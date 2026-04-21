20.04.2026, 15:00 11676
Kazakhstan to set up international aviation university
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An international aviation university is planned to be opened in Astana in partnership with Kent State University (USA). This was stated in Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov’s response to a parliamentary inquiry, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Prime Minister noted that training personnel for civil aviation requires specialized programs, modern equipment, certified simulators, and strict quality control of education. Practical training is a key and costly element, which is why the Ministry of Transport has initiated relevant amendments to the Law "On Education."
A strategic partnership is being established between the Academy of Civil Aviation and the leading foreign university Kent State University (USA), which provides for the development of academic cooperation, the creation of dual-degree programs, and the elaboration of the project for an International Aviation University in Astana," said Olzhas Bektenov.
In addition, in 2025, the Ministry of Transport signed a memorandum with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the joint development of a master plan for the development of civil aviation in Kazakhstan until 2050.
All stakeholders in the aviation industry, including airports and airlines, are involved in drafting the master plan, which is expected to be adopted this year.
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20.04.2026, 11:20 12111
Kazakhstan establishes new holiday
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Kazakhstan has approved a new commemorative date - the Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A government resolution dated April 15 introduces changes to the existing list of official commemorative dates.
Under the document, a new date will be added to the list - September 3, marked as the Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet.
The resolution introduces amendments to the October 31, 2017 decree on the list of commemorative dates in Kazakhstan and will take effect on April 28, 2026.
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19.04.2026, 14:20 22466
Snow leopard captured on camera in Altyn-Emel National Park
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A rare sighting of a snow leopard has been recorded in Altyn-Emel National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The predator was captured on video during a routine patrol by state inspector Yerlan Moldakhmetov, with park staff noting that such sightings in the wild are extremely rare and especially valuable.
The snow leopard, also known as the irbis, is listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book and is considered one of the most elusive predators, with its presence in the wild indicating a stable ecosystem and effective conservation efforts.
According to specialists, around 20 snow leopards inhabit the national park, making Altyn-Emel one of the key habitats for this rare species in Kazakhstan.
Park officials note that such observations confirm the effectiveness of efforts aimed at preserving biodiversity and protecting wildlife.
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18.04.2026, 08:10 35571
Warmer weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
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Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 18-20, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A ridge of the Scandinavian anticyclone will keep conditions moderately cold and dry in the north, east, and central regions. However, as air masses shift, temperatures are expected to gradually rise.
The west and south are expected to see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorms, while mountainous areas may experience rain, snow, and stronger winds.
Fog is forecast across the country overnight and in the morning.
Daytime temperatures will range from 15-23°C in the west, north, and central regions, 10-18°C in the east, and 17-28°C in the south and southeast.
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17.04.2026, 16:45 48391
Diplomats Laid Wreaths at the Soviet War Memorial in Vienna
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The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Austria took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Soviet War Memorial on Schwarzenbergplatz in Vienna, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was dedicated to commemorating Soviet soldiers who fell during the liberation of the Austrian capital from Nazism in the course of the Second World War.
Participants of the ceremony unanimously emphasized the importance of preserving the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War.
Kazakhstan consistently advocates for the strengthening of peace, mutual understanding, and solidarity among nations, based on respect for the shared past and the heroic deeds of generations who defended freedom and independence.
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14.04.2026, 21:05 87796
Concert of Kazakh Musicians Held in Amsterdam
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A concert by the Kazakh Quartet named after Gaziza Zhubanova, featuring distinguished pianist Ludmila Berlinskaya, was held at one of Europe’s most prestigious concert venues - the Concertgebouw, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The concert programme included works of world classical music and Kazakh musical heritage, featuring compositions by Robert Schumann, Gaziza Zhubanova and Dmitri Shostakovich. The performance became a vivid example of the synthesis of European and Kazakh musical traditions.
The Kazakh Quartet named after Gaziza Zhubanova, one of Kazakhstan’s leading chamber ensembles, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this season and активно promotes national musical art on the international stage. The ensemble performs at the world’s most renowned venues, including Carnegie Hall in New York, and collaborates with leading international musicians.
