23.04.2026, 18:52 7186
Ministry says forest cover in Kazakhstan on the rise
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Kazakhstan is gradually expanding its forest cover while focusing on sustainable management and protection, the country’s Ecology and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Nurlan Kurmalayev said on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Since independence, Kazakhstan’s forest fund has expanded by 6.9 million hectares, bringing the total to 31.4 million hectares. Forest-covered land now accounts for 14 million hectares, resulting in a rise in the forest cover rate from 3.8 percent to 5.1 percent.
Fulfilling its international commitments, Kazakhstan aims to grow its forest cover to 14.5 million hectares by 2030.
Under a presidential directive, Kazakhstan is executing a massive reforestation drive targeting two billion trees by 2027, with over 1.6 billion already planted since 2021.
Significant efforts are underway at addressing the situation in the Aral Sea area.
Kurmalayev said Kazakhstan is actively combating salt and dust transport by planting native saxaul, with 1.1 million hectares established since 2021. The deputy minister highlighted this effort as a top solution and expressed strong appreciation for the partnership with Uzbekistan in managing the Aral Sea region's environmental challenges.
Kazakhstan furthered regional environmental efforts by proposing the Green Shield of Central Asia at the Regional Ecological Summit, a resolution designed to establish shelterbelts and green barriers to combat soil erosion, stabilize shifting sands, and enhance the regional microclimate.
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23.04.2026, 11:25 7881
Kazakhstan–Dubai flights remain suspended through May 31
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Air Astana has extended the suspension of its regular flights to Dubai through May 31 inclusive due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Passengers impacted by the cancellations may opt for a full refund with no penalties or free rebooking in the same class on flights departing by July 31. They also have the option to change their route to other airline flights at no additional cost, aside from any fare difference and airport fees, for departures by the same date.
If a ticket was previously rebooked with a penalty, that fee cannot be refunded.
The airline said it continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates to passengers if there are any changes.
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23.04.2026, 11:14 9431
Montenegro Introduces Temporary Visa-Free Regime for Citizens of Kazakhstan
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On April 17, 2026, the Government of Montenegro introduced a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Accordingly, Kazakh citizens with a valid travel document, will be able to enter, transit through, and stay in Montenegro for up to 30 days during the period from May 1 to October 1 of this year.
Thus, Kazakhstani citizens, on the basis of a valid travel document, will be able from May 1 to October 1 of this year to enter, transit through, and stay in Montenegro for up to 30 days.
For longer trips, an appropriate visa must be obtained.
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22.04.2026, 21:20 8236
President Tokayev proposes establishing International Day of Aral Sea under UN
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed establishing an International Day of the Aral Sea under the UN to draw global attention to regional water and environmental challenges, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh leader stressed the need for stronger cooperation and solidarity among Central Asian countries to address growing water and ecological issues. Tokayev also noted that while Kyrgyzstan has suspended its participation in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazakhstan respects this decision and remains open to continued collaboration, stressing the importance of Kyrgyzstan’s experience for regional sustainability.
President Tokayev called for closer cooperation with international organizations and financial institutions to support key environmental projects. He also reiterated his proposal to create an International Water Organization within the UN to strengthen global coordination on water security, suggesting it could be presented as a joint initiative by Central Asian countries.
Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to jointly put forward the initiative to establish International Days of the Aral Sea, as well as the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers, under the UN to raise awareness of the region’s water system.
In conclusion, President Tokayev highlighted that the Aral Sea situation is both a major ecological challenge for regional states and a public test of our ability to cooperate for tangible results.
The Kazakh leader stressed that the future of Central Asia depends on unity, dialogue, and joint action, noting the importance of water security for the region.
The meeting also featured speeches by the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, along with the head of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.
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22.04.2026, 15:48 21341
Central Asia can lead global sustainability efforts, UN official says at Regional Ecological Summit
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Central Asia has the potential to become a key driver of global sustainable development despite facing serious climate challenges, Li Junhua said at the Regional Ecological Summit 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The UN official emphasized that the world remains off track in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with only a few years left until the deadline.
Globally, over 700 million people remain in extreme poverty, and more than 2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water," Li Junhua said.
Li Junhua noted that Central Asia is among the regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with temperatures rising faster than the global average and glaciers rapidly retreating. These processes pose direct threats to food security and the livelihoods of millions.
