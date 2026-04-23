22.04.2026, 15:14 11546

Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposes creating Central Asia's Red Book

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday put forward initiatives to strengthen regional environmental cooperation, Qazinform News Agency reports.

In particular, he proposed jointly developing the Red Book of Central Asia to preserve the region's biodiversity.

The Regional Office of the International Union for Conservation of Nature in Tashkent could serve as the coordinator of this effort. The region's Red Book is intended to become not just a list of endangered species, but an effective platform for our collaboration in this field," Mirziyoyev said.


The President of Uzbekistan also suggested that the country's Center for Combating Desertification, Drought Prevention, and Early Warning of Sand and Dust Storms, which is based at the Central Asian Green University, be granted regional status. According to him, consolidating scientific potential at the center would provide conditions to create an effective land degradation monitoring system.

To accelerate the region's technological transition, Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to establish the Central Asian 'Green Trade Corridor'.

Introducing preferential customs regimes and mutual recognition of product certificates will allow us to modernize production faster and make our goods competitive," he emphasized.


Additionally, the Uzbek leader proposed creating an investment portfolio for climate projects in Central Asia and developing a unified regional atlas of environmental change, enabling tracking ecological processes across the region's countries in a single format.
 

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22.04.2026, 15:48 11266

Central Asia can lead global sustainability efforts, UN official says at Regional Ecological Summit

Central Asia has the potential to become a key driver of global sustainable development despite facing serious climate challenges, Li Junhua said at the Regional Ecological Summit 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

The UN official emphasized that the world remains off track in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with only a few years left until the deadline.

Globally, over 700 million people remain in extreme poverty, and more than 2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water," Li Junhua said.


Li Junhua noted that Central Asia is among the regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with temperatures rising faster than the global average and glaciers rapidly retreating. These processes pose direct threats to food security and the livelihoods of millions.

At the same time, he stressed that the region should not be viewed solely through the lens of vulnerability.

Central Asia is not only a region of vulnerability, but also a region of leadership," he said.


He pointed to ongoing initiatives in sustainable cooperation and ecosystem restoration as evidence that long-term efforts can deliver tangible results, and called for increased investment in climate action to accelerate progress toward 2030, including scaling up climate financing, expanding renewable energy, and supporting low-carbon development.

Particular attention was given to the planned UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, which is expected to be established in Almaty. The center is set to play a key role in strengthening regional cooperation and knowledge sharing.

The UN official also underscored the importance of the water agenda ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference, noting that Central Asia’s experience will be essential in shaping the global agenda in this area.

Sustainable development remains the foundation of peace, resilience, and a shared future," Li Junhua concluded, reaffirming the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the region in achieving its development goals.

 

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21.04.2026, 19:13 27486

Foreign Friends Experience China Spa: A New Taste of Chinese  

Foreign Friends Experience China Spa: A New Taste of Chinese
Images | english.news.cn
Foreign friends explore China's spas, where ancient traditions meet modern tranquility. It's a unique wellness journey, unveiling the heart of Chinese culture and offering a peaceful retreat for mind and body, news.cn reports.

 

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21.04.2026, 13:07 26761

Growing Role of Middle Powers Discussed at the Nakasone Peace Institute

Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with Hirofumi Nakasone, President of the Nakasone Peace Institute and member of the Japanese Parliament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed his counterpart on Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s vision of the key global trends and challenges facing the international community, and outlined the proposals for UN reform presented at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

Special attention was given to the agenda of the Regional Environmental Summit, scheduled to take place on April 23, 2026 in Astana, as well as to initiatives aimed at establishing an International Water Organization and an International Agency for Biological Security.

For his part, Hirofumi Nakasone highlighted Kazakhstan’s role and the significance of the international initiatives it has advanced to strengthen regional and global security, particularly in light of the country’s experience as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Given that Hirofumi Nakasone serves as head of the Constitutional Reform Committee of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, the parties exchanged views on key aspects of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, scheduled to enter into force on July 1, 2026.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between the research and analytical centers of the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ research and analytical centers through joint studies and collaborative initiative
 

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20.04.2026, 15:00 40221

Kazakhstan to set up international aviation university

Kazakhstan to set up international aviation university
Images | unsplash.com
An international aviation university is planned to be opened in Astana in partnership with Kent State University (USA). This was stated in Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov’s response to a parliamentary inquiry, Qazinform News Agency reports.

The Prime Minister noted that training personnel for civil aviation requires specialized programs, modern equipment, certified simulators, and strict quality control of education. Practical training is a key and costly element, which is why the Ministry of Transport has initiated relevant amendments to the Law "On Education."

A strategic partnership is being established between the Academy of Civil Aviation and the leading foreign university Kent State University (USA), which provides for the development of academic cooperation, the creation of dual-degree programs, and the elaboration of the project for an International Aviation University in Astana," said Olzhas Bektenov.


In addition, in 2025, the Ministry of Transport signed a memorandum with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the joint development of a master plan for the development of civil aviation in Kazakhstan until 2050.

All stakeholders in the aviation industry, including airports and airlines, are involved in drafting the master plan, which is expected to be adopted this year.
 

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20.04.2026, 11:20 40501

Kazakhstan establishes new holiday

Kazakhstan establishes new holiday
Kazakhstan has approved a new commemorative date - the Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet, Qazinform News Agency reports.

A government resolution dated April 15 introduces changes to the existing list of official commemorative dates.

Under the document, a new date will be added to the list - September 3, marked as the Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet.

The resolution introduces amendments to the October 31, 2017 decree on the list of commemorative dates in Kazakhstan and will take effect on April 28, 2026.
 

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19.04.2026, 14:20 51011

Snow leopard captured on camera in Altyn-Emel National Park

Snow leopard captured on camera in Altyn-Emel National Park
Images | Depositphotos
A rare sighting of a snow leopard has been recorded in Altyn-Emel National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports.

The predator was captured on video during a routine patrol by state inspector Yerlan Moldakhmetov, with park staff noting that such sightings in the wild are extremely rare and especially valuable.

The snow leopard, also known as the irbis, is listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book and is considered one of the most elusive predators, with its presence in the wild indicating a stable ecosystem and effective conservation efforts.

According to specialists, around 20 snow leopards inhabit the national park, making Altyn-Emel one of the key habitats for this rare species in Kazakhstan.

Park officials note that such observations confirm the effectiveness of efforts aimed at preserving biodiversity and protecting wildlife.
 

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18.04.2026, 08:10 64116

Warmer weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend

Warmer weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 18-20, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

A ridge of the Scandinavian anticyclone will keep conditions moderately cold and dry in the north, east, and central regions. However, as air masses shift, temperatures are expected to gradually rise.

The west and south are expected to see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorms, while mountainous areas may experience rain, snow, and stronger winds.

Fog is forecast across the country overnight and in the morning.

Daytime temperatures will range from 15-23°C in the west, north, and central regions, 10-18°C in the east, and 17-28°C in the south and southeast.
 

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17.04.2026, 16:45 71776

Diplomats Laid Wreaths at the Soviet War Memorial in Vienna

Diplomats Laid Wreaths at the Soviet War Memorial in Vienna
Images | gov.kz
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Austria took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Soviet War Memorial on Schwarzenbergplatz in Vienna, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The event was dedicated to commemorating Soviet soldiers who fell during the liberation of the Austrian capital from Nazism in the course of the Second World War.

Participants of the ceremony unanimously emphasized the importance of preserving the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War.

Kazakhstan consistently advocates for the strengthening of peace, mutual understanding, and solidarity among nations, based on respect for the shared past and the heroic deeds of generations who defended freedom and independence.
 

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