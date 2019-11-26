Hungarian Stipendium Hungaricum programme is available for Kazakhstani students

The Government of Hungary has provided Kazakhstan with 250 grants for free higher education, the Hungarian Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.

The Hungarian Tempus Public Foundation has announced the conditions for participation in the contest for gaining scholarship.

The number of Stipendium Hungaricum applicants is continuously increasing as well as the number of available scholarship places. In the 2018/2019 round of applications, more than 4100 scholarships were awarded. In the academic year 2019/2020 more than 5000 students can begin their studies in Hungary in the framework of the Stipendium Hungaricum Programme.

All the necessary information on the application conditions can be found on the official website: www.stipendiumhungaricum.hu.

According to the schedule of the application process, January 15, 2020 is the deadline for submitting applications for participation in the Stipendium Hungaricum programme.

