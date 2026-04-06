Kazakh Culture Enchants Public in Singapore

Tell a friend

A cultural event dedicated to Nauryz, a symbol of renewal, spring, and unity, was held as part of the Asia-Europe Foundation Open Day, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Singapore presented a national cultural programme that attracted significant interest from guests. In particular, members of the local Kazakh diaspora performed a traditional Kazakh dance showcasing the elegance of national choreography, and the renowned kui "Adai" by Kurmangazy was performed.





Among the guests were the leadership and staff of the Asia-Europe Foundation, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Singapore, international organisations, and members of the public.





Special attention was given to highlighting the significance of Nauryz as an ancient folk holiday symbolising renewal, harmony between humans and nature, mutual respect, and the strengthening of friendship among peoples.





Kazakhstan’s participation in the event contributed to further strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Asia and Europe, as well as promoting national traditions on the international stage.