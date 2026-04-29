28.04.2026, 16:10 4846
Tengizchevroil fined KZT 53.7M over excess emissions
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Tengizchevroil LLP exceeded pollutant emission standards, authorities said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In light of this finding, the Atyrau Regional Environmental Department initiated administrative proceedings against Tengizchevroil under the Administrative Offenses Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The department referred the cases to the Zhylyoi District Court.
Following the court proceedings, a ruling on April 20, 2026, found Tengizchevroil guilty and imposed an administrative fine of 53.7 million tenge.
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27.04.2026, 13:08 15561
Kazakh universities to close nearly 700 educational programs
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Kazakhstan plans to close nearly 700 academic programs at the universities due to their outdated content, Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek told the Government Hour at the Majilis, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The ministry surveyed over 73,000 enterprises through the enbek.kz platform to assess workforce needs.
Data collected included information on specialists nearing retirement and younger professionals entering the labor market.
Analysis covered 8,500 programs, revealing that many are outdated and misaligned with current economic demands.
Students already enrolled will be allowed to complete their studies, but new admissions will cease.
Saysat Nurbek acknowledged that closing long-standing programs may be challenging for universities but emphasized that quality and relevance must take priority.
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26.04.2026, 10:12 29286
Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms, squalls on Sunday
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Unstable weather is to persist across most of the country, bringing rains and thunderstorms, hail, and squall, with heavy rains predicted in the northern part, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the west and southeast are to expect no precipitation. The country is to brace for strong wind, fog, as well as dust storm in the south.
The north, east of West Kazakhstan, west, north of Kostanay, north of Aktobe regions will face the frost risk with temperatures to drop as low as -3C at night.
Fire danger is expected to be high in the east of Zhetysu, center of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions. Extreme fire danger is forecast for the south of Zhetysu region.
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24.04.2026, 12:10 52521
Algerian Libraries Received Kazakh Books in Anticipation of National Book Day in Kazakhstan
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In anticipation of the celebration in Kazakhstan of the National Book Day, Kazakh books were donated to Algerian libraries for the first time. The event was aimed to strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Algeria, promoting reading, and supporting literature, publishing, and librarianship, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan Ambassador Anuarbek Akhmetov donated to the National Library of Algeria and to the Library of the Great Mosque’s Cultural Center of the Presidential Administration the masterpieces of the great Kazakh philosopher, poet, and humanist Abay Kunanbayev, and the books about Kazakhstan translated into Arabic and English.
In addition, a photo of the Mausoleum of the eminent Kazakh philosopher and the founder of Turkic Sufism, Khoja Akhmed Yasawi, was donated for display in the main reading hall of the Library of the Cultural Center, which specializes in Islamic studies, as a symbol of the deep spiritual connection between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Algeria.
During the ceremony, the Ambassador spoke about the crucial historical role of books as an intellectual and spiritual bridge between peoples, and expressed hope that Kazakh literature and culture will spark interest among Algerian readers and researchers. Emphasized that, thanks to the initiative of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan celebrates on April 23 the National Book Day designed to promote reading and support literature. Particularly noted that many of Abai's universal ideas about justice, the rule of law, and national unity have been incorporated into the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, initiated by the Head of State.
Fatiha Tedjini, Director General of the Library of the Great Mosque’s Cultural Center, expressed gratitude for the donated publications. Emphasized an interest in developing cooperation with Kazakh partners and congratulated our country on the National Book Day.
Vice-Rector of the Great Mosque’s Cultural Center, Ghania Guemraoui, praised the initiative of Kazakh leader to celebrate the National Book Day and his efforts to promote reading as a crucial element of the nation's intellectual development.
Deputy Director General of the National Library of Algeria, Hayat Gounni, noted that the donated books will find a prominent place in the library and spark interest in Kazakh culture. Proposed establishing cooperation with the libraries of Kazakhstan and invited Kazakh scholars to conduct research at one of the world's largest centers of Arabic literature.
In conclusion, the Ambassador congratulated the Algerian directors on their professional holiday - International Librarian Day, and the UNESCO World Book and Copyright Day.
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23.04.2026, 18:52 70676
Ministry says forest cover in Kazakhstan on the rise
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Kazakhstan is gradually expanding its forest cover while focusing on sustainable management and protection, the country’s Ecology and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Nurlan Kurmalayev said on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Since independence, Kazakhstan’s forest fund has expanded by 6.9 million hectares, bringing the total to 31.4 million hectares. Forest-covered land now accounts for 14 million hectares, resulting in a rise in the forest cover rate from 3.8 percent to 5.1 percent.
