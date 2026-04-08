The President sends a telegram of congratulations to the President of Vietnam

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First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, held a meeting with the Representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications in Kazakhstan, Vlastimil Samek, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat expressed his appreciation to the UN representative for his active work as Head of the United Nations Information Office in Kazakhstan, as well as for fostering effective communication with the Government and the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan in promoting the activities of the UN Country Team in Kazakhstan and maintaining close cooperation with all national and international partners engaged in UN activities.





During the meeting, Representative Samek noted that over the years of his work in Kazakhstan, the United Nations Information Office has become a reliable partner of the Government in building communication with the UN, as well as with Kazakhstani media, which actively disseminated information about positive developments associated with the UN’s work in Kazakhstan.





Following the meeting, First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev presented Representative Samek with a certificate of honor on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations.