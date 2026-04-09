Tokayev receives Special Envoy of the Korean President and Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik  

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President Tokayev emphasized that the Republic of Korea is one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners and praised the positive momentum in bilateral relations, akorda.kz reports





The President, noting the warm attitude toward the Korean people in Kazakhstan and the dynamic development of the Republic of Korea, reaffirmed Astana’s commitment to strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries.





The Head of State conveyed warm greetings to President Lee Jae Myung, stressing the importance of Kang Hoon-sik’s visit to Kazakhstan as his Special Envoy.





Your visit is of great significance for further strengthening Kazakh-Korean cooperation. I am confident that, through joint efforts, cooperation between our countries will continue to develop steadily," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.









In turn, Kang Hoon-sik expressed gratitude for the warm reception and conveyed congratulations from President Lee Jae-myung on the successful holding of the referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.





The Special Envoy underlined that the Republic of Korea attaches great importance to elevating bilateral relations to a new level by strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties, as well as implementing joint projects across various sectors.





During the meeting, a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda was discussed, including prospects for expanding cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, taking into account current challenges in the global market.





In conclusion, Kang Hoon-sik conveyed an invitation from President Lee Jae Myung for President Tokayev to visit Seoul, including participation in the first "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" summit to be held in September this year.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gratefully accepted the invitation from the South Korean leader and expressed confidence that the upcoming high-level talks would significantly boost cooperation between the two countries, as well as strengthen interaction within the "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" format.