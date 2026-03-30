29.03.2026, 08:10 12136
From icy north to arid south: Sunday weather alerts issued across Kazakhstan
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Much of Kazakhstan will experience dry weather on March 29. However, rain and thunderstorms are predicted in the west and south of the country, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.
Patchy fog is expected nationwide.
The northern regions will see black ice. Winds will strengthen in the west, south, and center, with dust storms in the southwest and south.
Besides, there is a high fire risk in the eastern part of the Kyzylorda region, the western part of the Turkistan region, and the southern part of the Zhetisu region.
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28.03.2026, 08:10 45996
Vast anticyclone brings dry skies to much of Kazakhstan
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Under the influence of a dominant anticyclone, no precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.
However, atmospheric fronts will cause rain (at times heavy) and thunderstorms in the west of the country.
Fog is expected throughout the country. There will be black ice in the northern part of Kazakhstan. Strong winds are expected in the western, southern, eastern, and central regions. Furthermore, the west and south will see dust storms.
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27.03.2026, 19:50 76751
Kazakhstani students in Izmir celebrated Nauryz
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The international spring festival "Bahar" dedicated to the Turkic New Year Nauryz was held in Izmir Central park, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized by the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality in cooperation with the Consulate General of the Kazakhstan. Students and residents of Izmir from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan took part in the festival. The festival became an important platform for promoting cultural and humanitarian cooperation and strengthening ties among representatives of Turkic peoples.
The Kazakh pavilion attracted visitors with the sound of the dombra and traditional national delicacies prepared by activists of the student association "Izmir Qazaq Jastary".
The holding of the "Bahar" festival contributed to the further strengthening of cultural ties, the development of public diplomacy, and the promotion of the national traditions of the Republic of Kazakhstan abroad.
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27.03.2026, 16:45 74646
During the Nauryz Celebrations, Europeans are Discovering Kazakhstan More Closely
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The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Croatia, in cooperation with Honorary Consulates, organized the educational photo exhibitions titled "What Do You Know About the Country of the Great Steppe?" in the country’s major tourist cities - Split, Dubrovnik and Opatija, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
As part of the events dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz, thematic display posters featuring information about Kazakhstan were placed in the main streets and public spaces of the cities.
Residents and visitors of Croatia have the opportunity to explore visual materials presenting interesting and lesser-known facts about Kazakhstan that spark curiosity and interest, such as: Almaty is the birthplace of apples; Kazakhstan is the homeland of tulips; Baikonur is the world’s first cosmodrome, etc.
The photo exhibition in Split is being held from 19 to 28 March 2026, in Dubrovnik from 22 March to 10 April 2026, and in Opatija from 22 March to 5 April 2026.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between our countries, as well as developing bilateral cooperation.
Particular attention is being paid to promoting Kazakhstan as an attractive destination for international tourism, highlighting its tourism potential, and fostering sustained interest among foreign audiences.
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27.03.2026, 12:49 75111
Nauryz Celebration was Held in Vienna
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A solemn celebration of Nauryz, the holiday of spring, renewal, and harmony, was held in Vienna with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Austria, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The festive event brought together compatriots, members of the Kazakh diaspora, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and officials from international organizations interested in the rich cultural heritage of Nauryz celebrations.
The Association of Kazakhstani Students in Austria played an active role in organizing the event. The festive atmosphere was enhanced by traditional folk music, national dishes, and games such as tug-of-war, and weightlifting, as well as colorful national costumes that conveyed the spirit of the Kazakh people.
The Nauryz celebration was also attended by 76-year-old aksakal Sarsenbai Kotyrashov from Ulytau, who arrived from Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, via Hungary. He is currently on the fourth leg of his walking trip around the world. His next route will take him through Germany to France. The Kazakh pensioner plans to cover 2,800 kilometers in 58 days.
A year earlier, Sarsenbai Ata walked through Russia and Mongolia to Beijing, the capital of China. He intends to continue his round-the-world hiking journey next year in the United States, from New York to San Francisco.
As Sarsenbai Ata noted, the main goals of his journey are to popularize Kazakhstan, its traditions and culture, to motivate people to lead a healthy lifestyle, and to demonstrate that age is not an obstacle to realizing even the most ambitious dreams.
Nauryz, celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox, is an important part of the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people and symbolizes the beginning of the new year according to the solar calendar. The holiday unites people around the values of peace, kindness, and mutual respect.
Nauryz was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009 and was officially recognized as an International Holiday by the UN General Assembly in 2010. The celebration once again highlighted the importance of respect, solidarity, and peaceful coexistence as the foundations of international cooperation and unity among peoples.
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27.03.2026, 12:14 75486
Four Days of Cultural Diplomacy in London
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The celebration of Nauryz - the spring festival symbolizing renewal, unity, and prosperity - kicked off in London at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Kazakhstan presented a large-scale cultural and informational programme that generated strong interest among the international business community and the Bank’s staff, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh stand showcased national souvenirs, publications on the renewed format of Nauryznama celebrations, and materials highlighting the country’s rich cultural heritage, as well as its tourism and investment potential. A cultural programme featuring elements of traditional art became a vibrant highlight of the event.
Opening remarks were delivered by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, who congratulated guests on the occasion and emphasized the significant investment potential of Central Asian countries. It was noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Bank continues to demonstrate steady growth: total investments have approached €1 billion, with figures in 2024 tripling compared to 2023.
The festivities continued on 21 March with a roundtable at the University of Cambridge, bringing together Ambassadors, diplomats from Central Asia and the Caucasus, and members of the academic community. In her remarks, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom, D. Kurmasheva, highlighted the historical depth of Kazakh-British relations, noting that British investors were instrumental in the early development of Kazakhstan’s mining industry, particularly through projects such as Spassky Copper Mine Limited.
