well as the active participation of Kazakh companies in the implementation of projects in the fields of logistics, energy and finance.





It was emphasized that the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) remains one of the key priorities of cooperation.





Our common task is to consistently increase its capacity, increase the predictability of transport services and ensure transparency of tariff policy", - the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.





Kosherbayev drew attention to the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization within the UN framework, aimed at strengthening global cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources and ensuring water security.





The Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia also noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation in the agro-industrial complex, digital economy and financial services.





The parties expressed confidence that the negotiations held during this visit would consolidate the positive momentum achieved and identify concrete steps to further develop cooperation in key areas such as transport and logistics, energy, trade and investment.





Following the talks, Minister Kosherbayev and Minister Bochorishvili signed a Program of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia for 2026-2027.