At the same time, he stressed that the region should not be viewed solely through the lens of vulnerability.
Central Asia is not only a region of vulnerability, but also a region of leadership," he said.
He pointed to ongoing initiatives in sustainable cooperation and ecosystem restoration as evidence that long-term efforts can deliver tangible results, and called for increased investment in climate action to accelerate progress toward 2030, including scaling up climate financing, expanding renewable energy, and supporting low-carbon development.
Particular attention was given to the planned UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, which is expected to be established in Almaty. The center is set to play a key role in strengthening regional cooperation and knowledge sharing.
The UN official also underscored the importance of the water agenda ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference, noting that Central Asia’s experience will be essential in shaping the global agenda in this area.
Sustainable development remains the foundation of peace, resilience, and a shared future," Li Junhua concluded, reaffirming the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the region in achieving its development goals.
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22.04.2026, 15:14 21621
Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposes creating Central Asia's Red Book
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Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday put forward initiatives to strengthen regional environmental cooperation, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In particular, he proposed jointly developing the Red Book of Central Asia to preserve the region's biodiversity.
The Regional Office of the International Union for Conservation of Nature in Tashkent could serve as the coordinator of this effort. The region's Red Book is intended to become not just a list of endangered species, but an effective platform for our collaboration in this field," Mirziyoyev said.
The President of Uzbekistan also suggested that the country's Center for Combating Desertification, Drought Prevention, and Early Warning of Sand and Dust Storms, which is based at the Central Asian Green University, be granted regional status. According to him, consolidating scientific potential at the center would provide conditions to create an effective land degradation monitoring system.
To accelerate the region's technological transition, Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to establish the Central Asian 'Green Trade Corridor'.
Introducing preferential customs regimes and mutual recognition of product certificates will allow us to modernize production faster and make our goods competitive," he emphasized.
Additionally, the Uzbek leader proposed creating an investment portfolio for climate projects in Central Asia and developing a unified regional atlas of environmental change, enabling tracking ecological processes across the region's countries in a single format.
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21.04.2026, 19:13 37561
Foreign Friends Experience China Spa: A New Taste of Chinese
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Foreign friends explore China's spas, where ancient traditions meet modern tranquility. It's a unique wellness journey, unveiling the heart of Chinese culture and offering a peaceful retreat for mind and body, news.cn reports.
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21.04.2026, 13:07 36836
Growing Role of Middle Powers Discussed at the Nakasone Peace Institute
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Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with Hirofumi Nakasone, President of the Nakasone Peace Institute and member of the Japanese Parliament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed his counterpart on Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s vision of the key global trends and challenges facing the international community, and outlined the proposals for UN reform presented at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.
Special attention was given to the agenda of the Regional Environmental Summit, scheduled to take place on April 23, 2026 in Astana, as well as to initiatives aimed at establishing an International Water Organization and an International Agency for Biological Security.
For his part, Hirofumi Nakasone highlighted Kazakhstan’s role and the significance of the international initiatives it has advanced to strengthen regional and global security, particularly in light of the country’s experience as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Given that Hirofumi Nakasone serves as head of the Constitutional Reform Committee of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, the parties exchanged views on key aspects of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, scheduled to enter into force on July 1, 2026.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between the research and analytical centers of the two countries.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ research and analytical centers through joint studies and collaborative initiative
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20.04.2026, 15:00 48016
Kazakhstan to set up international aviation university
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An international aviation university is planned to be opened in Astana in partnership with Kent State University (USA). This was stated in Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov’s response to a parliamentary inquiry, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Prime Minister noted that training personnel for civil aviation requires specialized programs, modern equipment, certified simulators, and strict quality control of education. Practical training is a key and costly element, which is why the Ministry of Transport has initiated relevant amendments to the Law "On Education."
A strategic partnership is being established between the Academy of Civil Aviation and the leading foreign university Kent State University (USA), which provides for the development of academic cooperation, the creation of dual-degree programs, and the elaboration of the project for an International Aviation University in Astana," said Olzhas Bektenov.
In addition, in 2025, the Ministry of Transport signed a memorandum with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the joint development of a master plan for the development of civil aviation in Kazakhstan until 2050.
All stakeholders in the aviation industry, including airports and airlines, are involved in drafting the master plan, which is expected to be adopted this year.
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