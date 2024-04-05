Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of KazakhstanProspects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
03.04.2024, 15:04 4886
Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils at Akorda, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Addressing those present the Head of State said the country is preparing to host the Astana SCO Summit which is of great importance for Kazakhstan.
The President said meetings of the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils come to the fore amid the growing role of collective security in the vast zone of SCO responsibility.
183 regional and local conflicts occurred last year worldwide growing by almost 30%. It is the highest number for the past three decades. Experts believe the global cycle of conflicts and acts of violence unwraps escalating the threat of international terrorism.
The Head of State said the recent traffic events in Moscow region that killed many civilians showed that terrorists continue to use the most terrible and inhumane forms of violence.
Kazakhstan strongly condemned the terror act and affirmed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with Russia. The world community also strongly denounced the terror act in Moscow region. The UN Security Council stressed the need to bring to responsibility all those guilty and the importance of international cooperation in the war on terrorism.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the key is to make the right conclusions and take necessary practical measures, to ensure the security of people and stand up to the terrorist threat.
He reminded the SCO was built to ensure stability and security in the region to jointly combat three evils. The Head of State underscored the need to adopt the program for cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2025-2027. He also emphasized the importance of adopting the Anti-Drug Strategy of SCO for 2024-2029 and the action plan for its implementation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the SCO is a unique organization given its universal agenda that includes a wide range of issues, as well as economic cooperation, investment policy, and cultural cooperation.
26.03.2024, 18:10 35076
Olzhas Bektenov meets with Chairman of XUAR People's Government of China Erkin Tuniyaz
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the CPC XUAR China, Chairman of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China Erkin Tuniyaz, who arrived on a visit to Astana to participate in the second forum of exporters to participate in the second forum on "New approaches to the development of trade relations between Kazakhstan and China", primeminister.kz reports.
In the course of negotiations discussed issues of cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres in the framework of the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of two states.
China is a major foreign trade partner of Kazakhstan. At the end of last year, bilateral trade turnover totalled $31.5 billion. China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region borders four Kazakh regions. Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region accounts for over 64% or $20.3bn of the total trade turnover with China.
The parties noted the strengthening of investment cooperation. The total inflow of investments from PRC since 2005 has reached almost $25 billion. For 9 months of last year the volume of direct Chinese investments increased by 37%. Today the list of 45 Kazakh-Chinese projects provides for a total investment of over $14.5bn.
An important direction of our interaction is the expansion of investment cooperation, supported by new joint industrial projects, including in the fields of petrochemicals and metallurgy," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and noted the significant potential for diversification of trade relations.
During the talks, Olzhas Bektenov and Erkin Tuniyaz noted among the points of interaction transit-transport, cultural and interregional directions, as well as agriculture and tourism.
25.03.2024, 20:19 44171
Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo on the occasion of his victory in the election of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Presidential press service reports.
- I am confident that under your able leadership your beautiful country will achieve new accomplishments in its economic and social development as well as strengthen its role on the international arena. Kazakhstan and Indonesia enjoy cordial relations based on mutual trust and common interests. I stand ready to jointly seize new opportunities for fostering our multifaceted interaction for the best interests of our nations, - the telegram reads.
The Head of State wished the Indonesian leader every success in all his endeavours, and the people of Indonesia continued progress and well-being.
25.03.2024, 18:26 43981
Cyprus set to open its embassy in Kazakhstan
As earlier reported, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mirat Nurtleu met with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos to debate the most promising directions of bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as agriculture, tourism, transportation and logistics, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said Cyprus suggested opening its embassy in Kazakhstan and affirmed the country’s readiness to provide all necessary support.
We highly appreciate the initiative to open the Embassy of Cyprus in Astana. The Government is ready to support opening the diplomatic mission. Exchange of visits of officials of the two countries will bring relations between Kazakhstan and Cyprus to a new level, Nurtleu said.
Notably, in 2023 the countries held the first political consultations of Foreign Ministers.
25.03.2024, 11:16 44401
Olzhas Bektenov leaving note in condolence book at Russian Embassy in Astana
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Astana and made an official note in the Condolence Book, opened in connection with the terrorist act committed in the entertainment complex "Crocus City Hall" in Moscow, primeminister.kz reports.
