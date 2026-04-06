Nauryz Celebration Held in Rotterdam

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A large-scale celebration of the spring festival Nauryz took place in Rotterdam, bringing together compatriots living in various cities across the Netherlands, as well as local guests interested in the culture and traditions of Kazakhstan. The event was organized by the Netherlands branch of the World Association of Kazakhs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Nauryz traditionally symbolizes renewal, harmony, and spiritual purification. In Kazakhstan, it is celebrated in an expanded format within the framework of the "Nauryznama" decade, reflecting the values of unity, social solidarity, and respect for the environment. In this context, particular attention is given to the nationwide "Taza Kazakhstan" (Clean Kazakhstan) initiative, aimed at fostering a culture of responsibility, cleanliness, and a constructive attitude towards the environment.





The festive programme featured performances by artists, national music and dances, as well as elements of traditional culture reflecting the rich historical and spiritual heritage of the Kazakh people. Guests had the opportunity to become acquainted with Kazakh customs and traditions of hospitality, and to enjoy traditional dishes, including Nauryz kozhe, kazy, baursaks, and other national delicacies.





Held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the celebration provided a platform for communication, strengthening cultural ties, and bringing together people of different generations and nationalities.