This partnership continues to thrive today, spanning strategic sectors including critical minerals, green technologies, and digitalisation. Particular attention was given to the country’s investment potential and ongoing political reforms, including the recent referendum and a new Constitution.
Nauryz reminds us that our true strength lies in unity - in acting together as one region with shared goals and direction," the Minister-Counsellor noted in her address. The roundtable concluded with an engaging Q&A session that evolved into a meaningful and inspiring dialogue.
The festive atmosphere continued at the University of Cambridge with a concert, where the sound of the dombra transported guests to the Kazakh steppe. A particularly memorable performance was the song Ainalayin, performed by a representative of the Kazakh diaspora. Guests also enjoyed traditional Central Asian cuisine and an exhibition of Kazakh souvenirs, showing keen interest in the country’s culture and modern development.
Another key venue for the celebrations was University College London (UCL), where students from Central Asian countries organised an open event for the international student community. National dishes, music, dance, and a warm atmosphere of hospitality attracted a wide audience and contributed to the promotion of Kazakh culture.
The celebrations concluded on 22 March with a gathering of the Kazakh diaspora in the United Kingdom, organised with the support of the Kazakh Cultural Centre. Around 200 guests, including members of the diaspora and Embassy staff, took part in traditional games such as asyk atu and arkan tartu, enjoyed Nauryz kozhe, and experienced national dances, immersing themselves in the spirit of their cultural heritage.
The celebration of Nauryz in the United Kingdom became a vivid example of Kazakhstan’s successful cultural diplomacy. These events not only strengthened ties within the diaspora but also significantly increased interest among London’s political, business, and academic circles in modern Kazakhstan - a country with a rich heritage and a dynamic future.
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27.03.2026, 11:11 75891
Nauryz Celebration Held in Seoul
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The Nowruz festival was celebrated on the banks of the Han River, organized by the International World in Korea (IWIK) and the Central Asian Students Association, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by citizens of Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries, activists, compatriots, students, and representatives of Korean cultural and public circles.
Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, noted that Nauryz symbolizes renewal, unity, hospitality, and harmony with nature. He also emphasized that such events contribute to strengthening cultural cooperation between the two countries.
IWIK President Kim Ah-sol congratulated the guests on Nauryz and highlighted that the spring welcoming festival further strengthens the friendship between Central Asian countries and Korea.
During the celebration traditional games were played, creating a friendly and festive atmosphere that allowed participants to feel the essence and significance of Nauryz more deeply.
Celebrating Nauryz in Seoul contributed to promoting the culture of Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries, strengthening connections among compatriots, and deepening cultural and humanitarian cooperation with Korean society.
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27.03.2026, 10:15 76426
Nauryz Сelebrated in Hanoi
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A cultural festival dedicated to the spring renewal holiday Nauryz was held in Ha Noi. The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Hanoi College of Trade and Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Nauryz is one of the most important traditional holidays in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, symbolizing the beginning of the new year, the renewal of nature, and harmony between humans and the surrounding world. On this day, people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, strengthening friendship and mutual understanding.
The festival in Ha Noi served as a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. Guests enjoyed national music and dance performances, traditional cuisine, as well as national games and interactive cultural programs.
As part of the festival, elements of traditional life, crafts, and national costumes were presented, reflecting the unique identity and centuries-old traditions of the fellow Turkic peoples. Particular attention was given to promoting cultural diversity and strengthening humanitarian ties between the countries.
In his speech, Kanat Tumysh, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Vietnam, informed participants about modern approaches to celebrating Nauryz in accordance with the "Nauryznama" concept, which provides for a ten-day series of thematic events aimed at reviving traditions, promoting national values, and strengthening social unity.
It was noted that the idea of renewal, which lies at the heart of the Nauryz holiday, is of particular importance as a factor in social development, strengthening solidarity, and building a harmonious society.
The event concluded with traditional Nauryz kozhe and dishes of Kazakh national cuisine. Trinh Thi Thu Ha, Rector of the Hanoi College of Trade and Tourism emphasized that such events contribute to the development of cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and friendly relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Vietnam.
The Nauryz festival in Hanoi became a vivid symbol of unity, spring renewal, and international cooperation.
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27.03.2026, 09:14 71736
Compatriots in Switzerland Gathered to Celebrate Nauryz
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On the occasion of Nauryz, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Swiss Confederation, jointly with the Kazakh-Swiss Association "Birlik", organized a festive event that brought together representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and compatriots residing in various cantons of Switzerland, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador Kairat Sarzhanov highlighted the significance of Nauryz as a symbol of renewal, unity, and creation, reflecting the values of harmony, continuity, and sustainable development of society. Particular attention was given to the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution following the recent nationwide referendum, which marked an important step in further strengthening the state’s legal system, developing democratic institutions, and expanding the rights and freedoms of citizens.
It was also emphasized that abroad, the preservation of cultural identity, respect for national traditions, and the native language continue to serve as a unifying factor for compatriots. In this regard, the important role of the "Birlik" association in strengthening ties within the Kazakh diaspora, as well as in preserving national customs and traditions, was noted.
During the event, the International Association of Turkic-Speaking Teachers presented initiatives aimed at promoting the Kazakh language among compatriots abroad. In particular, a children’s book "Shakhmatshy Konzhyk" was introduced as part of the cultural and educational project "Tatti Ertegi".
The festive program included concert performances featuring national music, songs, and dances that reflect the richness of Kazakh culture. Guests also took part in interactive games and experienced the traditions of Kazakh hospitality at a dastarkhan with national dishes.
The event became an important platform for strengthening cultural ties and interethnic dialogue and received positive feedback from participants, reaffirming the importance of preserving cultural identity and unity.
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