Fulfilling its international commitments, Kazakhstan aims to grow its forest cover to 14.5 million hectares by 2030.
Under a presidential directive, Kazakhstan is executing a massive reforestation drive targeting two billion trees by 2027, with over 1.6 billion already planted since 2021.
Significant efforts are underway at addressing the situation in the Aral Sea area.
Kurmalayev said Kazakhstan is actively combating salt and dust transport by planting native saxaul, with 1.1 million hectares established since 2021. The deputy minister highlighted this effort as a top solution and expressed strong appreciation for the partnership with Uzbekistan in managing the Aral Sea region's environmental challenges.
Kazakhstan furthered regional environmental efforts by proposing the Green Shield of Central Asia at the Regional Ecological Summit, a resolution designed to establish shelterbelts and green barriers to combat soil erosion, stabilize shifting sands, and enhance the regional microclimate.
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23.04.2026, 11:25 71371
Kazakhstan–Dubai flights remain suspended through May 31
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Air Astana has extended the suspension of its regular flights to Dubai through May 31 inclusive due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Passengers impacted by the cancellations may opt for a full refund with no penalties or free rebooking in the same class on flights departing by July 31. They also have the option to change their route to other airline flights at no additional cost, aside from any fare difference and airport fees, for departures by the same date.
If a ticket was previously rebooked with a penalty, that fee cannot be refunded.
The airline said it continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates to passengers if there are any changes.
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23.04.2026, 11:14 72921
Montenegro Introduces Temporary Visa-Free Regime for Citizens of Kazakhstan
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On April 17, 2026, the Government of Montenegro introduced a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Accordingly, Kazakh citizens with a valid travel document, will be able to enter, transit through, and stay in Montenegro for up to 30 days during the period from May 1 to October 1 of this year.
Thus, Kazakhstani citizens, on the basis of a valid travel document, will be able from May 1 to October 1 of this year to enter, transit through, and stay in Montenegro for up to 30 days.
For longer trips, an appropriate visa must be obtained.
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22.04.2026, 21:20 71726
President Tokayev proposes establishing International Day of Aral Sea under UN
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed establishing an International Day of the Aral Sea under the UN to draw global attention to regional water and environmental challenges, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh leader stressed the need for stronger cooperation and solidarity among Central Asian countries to address growing water and ecological issues. Tokayev also noted that while Kyrgyzstan has suspended its participation in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazakhstan respects this decision and remains open to continued collaboration, stressing the importance of Kyrgyzstan’s experience for regional sustainability.
President Tokayev called for closer cooperation with international organizations and financial institutions to support key environmental projects. He also reiterated his proposal to create an International Water Organization within the UN to strengthen global coordination on water security, suggesting it could be presented as a joint initiative by Central Asian countries.
Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to jointly put forward the initiative to establish International Days of the Aral Sea, as well as the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers, under the UN to raise awareness of the region’s water system.
In conclusion, President Tokayev highlighted that the Aral Sea situation is both a major ecological challenge for regional states and a public test of our ability to cooperate for tangible results.
The Kazakh leader stressed that the future of Central Asia depends on unity, dialogue, and joint action, noting the importance of water security for the region.
The meeting also featured speeches by the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, along with the head of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.
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22.04.2026, 15:48 82481
Central Asia can lead global sustainability efforts, UN official says at Regional Ecological Summit
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Central Asia has the potential to become a key driver of global sustainable development despite facing serious climate challenges, Li Junhua said at the Regional Ecological Summit 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The UN official emphasized that the world remains off track in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with only a few years left until the deadline.
Globally, over 700 million people remain in extreme poverty, and more than 2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water," Li Junhua said.
Li Junhua noted that Central Asia is among the regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with temperatures rising faster than the global average and glaciers rapidly retreating. These processes pose direct threats to food security and the livelihoods of millions.
At the same time, he stressed that the region should not be viewed solely through the lens of vulnerability.
Central Asia is not only a region of vulnerability, but also a region of leadership," he said.
He pointed to ongoing initiatives in sustainable cooperation and ecosystem restoration as evidence that long-term efforts can deliver tangible results, and called for increased investment in climate action to accelerate progress toward 2030, including scaling up climate financing, expanding renewable energy, and supporting low-carbon development.
Particular attention was given to the planned UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, which is expected to be established in Almaty. The center is set to play a key role in strengthening regional cooperation and knowledge sharing.
The UN official also underscored the importance of the water agenda ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference, noting that Central Asia’s experience will be essential in shaping the global agenda in this area.
Sustainable development remains the foundation of peace, resilience, and a shared future," Li Junhua concluded, reaffirming the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the region in achieving its development goals.
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