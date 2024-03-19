Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan supports the proposals of Kazakhstan designers for new approaches in the construction industry

Tell a friend

During a briefing at the Central Communications Service platform under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction, Timur Karagoyshin, responded to a collective appeal from the Republican Union of Designers of Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.





Despite criticism from some deputies regarding the draft Construction Code, designers support the version submitted to the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In their appeal, the professional community presented proposals in three areas:





First, to revise the current mechanism to enable a comprehensive project implementation, from planning to commissioning, by a single qualified contractor.





Second, to simplify the design process by incorporating the technical and economic justification procedure into the "design" stage of two-stage design.





Third, to consolidate engineering services for technical and author's supervision under the management of the design organization.





These proposals are supported by the authorized body. Moreover, work on the first two proposals is already underway actively. We consider these proposals to be radical, timely, and well-founded" Timur Karagoyshin stated.





Highlighting new approaches, the Committee for Construction Affairs has developed amendments for introducing the "technical client" activity, covering all project implementation stages, from planning to commissioning. The foundation of the technical client is the design organization, focusing on the responsibility of the project developer and the engineering staff, including the project manager. This approach will optimize the construction process and allow for systematic comprehensive development.





Furthermore, to optimize the design process, amendments have been developed to exclude the technical and economic justification for construction objects from the pre-design documentation, integrating it into the "design" stage of two-stage design.





This will reduce the timeframe for starting construction and installation work to approximately 1.5 years, ensure process transparency, and enhance the efficiency of improving the investment climate.





Simultaneously, the Deputy Minister fully supports the designers' initiative to merge the engineering services of author's and technical supervision under the management of the design organization.





We support this initiative because, currently, these services not only duplicate each other but also dilute responsibility and act as a catalyst for the development of a corrupt environment" Timur Karagoyshin highlighted.





Merging these engineering services under the management of the design organization will ensure quality support by engineers who developed the project during the construction stage and eliminate incorrect project interpretation. It will also shorten the duration for conducting a competition to select a technical supervision contractor. This service will be procured based on the exclusive right of the project's author.