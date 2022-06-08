Natural reservation for Caspian seals to be created

Images | Lada

Environmentalists say extinction of a caspial seal, a rare endangered animal, is unlikely, according to the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Kazinform reports.

As per the research data, as many as 300,000 seals inhabit the Caspian Sea. Environmentalists say there are no solid reasons for the extinction of the Caspian seal today and it is unlikely in the nearest future," the ministry says.

The Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology non-commercial organization is currently studying the structure, distribution and number of the seal population in Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea in the regression period.

The Institute also develops the recommendations for the seals’ habitat conservation.

Kazakhstan and Russia have signed a 2026 joint action plan on the Caspian seal conservation. As per the plan, a specially protected natural reservation for the Caspian seals will be created.

Three years ago the city of Aktau inaugurated a one-of-the-kind Caspian Seal Research and Rehabilitation Center (CSRRC) in Kazakhstan. More than 40 sick and injured seals have already been treated by the center and returned to the natural habitat over this period.

As reported, 219 dead seals have been discovered on the Caspian shore since early 2022. The results of the study as well as preliminary reasons of the animals’ death will be announced later this month. All the discovered carcasses were too decomposed to conduct any toxicological, histological and virology testing. The Ministry assumed that the animals had died in a winter period.