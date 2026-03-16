15.03.2026, 08:00 14176
Referendum on new Constitution begins in Kazakhstan
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On March 15, a nationwide referendum on the draft of a new Constitution began in Kazakhstan. Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. Astana time and will operate until 8:00 p.m., Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakh citizens can vote at referendum polling stations between 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Astana time. A total of 92 polling stations across the country opened earlier than the others, beginning their work at 6:00 AM.
Ballots contain a single question: "Do you accept the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the draft of which was published in the mass media on February 12, 2026?"
Voters are offered two response options - "Yes, I accept" and "No, I do not accept." Ballots must be filled out personally in a booth for secret voting.
The draft Constitution in Kazakh and Russian, as well as an audio version, will be available at all polling stations.
A total of 359 international observers from 10 organizations and 27 central election commissions of foreign states will monitor the referendum. The process will also be covered by 185 foreign journalists from 31 countries.
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15.03.2026, 19:00 13041
70.98% of Kazakhstanis have voted in Constitutional Referendum
Images | election.gov.kz
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The preliminary voter turnout in the referendum on the draft of a new Constitution was 70.98% two hours before most polling stations closed. The highest turnout was recorded in the Kyzylorda region at 91.80%, announced the Secretary of the Central Referendum Commission, Shavkhat Utemissov, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to data from territorial commissions, as of 18:00 Astana time, 8,845,280 Kazakhstanis received ballots. Thus, by the evening, the preliminary turnout reached 70.98%.
By region, the turnout was as follows:
- Abai region - 73.84%
- Akmola region - 77.72%
- Aktobe region - 83.12%
- Almaty region - 70.27%
- Atyrau region - 71.08%
- West Kazakhstan region - 66.90%
- Zhambyl region - 81.07%
- Zhetysu region - 73.84%
- Karaganda region - 81.44%
- Kostanay region - 80.11%
- Kyzylorda region - 91.80%
- Mangystau region - 76.84%
- Pavlodar region - 71.85%
- North Kazakhstan region - 68.58%
- Turkistan region - 82.03%
- Ulytau region - 70.57%
- East Kazakhstan region - 83.63%
- Astana City - 56.72%
- Almaty City - 32.82%
- Shymkent City - 74.44%
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15.03.2026, 12:30 13251
Over 4.6mn Kazakhstanis cast their ballots in Constitutional Referendum
Images | election.gov
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4,677,595 Kazakhstanis cast their votes in the nationwide referendum on the draft of new Constitution as of 12:00 pm Astana time, Qazinform News Agency quotes Assel Zhanabilova, member of the Central Referendum Commission as saying.
According to data provided by territorial commissions, as of 12:00 p.m. a total of 4,677,595 citizens had received their ballots, representing 37.54% of those included on the voter lists
As of now, Turkistan, Aktobe, and Akmola regions lead in voter turnout.
Meanwhile, 106 polling stations located in places of temporary residence have already concluded their work.
Voter turnout by regions:
- Abai region - 41,93%
- Akmola region - 44,66%
- Aktobe region - 45,73%
- Almaty region - 40,41%
- Atyrau region - 42,29%
- West Kazakhstan region - 36,59%
- Zhambyl region - 35,86%
- Zhetysu region - 43,32%.
- Karaganda region - 42,95%
- Kostanay region - 37,10%.
- Kyzylorda region - 43,18%.
- Mangystau region - 34,57%
- Pavlodar region - 36,57% .
- North Kazakhstan region - 41,64%.
- Turkistan region - 44,13%.
- Ulytau region - 36,59%.
- East Kazakhstan region - 42,88%.
- Astana - 31,23%.
- Almaty - 14,85%.
- Shymkent - 42,59%.
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15.03.2026, 10:26 13806
Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum: Voter turnout at 19.21% as of 10:00 am
Images | election.gov.kz
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Voter turnout in the republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was at 19.21 percent during the first three hours of voting, the country’s Central Referendum Commission reported, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Commission, a preliminary voter turnout stood at 19.21% as of 10:00 am local time in the vote on the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.
