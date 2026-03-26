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Sklyar discusses Kazakhstan-China cooperation with NPC Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji
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Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia nears $30 billion
The state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Russia, which took place in November last year, gave a new impetus to cooperation. We are paying special attention to the upcoming state visit of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan. We are preparing and are confident that this visit will contribute to the further deepening and expansion of allied relations between our countries. Russia has traditionally been one of the main trade and economic partners of our country, noted Bektenov.
Over the past 20 years, Russian business investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded 28 billion US dollars. In turn, Kazakhstani businesses have invested around 9 billion US dollars in the Russian economy over the same period, said the Prime Minister.
This represents a very significant presence of Russian business, and we welcome it. We are ready to consider new areas of cooperation. I am confident that all the necessary conditions exist for this. The Government of Kazakhstan is prepared to make every effort to intensify and enhance our cooperation, added Bektenov.
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Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Opens New Investment Opportunities for Czech Business
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Kazakhstan is at the Center of the International Energy Dialogue
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Kazakhstan and Georgia Discussed the Development of Investment Cooperation
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BAE Systems exits Air Astana’s shareholder structure
We recognise that Air Astana was no longer a core holding in the context of BAE Systems’ wider operations and we look forward to welcoming new shareholders to the Group at this exciting point in our development. We also note the increase to our free float as a function of the sale," the statement reads.
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Kazatomprom’s uranium sales up 11% in 2025
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Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports hit $41bn
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Kazakhstan and Luxembourg Strengthen Political Dialogue and Economic Cooperation
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