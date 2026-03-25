24.03.2026, 09:41 15561
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Mar 24
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On March 24, most parts of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather with rain and snow, due to the impact of atmospheric frontal zones, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Heavy rain is expected in the country’s south and southeast. Mountainous districts will face heavy precipitation (rain and snow). Thunderstorm is possible in the daytime.
Fog will spread across the country. Ice will form on the roads in northern and central regions. Stronger winds will batter northern, eastern and southeastern regions.
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24.03.2026, 19:55 15131
Uzbekistan Airways to operate Tashkent-Atyrau flights starting March 29
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A new flight en route Tashkent-Atyrau will be launched starting March 29, the Kazakh Transport Ministry announced on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The ministry noted that ongoing efforts are being taken to expand the geography of international air routes and increase the frequency of flights on existing routes.
The airline Uzbekistan Airways will operate a new air connection on the Tashkent-Atyrau route starting March 29 this year. The airline plans to operate flights twice a week on Mondays and Fridays using Airbus A320 aircraft.
The launch of the new air service follows talks between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, held on August 14, 2025. During these talks, agreements were reached to further expand the legal framework for operating international flights between the two countries.
The launch of the air service is expected to contribute to strengthening business, trade-economic, and tourism cooperation between the two countries, the ministry noted.
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23.03.2026, 07:11 43156
Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 23
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On March 23, Kazakhstan’s west, north, and south will experience rain and snow, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.
In the foothills and mountainous areas of southern regions, heavy rain is expected, while thunderstorms may occur in the west and south.
The remaining parts of the country will stay under the impact of a high pressure, due to which dry weather will persist.
Fog is forecast nationwide; in the north and centre, black ice may form. Stronger winds are expected in the north-west, north, south, and south-east.
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22.03.2026, 18:59 67986
Russia’s carrier rocket with Progress MS-33 resupply ship launches from Baikonur to orbital outpost
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A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-33 resupply ship successfully lifted off from the Baikonur spaceport towards the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reported from Russia’s Flight Control Center, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.
In about nine minutes after the lift-off, the Progress MS-33 resupply ship separated from the upper stage of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and entered the designated orbit.
It will take the resupply ship about 49.5 hours to approach the orbital outpost. Its docking with the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station is expected at 4:35 p.m. Moscow time (1:35 p.m. GMT) on March 24.
The Progress MS-33 resupply ship will deliver 2,509 kg of useful cargo to the ISS, including 1,211 kg of dry cargo for the ISS Expedition 74 crew and the space station’s systems, in particular, equipment for the Sun-Terahertz scientific experiment, 828 kg of propellant for the station’s refueling, 420 liters of potable water for cosmonauts and 50 kg of oxygen to replenish the ISS atmosphere, it said.
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22.03.2026, 09:00 68551
Unsettled weather predicted across Kazakhstan
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The west, north, and south of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with precipitation on March 22, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet National Weather Service. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in the westernmost part of the country and in the mountainous districts of the southern regions.
In the other regions, the weather will remain dry under the influence of a high-pressure system.
Patchy fog is forecast across the country. The roads will be icy in the north and center.
In addition, gusty winds are predicted in the western, northern, and southern regions. There will also be a dust storm in the west.
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19.03.2026, 20:20 123271
Nauryznama Framework and Kazakhstan’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Presented at UNESCO Headquarters
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As part of the ten-day long Nauryznama program of thematic events, the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO organized a presentation of the country’s intangible cultural heritage at the Organization’s headquarters, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, held on 18 March 2026 with the support of the Abai Cultural Centre under the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France, brought together heads of diplomatic missions of UNESCO Member States, Secretariat staff, friends of Kazakhstan, and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora.
Opening the event, the Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Ambassador Askar Abdrakhmanov, reminded the audience that Nauryz is one of the oldest holidays in the world, symbolizing the renewal of nature, harmony, and unity among peoples. He noted that this year the spirit of spring renewal in Kazakhstan is also associated with comprehensive reforms in the country and the adoption of a new Constitution through a nationwide referendum held on 15 March.
The Ambassador introduced the audience to the main content of the Nauryznama decade, emphasizing that it reflects the core values and traditions of the Kazakh people, including tolerance, friendship, care for others, and respect for nature. Guests were presented with a thematic brochure and video materials.
A. Abdrakhmanov underlined importance of international cooperation in safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage. In this context, it was noted that the tradition of celebrating Nauryz was jointly nominated by 13 countries and inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, reflecting the shared cultural traditions in this vast region.
