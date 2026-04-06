Nauryz Celebrated in Serbia

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A cultural and educational event dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Serbia in Belgrade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the event, the diplomatic club was introduced to the concept of celebrating Nauryz - "Nauryznama," symbolizing renewal, unity, and the continuity of cultural traditions. The festive program allowed participants to gain a deeper understanding of the rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.





Guests were particularly impressed by the authentic traditional atmosphere: traditional Kazakh costumes, household items, including national tableware and the decoration of a yurt, were presented, reflecting the unique lifestyle and philosophy of nomadic culture.





During the event, guests also had the opportunity to taste traditional Kazakh cuisine.





The celebration of Nauryz in Belgrade has become an annual tradition since the opening of the diplomatic mission in 2019 and aims to further develop cultural ties and strengthen friendly relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Serbia.