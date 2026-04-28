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The Head of State sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Republic of South Africa
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Kazakhstan and UAE Developing Bilateral Relations
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Astana and Singapore Discuss Prospects for Deepening Bilateral Cooperation During Political Consultations
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Tokayev and President of Israel Isaac Herzog hold a tête-à-tête meeting
It is a great pleasure to welcome you on your official visit to Kazakhstan. I would like to note that your esteemed father, the former President of the State of Israel, was one of the major architects of the relationship between Kazakhstan and Israel. We have been enjoying very close, friendly relations for many years, starting from 1992, and we have achieved many positive results in our mutual ties, first and foremost in economic cooperation and political dialogue. Kazakhstan has decided to join the Abraham Accords. This gesture symbolizes our readiness and intention to contribute to the normalization of relations between Middle Eastern countries and Israel. Today we will discuss many issues relating to our economic ties, as their potential is extremely vast," President Tokayev stated.
I’ve always dreamed of visiting Kazakhstan. I heard about the incredible beauty of your land and the culture of the Kazakh nation. I brought a very representative delegation of leaders and experts in fields that are vital to the future of cooperation between our nations, especially in the advancement of technology. As the world steps into a new era, the potential between our nations is immense," Isaac Herzog noted.
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Tokayev sent heartfelt congratulations to Willem-Alexander on the King’s Day
It is symbolic that your country’s national flower, deeply embedded in Dutch art and culture - the tulip - traces its origins to Kazakhstan and today stands as a graceful reflection of friendship between our nations. We highly value our longstanding relations with the Netherlands and remain steadfast in further strengthening the Kazakh-Dutch partnership in various domains, serving the best interests of our peoples," the President said.
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Kazakhstan and the UAE Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Strategic Partnership
The UAE is Kazakhstan’s strategic partner in the Arab world, and cooperation between our two countries continues to strengthen consistently across all key areas," noted Minister Kosherbayev.
Economic cooperation has always been a solid foundation of our partnership. Today, the UAE is one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and investment partners in the region, and we are interested in advancing new joint projects," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
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Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds a Series of Meetings with Qatari Business Representatives
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Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Qatar Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Agenda
Qatar is a close and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Arab world. We highly value the existing level of political dialogue, the atmosphere of mutual trust, and the strategic nature of our bilateral relations," said Minister Kosherbayev.
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Spain Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Political Reform Course
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