For her part, the Secretary of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Fumiko Ohinata, highlighted Kazakhstan’s vibrant contribution to the cultural diversity of the humankind and its active engagement within UNESCO’s mechanisms. Congratulating the audience on the upcoming Nauryz, she emphasized that the sounds of the dombra, the skills of yurt making, traditional games, and other elements of spiritual heritage are among the vivid symbols of Kazakhstan in today’s world. She also reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to continued cooperation with Kazakhstan in promoting their international recognition and safeguarding.
As a sign of friendship and appreciation for many years of cooperation with UNESCO, and on the occasion of the National Clothing Day, the Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan, to the applause of the audience, presented the Secretary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage with a traditional Kazakh robe known as shapan.
The evening’s programme showcased the richness and diversity of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage. In particular, France-based Kazakh artist Zhanel Zhubanova demonstrated the ancient art of felt-making, presenting both the process of crafting felt items and her own works in this technique that reflects the deep connection between the people and their natural environment.
In this context, it was noted that the multinational nomination of Traditional Felt Making jointly submitted by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, will be considered for inscription on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2026.
The musical part of the evening featured the performance with dombra of Kurmangazy’s kuy Adai by Niyaz Torebek, as well as of the song Qarlygash delivered by Gauhar Rustemkyzy. Chingis Kuanbayev introduced the guests to the ancient intellectual game Togyzkumalak, previously inscribed on UNESCO’s lists as a shared heritage of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.
On National Clothing Day, particular attention was drawn to the presentation of traditional men’s and women’s costumes, highlighting the richness of ornaments, materials, and symbolic meanings embedded in them.
The evening concluded with a tasting of meals representing Kazakh culinary culture, including qazaqsha et (beshbarmak), nauryz kozhe, as well as traditional sweets and dairy products.
The presentation of the Nauryznama program of festivities at UNESCO Headquarters once again demonstrated Kazakhstan’s solid commitment to safeguarding and promoting intangible cultural heritage, as well as to strengthening intercultural dialogue domestically and globally.
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19.03.2026, 10:11 123666
The Festive Concert Held in Ljubljana on the eve of Nauryz Became Vibrant Contribution to Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Kazakhstan and Slovenia
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With the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Slovenia, an evening dedicated to art and friendship between the two countries took place. The concert was organized in cooperation with a professor of the University of Ljubljana, renowned Kazakh‑German cellist Eldar Saparayev, and the "Botti‑Celli" ensemble composed of Kazakhstani students, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, friends of Kazakhstan, international guests of Ljubljana, as well as representatives of Slovenia’s business and public circles, who filled the hall with an atmosphere of genuine cultural unity. The evening held special significance for citizens of Kazakhstan living in Slovenia, as it took place on the eve of the of the celebration of Nauryz - a time symbolizing spring renewal, peace, and harmony. The classical music program reflected these values and resonated deeply with the audience.
The concert became another vivid contribution to strengthening cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Slovenia. Filled with music, inspiration, and a spirit of friendship, the evening once again demonstrated the power of art to unite people and create a space of mutual understanding.
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19.03.2026, 09:10 124381
Nauryz Holiday was Celebrated in Latvia
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The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Latvia, together with the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, celebrated the "Nauryz" holiday in Riga, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Speaking at the opening of the event, Kazakh Ambassador Dauren Karipov emphasized the profound significance of the Nauryz holiday, which embodies respect for ancestral traditions and the unshakable nature of national unity, as well as uniting our country’s past, present, and future. Special attention was paid to the symbolic significance of holding a referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution during the "Nauryz" period. According to him, the people of Kazakhstan have made their choice in favor of renewing the country’s political model in line with the spirit of the times.
The concert program of the event, presented by artists from the "Korkyt" ethno-ensemble of the E. Rakhmadiev State Academic Philharmonic, featured well-known works of folk art and compositions by contemporary Kazakhstani composers.
The main tradition of Nauryz was also observed-generous refreshments for guests in the form of a traditional national dastarkhan.
The celebration was attended by Latvian political figures, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the business community, the media, public and cultural organizations, as well as compatriots living in Latvia.
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18.03.2026, 22:19 116446
Nauryz Festival Celebrated in Hong Kong
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The Consulate General attended the "Nauryz" festival celebrated at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University with the participation of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, students, and foreign nationals, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the opening ceremony of the event, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, PRC, emphasized that Nauryz is a symbol of our centuries-old traditions and national uniqueness. This year, he expressed support for further strengthening our unity and promoting our people's ancient customs and cultural heritage through such events.
In due course, a concert was held with guest participation, featuring national games and various competitions. Event participants learned about the ancient culture of the Kazakh people and the history of Nauryz. They enjoyed performances, national music and dances presented by Kazakhstani students.
At the end of the evening, guests were served Kazakh national dishes.
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