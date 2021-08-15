Mobile employment centers to be created in Kazakhstan

At the CCS briefing, the president of the Center for Human Resources Development, Daulet Argandykov, spoke about upgrading of the work of the population employment centers (PEC) and development of the Electronic Labor Exchange (ELE), Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Labor and social protection of the population of Kazakhstan.

203 employment centers in districts and cities provide job seekers with the service of registering as unemployed, support in finding a job and receiving social assistance - social payments for job loss and targeted social assistance. Citizens who, for various reasons, cannot find work in a short time, are offered temporary jobs, which are subsidized from the budget under the Enbek state program. Since the beginning of 2021, 16 000 young people, after graduating from educational institutions with no work experience, were sent to youth practice. More than 110 000 people with low qualifications are involved in public works. 16 000 are employed in social jobs. 14 000 unemployed citizens were referred to short-term training. In total, 432 000 people applied to employment centers in 2021," Daulet Argandykov informed.

in the context of a pandemic, a transition was made to the provision of services of employment centers in an online format on EST. This is the initial stage in the creation of "digital employment centers".

The next step in improving the work of the CPC will be the transfer of the provision of services to a remote format in 2022. To ensure greater coverage of the population and access to services in remote rural settlements or for people who have problems accessing the Internet, it is planned to create mobile (mobile) employment centers," Daulet Argandykov added.

Since March 1, 2021, ELE has been working in an updated format - the design and navigation were improved on the portal, the search for vacancies and resumes was expanded. On July 1, 2021, the unified search system "Work without Borders" was put into operation in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. This international search engine provides access to information about vacant jobs and job seekers in all EAEU countries. In addition to the Electronic Labor Exchange of Kazakhstan, information systems in the field of employment of Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Russia are connected to the platform," Daulet Argandykov said.

The concept of further development of ELE provides for creation on its basis of a single digital platform that combines a number of services - a single educational portal skills.enbek.kz, a single window for entrepreneurial initiatives - business.enbek.kz, a platform for specialists working remotely (freelancers).

In July 2021, the skills.enbek.kz online training platform was launched, which is a marketplace for short-term online training courses and is available for any citizen of Kazakhstan who wants to learn skills in demand or improve their qualifications. It is planned to launch the "Enbek Business" subsystem, which is designed to automate the process and receive online applications from citizens for state support measures - training in the basics of entrepreneurship under the Bastau Business project, obtaining microcredits or state grants for the implementation of new business ideas," Argandykov summed up.