At a briefing, member of the Central Referendum Commission Lyazzat Suindik said that by 10:00 am, 19.21% of citizens included on the voter lists, or 2,393,844 people, had received ballots.
In total, 12,461,796 citizens across the country are eligible to participate in the vote.
Voter turnout ranking by regions as of 10:00 am:
- Karaganda region - 26.64%
- Kyzylorda region - 24.02%
- Aktobe region - 21.80%
- Shymkent city - 21.36%
- Turkistan region - 21.21%
- Zhetysu region - 21.01%
- Astana city - 20.68%
- East Kazakhstan region - 20.64%
- Ulytau region - 20.31%
- Akmola region - 19.82%
- Atyrau region - 19.44%
- Kostanay region - 19.24%
- West Kazakhstan region - 18.80%
- North Kazakhstan region - 18.72%
- Mangystau region - 18.53%
- Zhambyl region - 18.49%
- Almaty region - 18.10%
- Abai region - 17.98%
- Pavlodar region - 16.36%
- Almaty city - 9.54%
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14.03.2026, 09:00 25806
Kazakhstan to see warmer weather in coming days
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Kazhydromet has released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 14–16, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to meteorologists, a vast anticyclone will bring warm and dry weather to most of Kazakhstan, while the north and east may see precipitation (rain and snow), icy conditions and stronger winds with snowstorms due to passing atmospheric fronts. Fog is also expected across the country.
Daytime temperatures will reach +3°C to +15°C in the west and south, while in the north, east and central regions they are expected to range from –2°C to +5°C.
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12.03.2026, 15:15 51211
9,926 Kazakhstanis return homeland from Middle Eastern states
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With the support of government agencies and diplomatic missions abroad, 9,926 nationals of Kazakhstan have returned home from the Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Three Kazakh citizens were evacuated by land routes through border checkpoints in Turkmenistan. In total, 69 Kazakh nationals have been repatriated from Iran since the start of the evacuation operation.
In addition, 68 citizens of Kazakhstan were evacuated from Israel.
Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions across the region continue coordinating efforts on the ground, maintaining constant communication with compatriots and providing necessary assistance to them.
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11.03.2026, 21:54 70131
Five regions of Kazakhstan remain in flooding risk zone
Images | kazhydromet.kz
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Kazakh Deputy Minister of Emergencies Kegen Turssynbayev listed the flooding risk zones in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Turssynbayev, five regions are under the risk.
North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karagandy and Abay - these are the five regions [Ed. note - under the risk]. We are monitoring the situation daily. From March 1, the 24-hour field office based on the command center operates. Accordingly, all preventive measures with akimats (city administration) have been taken. Corresponding engineering works have been carried out. There is no risk to residential communities and the situation is under control. Our emergency response crews and equipment are in a standby mode," Kegen Tursynbayev stated at the March 11 press briefing at the Senate.
He added that this year executive bodies are prepared for flood season.
Everything depends on snowpack and freezing. We have defined those risk zones and all necessary measures to prevent flooding in residential areas will be taken," the Deputy Minister noted.
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10.03.2026, 17:41 88646
Air Astana cancels Dubai flights from Almaty and Astana until end of March
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Air Astana has cancelled its regular flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai from March 11 through March 31 due to the tense situation in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the airline.
Passengers of the cancelled flights are offered a full refund without penalties or the option to rebook free of charge on flights scheduled between April 1 and May 31 inclusive.
The airline continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East.
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10.03.2026, 14:39 84056
Kazakhstan repatriates 8,585 citizens from Middle East
Images | MFA
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Kazakhstan continues repatriating its citizens from the Middle East conflict zone, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A total of 8,585 nationals of Kazakhstan have been repatriated from Middle Eastern countries since the start of the evacuation. The Foreign Ministry, together with the relevant authorities, continues to work on the repatriation of our citizens from the Middle East conflict zone," the statement reads.
The ministry noted that Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions in the region continue to coordinate actions on the ground and maintain constant contact with compatriots.
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