Previously, the Head of Government of Kazakhstan sent a telegram of condolence and words of support to the Chairman of the Government of Russia Mikhail Mishustin and the families of the victims.
23.03.2024, 19:31 51866
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phone conversation with Vladimir Putin
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the phone call, President Tokayev expressed deep condolences to Vladimir Putin and the people of Russia on behalf of all Kazakhstanis over the deadly terrorist attack near Moscow.
The Head of State strongly condemned the heinous act of violence against civilians and reiterated Kazakhstan’s solidarity with Russia in terms of the fight against terrorism.
Vladimir Putin, in turn, thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the words of support.
18.03.2024, 17:12 67146
Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov on the prospects for further expansion of investment cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
Last year EDB financed a number of investment projects in various sectors of the national economy of Kazakhstan. Among them were a plant for the production of polypropylene, the purchase of mainline diesel locomotives, the construction of wind farms in Kostanay region and others. Kazakhstan's share in annual investments increased from 48.5% in 2022 to 59% in 2023.
This year, new EDB investments in the economy of Kazakhstan will amount to at least $1 billion. The pool of priority projects for the current year covers transport, industry, energy and environmental improvement, agribusiness, as well as construction and modernisation of social infrastructure.
Head of the Government of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of attracting investment in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure initiatives of the Head of State in the development of road network, housing construction, modernisation of housing and communal services and gasification.
The bank's priority should be the financing of large infrastructure projects. We are ready to expand co-operation with the bank on mutually beneficial terms," Olzhas Bektenov said.
In turn, EDB Chairman of the Board Nikolai Podguzov reported on the stability of the financial institution. Thus, as a result of measures taken EDB has achieved a positive financial result of $125 m. The credit rating of the Bank has been maintained at the level of the sovereign rating of Kazakhstan: "BBB-" (S&P), as well as the highest rating of the CCXI "AAA" in the market of China. In addition, the quality of the portfolio was improved and the share of overdue payments was reduced.
The participants of the meeting noted the increase in the share of Kazakhstan in annual investments of EDB and emphasised the potential for further strengthening of the bank's investment activity.
15.03.2024, 20:25 74106
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan trade and economic cooperation: Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Tashkent
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov on a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, primeminister.kz reports.
In Tashkent, Head of the Government of Kazakhstan received the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the meeting it was noted that Kazakh-Uzbek relations are a vivid example of strategic partnership based on trust and mutual understanding at the highest level. Bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan totalled $4.5 billion last year. The governments of the two countries are working systematically to implement investment and industrial projects to further increase trade turnover.
In turn, talks at the governmental level with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov were devoted to the measures being taken to expand trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport and cultural cooperation, as well as strengthening interaction in agriculture by expanding the range of goods supplied.
The Presidents of the two countries have set a task to bring Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan co-operation to a qualitatively new level. We see a significant potential for increasing trade turnover and will make all necessary efforts to achieve high results of our interaction both in bilateral and multilateral formats," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
For his part, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov reaffirmed that trusting and friendly relations at the level of heads of two states are an important factor in strengthening relations of strategic partnership and alliance.
The leaders of our countries have identified specific tasks on further expansion of multifaceted relations between the two countries. I express readiness to take all necessary measures to fulfil these tasks," Abdulla Aripov said.
The sides noted significant progress in industrial cooperation and outlined the great potential for further development. Currently, 60 projects totalling $2.6 billion are being implemented within the framework of industrial cooperation, creating more than 13,300 jobs. An additional 43 projects are promising. An important role in further expansion of bilateral trade potential is assigned to the International Centre for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia". At the same time, the countries have established full mutual understanding in the agricultural sphere.
During the talks, the Head of the Kazakh Government stressed the need to further increase the transit and transport potential in the region. Special attention was also paid to co-operation in the sphere of water use. Along with this, Olzhas Bektenov outlined the readiness of the Kazakhstan side to expand export supplies to Uzbekistan to the amount of almost $500 million on 255 items.
Following the talks, Olzhas Bektenov and Abdulla Aripov reaffirmed the readiness of the governments to make every effort to ensure the progressive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan across the entire spectrum of bilateral interaction.
During the working visit, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan was also presented the experience of the Customs Clearance Centre in improving administration through the transition to electronic declaration.
