Referendum on new Constitution begins in Kazakhstan

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On March 15, a nationwide referendum on the draft of a new Constitution began in Kazakhstan. Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. Astana time and will operate until 8:00 p.m., Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





Kazakh citizens can vote at referendum polling stations between 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Astana time. A total of 92 polling stations across the country opened earlier than the others, beginning their work at 6:00 AM.





Ballots contain a single question: "Do you accept the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the draft of which was published in the mass media on February 12, 2026?"





Voters are offered two response options - "Yes, I accept" and "No, I do not accept." Ballots must be filled out personally in a booth for secret voting.





The draft Constitution in Kazakh and Russian, as well as an audio version, will be available at all polling stations.





A total of 359 international observers from 10 organizations and 27 central election commissions of foreign states will monitor the referendum. The process will also be covered by 185 foreign journalists from 31 countries.