Asian region has good potential to continue stimulating global growth and development in upcoming years - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the opening ceremony of the 23rd edition of the Boao Forum for Asia plenary session held annually in south China’s Hainan province. This year, the theme of the event is "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities," Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The President of Kazakhstan took the floor at the Forum as an honored guest.
Welcoming the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted an important role of this platform which serves as centre of dialogue and international cooperation amid unprecedented global uncertainty, nurtured with geopolitical turbulence and economic tremors.
According to the President, by mid-decade, it has become increasingly clear that global GDP growth paces will be the slowest in 30 years. The tension in trade relations among the world’s leading countries continues to be one of the serious challenges facing the global economy. In his words, protectionism and escalating trade disputes are disrupting global supply chains, holding back economic growth and undermining investors’ trust. "It is obvious that global economy needs new development paradigms. The inability to solve this problem could result in lost opportunities in the nearest decade," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
As the Head of State emphasized, in this regard, Asia leads on the way towards a new era of sustainable development.
Asia is expected to ensure 60% of global GDP growth this year. The continent accounts for 53% of global trade and is home to some of the world's largest and most dynamic economies. Foreign direct investment in Asia has increased significantly in recent years. This region is also home to the world's leading technology centers which ensure 70% of patent developments. The continent has significant human resources, with 21 of the world's 30 largest cities located in Asia. Out of $30 trillion of middle class consumption growth by 2030, only $1 trillion is expected to come from Western economies. As a whole, all these factors point to the so-called "Asian Renaissance," he said.
The Kazakh leader pointed out that the Asian region has a good potential to continue stimulating the global growth and development in upcoming years.
In this regard, the Boao Forum for Asia became the embodiment of the Asian innovative approach to achieving universal economic progress. It has also proved to be an exceptional symbol of China's commitment to global development," he stressed.
27.03.2024, 17:19 6406
Olzhas Bektenov discussed with ENI Upstream Director Luca Vignati the implementation of joint projects and increasing Kazakh content at Karachaganak and Kashagan
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Luca Vignati, Upstream Director of the Italian company ENI, on issues of cooperation in the energy industry, primeminister.kz reports.
Current joint work at the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields was reviewed, and issues of launching new renewable energy sources projects were discussed.
The meeting participants noted the planned implementation of the Karachaganak expansion project. Today, to maintain production at the level of 11 million tons per year, the process of commissioning additional 5-6 sour gas reinjection compressors continues. The project for the construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 4 billion m3/year is in the active phase of implementation, the commissioning of which will provide the population with commercial gas at an affordable price.
Work on the full-scale development of the Kashagan field is being carried out in a timely manner and is under the special control of the Government. The parties also discussed matters related to the upcoming construction of a gas processing plant.
During the discussions, special attention was paid to the positive experience of cooperation with ENI in the implementation of renewable energy sources projects in Kazakhstan. In particular, the commissioning of the Badamsha-1 and Badamsha-2 Wind Power Plants in the Aktobe region and the Shaulder Solar Power Plant in the Turkestan region were noted. In the coming period, work will be aimed at the joint construction of a Hybrid Power Plant in the Mangystau region operating on both renewable energy sources and natural gas with a total capacity of 247 MW. This will eliminate the risk of emergency shutdowns during production operations.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of increasing the share of Kazakh content in the procurement of goods, works and services during the implementation of projects in Karachaganak and Kashagan.
Following the meeting, the participants confirmed their intention to further develop long-term cooperation.
27.03.2024, 13:14 6601
Olzhas Bektenov and representatives of Société Générale Bank discuss attracting private capital to Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with representatives of the international bank Société Générale - Head of the Middle East, Turkey / CIS, Africa Emrik Arnaud and Head of Central Asia and the Caucasus region Teyba Guliyeva, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting the issues of current cooperation within the framework of investment projects implementation were discussed. Société Générale is one of the largest international financial institutions, founded in 1864 and represented in 66 countries of the world. For 30 years of cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Bank, more than 30 joint projects worth over $17bn have been implemented.
Currently, a number of Kazakh companies are negotiating with Société Générale Bank on projects in the energy infrastructure and financial market. In addition, the participants of the meeting considered the prospects of co-operation in the ESG direction (ecological environment, public activity, corporate governance) in order to integrate sustainable development in all sectors of the economy.
As the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, it is necessary to actively involve international banks to attract foreign investment in Kazakhstan. In this direction, the Government is ready for mutually beneficial partnership and will assist in the implementation of projects important for the country," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
In pursuance of the tasks set by the Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan, the country is implementing a set of measures to create favourable conditions for attracting capital investment in the economy from foreign sources, including reliable international banks to increase competition in the financial sector. The purpose of this work is to attract to Kazakhstan banks with experience in the international market, which can be actively involved in lending to the economy.
26.03.2024, 11:30 14051
Kazakhstan set to reduce crop areas
Kazakh agriculture minister said during a government session today that the priority task for 2024 is to carry out timely and quality spring field works, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
As you know, the harsh weather conditions in 2023 affected the financial condition of agrarians. To mitigate the consequences, the government took all measures needed to support farmers affected upon the Head of State’s instruction. Today, the priority task for 2024 is to carry out timely and quality spring field works, said Saparov.
