The New Constitution of Kazakhstan Discussed in the French Senate

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France, Gulsara Arystankulova, held a meeting with French senators as part of preparations for the upcoming mission of the delegation of the Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces Committee of the Senate of the French Republic to Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further deepening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.





The senators expressed interest in the political reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan and in the new Constitution adopted following the recent referendum.





The Ambassador explained the key provisions of the constitutional reform, emphasizing that the new Constitution lays the foundation for a comprehensive transformation of the country’s political system and for the further modernization of the economy and society.





The parties also noted their mutual interest in expanding practical cooperation in the political, economic, scientific, and cultural spheres.





Both sides confirmed their intention to continue an active dialogue, including at the interparliamentary level, and to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.