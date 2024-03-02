This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh diesel-electric locomotives began to be supplied to Mongolia
Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region
In 2024, it is planned to launch eight projects in the manufacturing industry, attracting investments in the amount of about 10 billion tenge and creating 165 permanent jobs. In particular, the production of building materials will be established - energy-saving glass, gas blocks, asphalt concrete," the directorate said in a statement.
"Industrial Construction" Forum to Boost the Development of the Construction Sector
Approximately 43% of Kazakhstan's territory is considered seismic hazard areas. For over a year and a half, ongoing work has been dedicated to developing the Construction Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The draft code features a special chapter dedicated to design and construction in areas of increased seismic risk. We have tried to incorporate the experiences of Europe and other countries with a high risk of seismic activity," Kulbayev remarked.
Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Karagoyshin, met with representatives of LEO GROUP CO., LTD
KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF
Kazakhstan reveals non-primary export figures for 2023
Kazakhstan to invest 50bln tenge in RES projects in 2024
National Bank gives Kazakhstani economic growth and inflation forecasts
Production of ceramic bricks has increased by 70%
In 2023, the volume of ceramic brick production reached three million cubic meters, marking a 70.9% increase over 2022", the report states.
