Asian region has good potential to continue stimulating global growth and development in upcoming years - Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the opening ceremony of the 23rd edition of the Boao Forum for Asia plenary session held annually in south China’s Hainan province. This year, the theme of the event is "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities," Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.





The President of Kazakhstan took the floor at the Forum as an honored guest.





Welcoming the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted an important role of this platform which serves as centre of dialogue and international cooperation amid unprecedented global uncertainty, nurtured with geopolitical turbulence and economic tremors.





According to the President, by mid-decade, it has become increasingly clear that global GDP growth paces will be the slowest in 30 years. The tension in trade relations among the world’s leading countries continues to be one of the serious challenges facing the global economy. In his words, protectionism and escalating trade disputes are disrupting global supply chains, holding back economic growth and undermining investors’ trust. "It is obvious that global economy needs new development paradigms. The inability to solve this problem could result in lost opportunities in the nearest decade," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





As the Head of State emphasized, in this regard, Asia leads on the way towards a new era of sustainable development.





Asia is expected to ensure 60% of global GDP growth this year. The continent accounts for 53% of global trade and is home to some of the world's largest and most dynamic economies. Foreign direct investment in Asia has increased significantly in recent years. This region is also home to the world's leading technology centers which ensure 70% of patent developments. The continent has significant human resources, with 21 of the world's 30 largest cities located in Asia. Out of $30 trillion of middle class consumption growth by 2030, only $1 trillion is expected to come from Western economies. As a whole, all these factors point to the so-called "Asian Renaissance," he said.





The Kazakh leader pointed out that the Asian region has a good potential to continue stimulating the global growth and development in upcoming years.





In this regard, the Boao Forum for Asia became the embodiment of the Asian innovative approach to achieving universal economic progress. It has also proved to be an exceptional symbol of China's commitment to global development," he stressed.