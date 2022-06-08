Система Orphus

Natural reservation for Caspian seals to be created

06.06.2022, 17:30 11131
Images | Lada
Environmentalists say extinction of a caspial seal, a rare endangered animal, is unlikely, according to the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Kazinform reports.
 

As per the research data, as many as 300,000 seals inhabit the Caspian Sea. Environmentalists say there are no solid reasons for the extinction of the Caspian seal today and it is unlikely in the nearest future," the ministry says.

 
The Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology non-commercial organization is currently studying the structure, distribution and number of the seal population in Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea in the regression period.
 
The Institute also develops the recommendations for the seals’ habitat conservation.
 
Kazakhstan and Russia have signed a 2026 joint action plan on the Caspian seal conservation. As per the plan, a specially protected natural reservation for the Caspian seals will be created.
 
Three years ago the city of Aktau inaugurated a one-of-the-kind Caspian Seal Research and Rehabilitation Center (CSRRC) in Kazakhstan. More than 40 sick and injured seals have already been treated by the center and returned to the natural habitat over this period.
 
As reported, 219 dead seals have been discovered on the Caspian shore since early 2022. The results of the study as well as preliminary reasons of the animals’ death will be announced later this month. All the discovered carcasses were too decomposed to conduct any toxicological, histological and virology testing. The Ministry assumed that the animals had died in a winter period.
 
Kairat Nurtai appointed as special representative of Kazakh President at Baikonur

07.06.2022, 21:01 6776
Images | vk.com / Administration of the city of Baikonur
By order of the Kazakh President Kairat Nurtai was named a special representative of the Kazakh President at the Baikonur complex, Kazinform cites Akorda. Kairat Nurtai was born in 1982 in Karamakshinsk district, Kyzylorda region. 
 
He graduated from the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, Konayev University, and received his Master's degree from the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President. 
 
His professional career began as a leading specialist at the Civil Service Staffing Department of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs. In 2005 and 2006 he was a leading specialist at the oil industry department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan. 
 
Between 2006 and 2014, he was a senior, head expert, consultant, and sector head at the Office of the Kazakh President. In 2014 and 2015, he served as a state inspector at the public control and territorial and organizational work department of the Kazakh President Administration. 
 
In 2015 and 2018, he was Deputy Mayor of Shymkent city. In 2018 and 2019, he served as First Deputy Mayor of Shymkent city. In July 2021 he worked as Governor of Karamakshinsk district, Kyzylorda region.
 
Tokayev gives instructions on Accounts Committee's transformation

07.06.2022, 18:00 6876
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairwoman of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 During the meeting, Tokayev heard a report on the preliminary results of the audit of the use of targeted transfers allocated from the National Fund as part of which 20 facilities worth KZT290bn are covered. The spending of the funds to the tune of KZT2.2trl allocated from the National Fund in different areas was analyzed.
 
 The President gave instructions regarding the issue of transforming the Accounts Committee into a Higher Audit Chamber.
 
77.18% of voters support constitutional amendments – Central Election Commission

07.06.2022, 15:00 6566
The Central Election Commission has announced the final results of the referendum on constitutional amendments held June 5 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 "77.18% of voters or 6,163,516 people backed the amendments, that comprises an absolute majority in each of 17 regions", Chairman of the CEC Nurlan Abdirov said. 
 

The total number of people being eligible to vote at the referendum made 11,734,642. 68.05% of them or 7,985,769 people cast their votes. Thus, the referendum can be considered valid," he noted.

 
Kazakhstan, China resume biweekly flights

07.06.2022, 14:15 6686
Kazakhstan and China will resume regular flights, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global situation. Due to mutual partnership and support we are successfully fighting the pandemic. Beginning from June 1, Kazakhstan and China will resume regular flights", Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said at the meeting with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi. 

 
He added that the flights will be operated twice a week by Air Astana and Cеhina Southern Airlines.
 
 "Besides, our countries closely cooperate within the UN, CICA, SCO and other international and regional organizations," noted the Kazakh Minister.
 
Kazakh President receives veteran of Interior Ministry Kairbek Suleimenov

06.06.2022, 21:45 10216
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Statesman and veteran of the Internal Affairs body Kairbek Suleimenov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
 During the meeting, Kairbek Suleimenov shared his vision for further prospects of the development of the law enforcement system and civil society, including within the full large-scale reforms in the country. He also made a number of proposals on the fight against corruption.
 
Strengthening human rights and freedoms protection system to be continued - Kazakh President

06.06.2022, 21:05 10111
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
We need to review the legislation that has contributed to the concentration of the country's economic resources in the hands of a small group of individuals and provided them with excessive preferences, Kazakh President Kasssym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 "In accordance with my decree, an interdepartmental commission on the return of funds illegally withdrawn from the country and the return of illegally privatized assets to state ownership has been established. We will continue our policy of comprehensively strengthening the system of protecting human rights and freedoms," said the Head of State in his televised address.
 
 "As part of the legal reform, the Constitutional Court will be re-established. It is necessary to introduce a mechanism for prompt response to its rulings so that citizens feel the benefits of this very important institution. In the New and Fair Kazakhstan, there is no place for police brutality, incompetent prosecutors and biased judges," said the Kazakh President.
 
Over 6 mln Kazakhstanis support constitutional amendments

06.06.2022, 13:15 10631
77.18% of voters support the constitutional amendments, Chairman of the Referendum Central Commission Nurlan Abdirov said.
 
According to him, the territorial commissions have submitted the electronic copies of the protocols. As per preliminary data, the overall number of citizens of Kazakhstan eligible to vote at the referendum made 11,734,642.
 

Voter turnout has totaled 7,986,293 or 68.06%, so the referendum may be recognized as valid," he noted.

 

The percentage of those who backed the amendments hit 77.18% or 6,163,863. The number of those who cast a negative vote was 18.66% or 1,490,475," Abdirov added. He said that the number of rejected ballots marking more choices than permitted was 1.58% or 125,859.

 
The number of incorrect ballots made 2.58% or 20,696, he concluded.
 
Earlier Kazinform reported that voter turnout at 65 polling stations abroad had reached 72.95%.
 
Kazakh Energy Minister projects gas shortages by 2025

06.06.2022, 12:10 6711
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told about the growth of the country’s gas consumption, Kazinform reports.
 

Kazakhstan ranks 22nd in gas reserves in the world and 3rd among CIS countries. Gas consumption in Kazakhstan grew between 2017 and 2021 by 4.8 bln cu m from 13.8 to 189.6 bln cu m," the Minister told the Government Hour at the Majilis.

 
He added that an increase in gas consumption made 35% or on an average of 7% annually.
 
The Minister projected the domestic gas shortages and dependency on imported resources by 2025. In the near future Kashagan, Karachaganak, TCO are to remain the key commercial gas producers t o account for 64% of all commercial gas resources.
 
