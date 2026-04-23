Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposes creating Central Asia's Red Book

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Central Asia has the potential to become a key driver of global sustainable development despite facing serious climate challenges, Li Junhua said at the Regional Ecological Summit 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The UN official emphasized that the world remains off track in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with only a few years left until the deadline.





Globally, over 700 million people remain in extreme poverty, and more than 2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water," Li Junhua said.





Li Junhua noted that Central Asia is among the regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with temperatures rising faster than the global average and glaciers rapidly retreating. These processes pose direct threats to food security and the livelihoods of millions.





At the same time, he stressed that the region should not be viewed solely through the lens of vulnerability.





Central Asia is not only a region of vulnerability, but also a region of leadership," he said.





He pointed to ongoing initiatives in sustainable cooperation and ecosystem restoration as evidence that long-term efforts can deliver tangible results, and called for increased investment in climate action to accelerate progress toward 2030, including scaling up climate financing, expanding renewable energy, and supporting low-carbon development.





Particular attention was given to the planned UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, which is expected to be established in Almaty. The center is set to play a key role in strengthening regional cooperation and knowledge sharing.





The UN official also underscored the importance of the water agenda ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference, noting that Central Asia’s experience will be essential in shaping the global agenda in this area.





Sustainable development remains the foundation of peace, resilience, and a shared future," Li Junhua concluded, reaffirming the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the region in achieving its development goals.