Pianist Ludmila Berlinskaya, an internationally acclaimed performer, is well known for her appearances at major concert halls across Europe, North America and Asia, as well as for her collaborations with prominent contemporary musicians.
The event was organized with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and was aimed at promoting Kazakh culture and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.
The concert attracted significant interest from members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of cultural and business circles, as well as the general public, confirming the growing international interest in Kazakh art.
Following the concert, an informal gathering took place between the guests and the artists.
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14.04.2026, 19:36 88061
Kazakh Culture in the Spotlight in Brussels: Traditions, Music and National Rituals Bring Together Over 500 Guests
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The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium hosted a large-scale cultural event in Brussels, bringing together over 500 guests, including compatriots and students, as well as representatives of the Belgian authorities, the diplomatic corps, European institutions and business circles, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Welcoming remarks were delivered by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, who highlighted the importance of such cultural initiatives as an effective tool for strengthening international dialogue and fostering mutual understanding.
The centerpiece of the event was a traditional Kazakh yurt installed on the Embassy premises with the support of the Akimat of the Karaganda Region. Now a permanent feature of the Embassy, the yurt symbolizes openness and hospitality while serving as a living space that introduces visitors to the history and lifestyle of the nomadic civilization.
Particular attention was drawn to the rich cultural program presented by the "Zhoshy" folk music ensemble and renowned Kazakh performers, with the support of the Akimat of Astana. The program enabled guests not only to observe but also to experience Kazakh traditions firsthand. Traditional games showcasing the spirit of competition and folk customs were featured, alongside a ceremonial performance of betashar, one of the most recognizable Kazakh rituals symbolizing respect for family and tradition.
A memorable highlight of the event was a large-scale flash mob involving more than 200 participants, serving as a vivid symbol of unity and the growing interest in Kazakh culture across Europe.
The event received enthusiastic feedback from the international audience, confirming strong interest in Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and underscoring the potential of cultural diplomacy as a powerful tool for fostering mutual understanding and trust.
The event was held as part of the inaugural Shanyraq Fest Brussels, laying the foundation for a new annual cultural platform of Kazakhstan in Brussels.
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13.04.2026, 12:10 99396
World Bank greenlights Caspian Sea biodiversity initiative
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The World Bank has approved financing for a major regional environmental project titled "Blueing the Caspian Sea: Building Capacities for Pollution Management and Biodiversity Conservation," Trend reports citing the institution.
The initiative brings together Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation in addressing pollution and safeguarding the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea.
The financing package was approved on April 8, 2026. The Global Environment Facility will allocate $11.74 million in grant funding to the World Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme, which will act as implementing agencies.
Of the total amount, the World Bank will seek Board approval for a project valued at $8.24 million, to be executed by the United Nations Office for Project Services as the GEF implementing partner.
Additionally, a Project Preparation Grant (PPG) of $183,489 will be provided to UNOPS to support preparatory work, including the development of environmental and social safeguards, as well as coordination among the participating countries.
While the World Bank will serve as an implementing agency responsible for submitting the consolidated project for GEF CEO endorsement, it will not assume fiduciary or supervisory oversight of the component executed by UNEP.
The project is expected to enhance national capacities in pollution control and biodiversity conservation, while supporting participating countries in meeting their obligations under the Tehran Convention and its associated protocols.
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12.04.2026, 10:00 105851
Tokayev congratulates Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his message, the Head of State emphasized that Easter holds a special place in the Christian calendar, symbolizing love, hope, and spiritual renewal. He noted that the holiday and the preceding fast instill values of compassion, mercy, good neighborliness, and mutual support.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant contribution of Orthodoxy to strengthening principles of justice, peace, tolerance, and trust in society. He stressed that Easter traditions passed down through generations help preserve family values, reinforce morality, and teach respect for elders and care for others.
The President underlined that Kazakhstan’s progress is based on national unity and interfaith harmony, combining traditional values with modernization. He also pointed to the adoption of the People’s Constitution as a reflection of the nation’s aspiration to live and work in a progressive country marked by peace, stability, rule of law, knowledge, innovation, and environmental responsibility.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that shared responsibility for the future of the country will help overcome any challenges and achieve common goals.
He wished all citizens health, happiness, and success in their endeavors.
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