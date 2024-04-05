Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils

Images | Akorda

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils at Akorda, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





Addressing those present the Head of State said the country is preparing to host the Astana SCO Summit which is of great importance for Kazakhstan.





The President said meetings of the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils come to the fore amid the growing role of collective security in the vast zone of SCO responsibility.





183 regional and local conflicts occurred last year worldwide growing by almost 30%. It is the highest number for the past three decades. Experts believe the global cycle of conflicts and acts of violence unwraps escalating the threat of international terrorism.





The Head of State said the recent traffic events in Moscow region that killed many civilians showed that terrorists continue to use the most terrible and inhumane forms of violence.





Kazakhstan strongly condemned the terror act and affirmed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with Russia. The world community also strongly denounced the terror act in Moscow region. The UN Security Council stressed the need to bring to responsibility all those guilty and the importance of international cooperation in the war on terrorism.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the key is to make the right conclusions and take necessary practical measures, to ensure the security of people and stand up to the terrorist threat.





He reminded the SCO was built to ensure stability and security in the region to jointly combat three evils. The Head of State underscored the need to adopt the program for cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2025-2027. He also emphasized the importance of adopting the Anti-Drug Strategy of SCO for 2024-2029 and the action plan for its implementation.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the SCO is a unique organization given its universal agenda that includes a wide range of issues, as well as economic cooperation, investment policy, and cultural cooperation.