According to the agriculture minister, the operational staff has been set up to coordinate the work to carry out spring sowing in the regions with engagement of all necessary government bodies and organizations as well as deputy governors and mayors.
Earlier, the ministry conducted a broad analysis of the sector, including an analysis of the existing issues and their causes. As a result of the analysis, a number of systemic issues have been revealed. So, one of the issues preventing intensive development of the agro-industrial complex is week diversification in crop production. For that, the ministry delivered the regional administrations indicators on diversification which need to be kept in control, said Saparov.
The minister said that taking into account the work, this year it is planned to plant crops on an area of 23.8mln ha, less by 209.6 thousand ha than in 2023, according to the regional administrations.
25.03.2024, 10:59 14311
Kazakhstan-Qatar relations at new level: Governments on behalf of heads of state launched investment projects worth $17.6bn
Images | primeminister.kz
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov paid a working visit to the State of Qatar on 20 March this year, primeminister.kz reports.
In Doha, Olzhas Bektenov was received by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan conveyed sincere words of greetings and good wishes on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the meeting it was noted that Kazakh-Qatari relations are strengthening in all areas of cooperation and are characterised by intensive dynamics. The talks between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, held in February this year, confirmed the mutual desire of the two countries to bring cooperation to a new strategic level.
Within the framework of the visit Olzhas Bektenov held negotiations in narrow and extended formats with the Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
The subject of the intergovernmental meetings was the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of the two states, as well as the promotion of quality and timely implementation of major investment projects in the spheres of energy, agriculture, etc.
Qatar is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. The agreements reached during the visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar bring our investment co-operation to a qualitatively new level. We are on the threshold of implementation of large-scale and strategically important investment projects for an unprecedented amount of $17.6 billion," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during the meeting that Kazakhstan is ready to become a partner in supplying halal and organic agricultural products to the Qatari market. Currently, Kazakh enterprises are establishing co-operation with Qatari companies to implement projects in the field of agro-industrial complex.
In turn, the Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar also confirmed interest in further increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation.
There is a good political basis for strengthening co-operation between our countries. Earlier during the visit, our heads of state expressed readiness to bring cooperation to a higher level and implement a number of joint projects. Our today's meeting will make it possible to realise the agreements reached at the highest level. For our part, we are ready to explore new avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.
In addition, the parties discussed issues of co-operation in the field of culture and education, civil aviation and tourism.
Following the negotiations, an agreement was signed between the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar on the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in priority sectors. Among the largest investment projects:
- projects for the construction of gas processing plants totalling about $5.7 billion. Implementation of the projects will saturate the domestic market and increase export volumes of marketable gas;
- projects for the construction of the Aktobe-Kostanai and Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent trunk gas pipelines totalling about $7.7 billion aimed at developing gas supply to Kazakhstan's regions, ensuring natural gas supplies to backbone enterprises and the population of northern regions, and expanding the country's export opportunities;
- projects to build a power plant based on a combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 1100 MW and a hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 350 MW for a total of about $2.7 billion, aimed at ensuring Kazakhstan's long-term energy security;
- projects to build plants for deep processing of wheat, peas and milk.
Heads of Government Olzhas Bektenov and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani noted the importance of signing the agreement for further development of full-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation.
19.03.2024, 16:01 38711
Kaizen helps save raw materials and water in production
The company for the production of natural mineral water Ferrum Contract introduced the Kaizen method - a lean manufacturing practice. Part of the enterprise’s costs for increasing labor productivity in the amount of 14 million tenge was reimbursed by the Kazakhstan Center for Industry and Export "QazIndustry", press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
As representatives of Ferrum Contract shared with us, the introduction of well-known Japanese practices into work had a positive effect. Plant workers learned to save raw materials, and most importantly, water and electricity costs decreased.
Last year, the plant underwent training on the implementation of the Kaizen lean production system," says Daniyar Kakimov, director of Ferrum Contract LLP. - We invited a trainer who taught employees the principles of Kaizen, introduced them to eight types of losses in production, and taught them how to find problem areas and quickly eliminate them. The training gave a positive result: employees learned to save raw materials, especially PET containers, glue and labels, and most importantly, water and electricity costs decreased. This saves money."
The West Kazakhstan company Ferrum Contract is engaged in the production and bottling of natural mineral water. The plant is located in the village of Birlik, Taskalinsky district. 14 people are employed in production.
The company produces 2,000 0.5-liter bottles, 1,000 one-liter bottles and 700 1.5-liter containers per hour.
The analysis of Kaizen results also revealed improvements in process water reuse. It is used for washing tanks and large bottles. In summer, this water is used to water trees, which reduces its consumption and saves money on utilities.
We plan to use part of the costs that QazIndustry reimbursed us for further improvement of production and technological processes, as well as for training workers and improving their competencies," shared D. Kakimov.
Let us remind you that QazIndustry provides services to stimulate industry in the form of reimbursement of part of the costs of enterprises. Expenses may be aimed at increasing labor productivity or promoting products on the domestic market.