In addition, Olzhas Bektenov visited Texnopark, where he inspected the process of high-tech production of industrial, electronic, construction products, industrial and municipal energy equipment, including lifts and escalators.
15.03.2024, 16:18 70946
How EU carbon tax will affect Kazakhstan's industrial sector
International experience in the field of decarbonization of the economy was discussed by representatives of the public sector, business, and experts at a seminar for Kazakhstani industrial exporters under the auspices of the OECD- SIPA and QazTrade, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
From 2026, European countries are moving to transboundary carbon regulation. The new carbon tax will also apply to export products of Kazakh enterprises. From January 1, 2024, there is a transition period for business; after this period, increased environmental payments for emissions will affect 6 industrial sectors. This is the production of ferrous metals and aluminum, cement, fertilizers, hydrogen and electricity.
As Vice-Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mansur Oshurbayev informed, the introduction of a border carbon mechanism involves a large amount of work together with the supervising ministries and industrialists. An interdepartmental working group has already been created, which will quickly develop proposals and determine what risks there are for the Kazakh enterprises.
According to Nurlan Kulbatyrov, Deputy Director General of QazTrade JSC, the EU Green Deal and the introduction of the carbon border adjustment tax are both relevant to Kazakhstan’s realities. Our countries have an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which covers a wide range of areas and joint initiatives. Since last year, QazTrade, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Integration, has been conducting awareness-raising activities on carbon taxation for export-oriented companies.
Our producers have questions related to the new cross-border tax initiative. We support the EU’s goals for sustainable development and decarbonization, but these goals should not create obstacles to international trade", - said Nurlan Kulbatyrov.
Today, EU countries account for 39% of Kazakhstan's exports. This includes oil, petroleum products, ferroalloys, coal, uranium, wheat and other goods. Trade volumes among European countries show positive dynamics. In 2023, Kazakhstan exported $41.4 billion worth of products to the EU, of which $388.7 mln were carbon-intensive goods.
Senior expert of the General Directorate for Taxation and Customs Union of the European Commission Delfine Sallard explained at the seminar that cross-border regulation will mainly affect the domestic iron and steel and aluminum sectors, which accounted for about 0.9% and 0.8% of Kazakhstan's total export value to the EU in 2022. European experts expect an increase in supplies of Kazakhstani goods with a high carbon component.
At the first stage, industrial enterprises will be required to submit quarterly reports to the European Commission containing information on export volumes, greenhouse gas emissions associated with production and quotas used. Changes can be made to reports within two months after the reporting quarter.
After 2025, carbon regulation will come into force, and free quotas will gradually be leveled out. In the meantime, according to Delfine Sallard, the payments will initially target direct emissions, but could later be extended to other sectors at risk of carbon leakage, such as oil refining and chemicals.
Head of the OECD International Programme for Action on Climate Rodrigo Pizarro spoke on what the price for carbon quotas is formed from, as well as what the emissions trading system is. According to Rodrigo Pizarro, the implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is aimed at solving global environmental problems.
Kazakhstan has a target of reducing net emissions to 328.4 mln tons of carbon by 2030 and reducing emissions by 25% compared to 1990 levels, subject to international support. As OECD experts explain, this means that by 2030 Kazakhstan needs to reduce the share of coal generation from 65% to 40% and increase the share of renewable energy sources from 10% to 24%.
During the seminar, Ainur Amirbekova, Director of the International Integration Department of QazTrade JSC, listed the challenges and risks that Kazakh industrialists may face in the coming years. The introduction of a carbon tax by EU countries will automatically affect the cost of exported goods, and therefore the competitiveness of products. The increased price could hypothetically close some markets to domestic goods. This means that enterprises should start working on decarbonization and transition to alternative technologies now.
The higher the hydrocarbon component in Kazakhstan’s exports, the higher the taxes and fees will be in importing countries. Therefore, it is necessary to develop an action plan for the modernization of technological production processes, to provide funds for their implementation, including budget funds", - said Ainur Amirbekova.
For their part, experts from the European Commission, together with QazTrade, are ready to carry out further work on training exporters, provide analytical support and support for negotiations, and also adapt export strategies of exporters taking into account greening measures.
