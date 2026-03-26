Sklyar discusses Kazakhstan-China cooperation with NPC Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji

Tell a friend

As part the 25th annual session of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, Hainan Province, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar held a meeting with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Qazinform News Agency reports.





According to the press service of the Kazakh Government, Sklyar congratulated the head of the NPC Standing Committee on the successful holding of the "Two Sessions" and the adoption of the Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development of China.





The Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister also reported that on March 15, within the framework of a national referendum, the country’s citizens adopted a new Constitution. He emphasized that this is an important step for Kazakhstan’s further development.





In addition, Sklyar noted the productive cooperation between the two countries in the field of interparliamentary relations, as well as the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation, and collaboration in investment, transport, and energy sectors.





For his part, Zhao Leji stressed that the Chinese side attaches great importance to the high level of trust within the comprehensive strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.





The Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee expressed support for the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at the country’s continued prosperity.





Both sides also emphasized the importance of cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia-China format.