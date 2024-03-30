This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
In Almaty, a facility for producing car seats is under construction
Minister visited the leading transformer manufacturing plant in Central Asia, "Asia Trafo"
Asia Trafo" specializes in the production of oil transformers and shunting reactors for 110 and 220 kV and plans to expand its production to 500 kV. With the capacity to produce 120 transformers per year, the plant is the first in the Republic of Kazakhstan to produce this line of transformers, highlighting its innovative potential. The manufacturing processes are equipped with modern equipment from leading European manufacturers from Switzerland and Germany. The products meet all European quality standards.
Kanat Sharlapaev became acquainted with the "QazAlPack" LLP project on the territory of the "Ontustіk" Special Economic Zone
Minister of Industry and Construction Arrives in Shymkent
Asian region has good potential to continue stimulating global growth and development in upcoming years - Tokayev
Asia is expected to ensure 60% of global GDP growth this year. The continent accounts for 53% of global trade and is home to some of the world's largest and most dynamic economies. Foreign direct investment in Asia has increased significantly in recent years. This region is also home to the world's leading technology centers which ensure 70% of patent developments. The continent has significant human resources, with 21 of the world's 30 largest cities located in Asia. Out of $30 trillion of middle class consumption growth by 2030, only $1 trillion is expected to come from Western economies. As a whole, all these factors point to the so-called "Asian Renaissance," he said.
In this regard, the Boao Forum for Asia became the embodiment of the Asian innovative approach to achieving universal economic progress. It has also proved to be an exceptional symbol of China's commitment to global development," he stressed.
Olzhas Bektenov discussed with ENI Upstream Director Luca Vignati the implementation of joint projects and increasing Kazakh content at Karachaganak and Kashagan
Olzhas Bektenov and representatives of Société Générale Bank discuss attracting private capital to Kazakhstan
As the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, it is necessary to actively involve international banks to attract foreign investment in Kazakhstan. In this direction, the Government is ready for mutually beneficial partnership and will assist in the implementation of projects important for the country," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Kazakhstan set to reduce crop areas
Kazakhstan-Qatar relations at new level: Governments on behalf of heads of state launched investment projects worth $17.6bn
Qatar is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. The agreements reached during the visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar bring our investment co-operation to a qualitatively new level. We are on the threshold of implementation of large-scale and strategically important investment projects for an unprecedented amount of $17.6 billion," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
There is a good political basis for strengthening co-operation between our countries. Earlier during the visit, our heads of state expressed readiness to bring cooperation to a higher level and implement a number of joint projects. Our today's meeting will make it possible to realise the agreements reached at the highest level. For our part, we are ready to explore new avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.
- projects for the construction of gas processing plants totalling about $5.7 billion. Implementation of the projects will saturate the domestic market and increase export volumes of marketable gas;
- projects for the construction of the Aktobe-Kostanai and Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent trunk gas pipelines totalling about $7.7 billion aimed at developing gas supply to Kazakhstan's regions, ensuring natural gas supplies to backbone enterprises and the population of northern regions, and expanding the country's export opportunities;
- projects to build a power plant based on a combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 1100 MW and a hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 350 MW for a total of about $2.7 billion, aimed at ensuring Kazakhstan's long-term energy security;
- projects to build plants for deep processing of wheat, peas and milk.