For example, industrial enterprises can reimburse costs previously aimed at increasing the competence of workers, improving technological processes, introducing digital technologies, conducting certification and laboratory tests of products, registering certificates, and more.
18.03.2024, 16:58 38906
Turkestan region has become the leader in investment in the furniture industry
The volume of investments in the domestic furniture industry in 2023 reached 17.1 billion tenge. This is almost four times more than a year earlier (4.4 billion tenge), press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The Turkestan region has become the leader in investment in the furniture industry. Last year, 13.2 billion tenge of investments were invested in the furniture industry of this region. This is 76.8% of the republican level. This was reported by the Directorate for the Development of the Light Industry, Woodworking, Furniture Industry and Production of Construction Materials QazIndustry.
According to the Bureau of National Statistics, in 2022, 1.4 billion tenge was invested in this industry in the Turkestan region, that is, the growth for the year was more than nine times (9.1). Such a high result was made possible due to an increase in investment in the production of furniture for offices and retail enterprises (+5.8 times - up to 6.3 billion tenge), other furniture (+18.9 times - up to 6.9 billion tenge).
18.03.2024, 13:14 44961
Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan supports the proposals of Kazakhstan designers for new approaches in the construction industry
During a briefing at the Central Communications Service platform under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction, Timur Karagoyshin, responded to a collective appeal from the Republican Union of Designers of Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Despite criticism from some deputies regarding the draft Construction Code, designers support the version submitted to the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In their appeal, the professional community presented proposals in three areas:
First, to revise the current mechanism to enable a comprehensive project implementation, from planning to commissioning, by a single qualified contractor.
Second, to simplify the design process by incorporating the technical and economic justification procedure into the "design" stage of two-stage design.
Third, to consolidate engineering services for technical and author's supervision under the management of the design organization.
These proposals are supported by the authorized body. Moreover, work on the first two proposals is already underway actively. We consider these proposals to be radical, timely, and well-founded" Timur Karagoyshin stated.
Highlighting new approaches, the Committee for Construction Affairs has developed amendments for introducing the "technical client" activity, covering all project implementation stages, from planning to commissioning. The foundation of the technical client is the design organization, focusing on the responsibility of the project developer and the engineering staff, including the project manager. This approach will optimize the construction process and allow for systematic comprehensive development.
Furthermore, to optimize the design process, amendments have been developed to exclude the technical and economic justification for construction objects from the pre-design documentation, integrating it into the "design" stage of two-stage design.
This will reduce the timeframe for starting construction and installation work to approximately 1.5 years, ensure process transparency, and enhance the efficiency of improving the investment climate.
Simultaneously, the Deputy Minister fully supports the designers' initiative to merge the engineering services of author's and technical supervision under the management of the design organization.
We support this initiative because, currently, these services not only duplicate each other but also dilute responsibility and act as a catalyst for the development of a corrupt environment" Timur Karagoyshin highlighted.
Merging these engineering services under the management of the design organization will ensure quality support by engineers who developed the project during the construction stage and eliminate incorrect project interpretation. It will also shorten the duration for conducting a competition to select a technical supervision contractor. This service will be procured based on the exclusive right of the project's author.
15.03.2024, 14:10 42596
Growth in Kazakhstan's manufacturing industry reached 4.1%, according to the Ministry of industry and construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The production in the manufacturing sector is showing positive dynamics, as reported at a meeting of the MIC RK board, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
In 2023, the production volume amounted to 21.6 trillion tenge, marking a 4.1% increase from the previous year (2021 - 17.1 trillion tenge, 2022 - 20.7 trillion tenge). This growth was driven by increases in machinery (+25.4%), woodworking (+38.0%), the light industry (+12.2%), and the construction industry (+6.1%).
The volume of investments grew by 11.2%, reaching 1.7 trillion tenge, fueled by investments in the production of various transport vehicles (a sevenfold increase), clothing (5.6 times), furniture (fourfold), and the automotive industry (3.5 times).
Product exports totaled 25.3 billion dollars.
By the end of 2023, 170 investment projects were initiated, totaling 928 billion tenge and creating over 12,000 jobs.
A mechanism for ensuring the supply of raw materials to the manufacturing industry enterprises has been developed. It prioritizes the saturation of the domestic market over the export of raw products to fully utilize the capacities of enterprises. Implementing this regulation will facilitate the launch of more than 10 new projects and increase aluminum processing by 2029 to 166 thousand tons (64% of the country's output), lead to 81 thousand tons (79%), and copper to 91 thousand tons (22%)," MIC RK reported.
Following the directive of the head of state, a Comprehensive plan for the development of the machinery industry for 2024-2028 has been adopted. It outlines key systemic measures for supplying enterprises with raw materials, accessible financing, skilled personnel, promoting sales, and sector-specific measures. Additionally, a Comprehensive plan for the development of the rare and rare earth metals industry for 2024-2028 was adopted, aiming for a 40% increase in investments and production volume.
This year, the manufacturing industry plans to implement about 180 projects with an estimated total of 1.3 trillion tenge, creating approximately 17.8 thousand new jobs.
