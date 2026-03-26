25.03.2026, 21:26 10241
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia nears $30 billion
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and economic partners, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Russia, which took place in November last year, gave a new impetus to cooperation. We are paying special attention to the upcoming state visit of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan. We are preparing and are confident that this visit will contribute to the further deepening and expansion of allied relations between our countries. Russia has traditionally been one of the main trade and economic partners of our country, noted Bektenov.
According to him, trade turnover between the two countries has nearly reached the $30 billion mark, with mutual investment flows continuing to grow.
Over the past 20 years, Russian business investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded 28 billion US dollars. In turn, Kazakhstani businesses have invested around 9 billion US dollars in the Russian economy over the same period, said the Prime Minister.
In addition, Russian businesses are actively operating in Kazakhstan, with more than 22,000 enterprises involving Russian participation registered - almost one-third of all companies with foreign participation.
This represents a very significant presence of Russian business, and we welcome it. We are ready to consider new areas of cooperation. I am confident that all the necessary conditions exist for this. The Government of Kazakhstan is prepared to make every effort to intensify and enhance our cooperation, added Bektenov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.03.2026, 16:18 10511
Sklyar discusses Kazakhstan-China cooperation with NPC Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji
Tell a friend
As part the 25th annual session of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, Hainan Province, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar held a meeting with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of the Kazakh Government, Sklyar congratulated the head of the NPC Standing Committee on the successful holding of the "Two Sessions" and the adoption of the Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development of China.
The Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister also reported that on March 15, within the framework of a national referendum, the country’s citizens adopted a new Constitution. He emphasized that this is an important step for Kazakhstan’s further development.
In addition, Sklyar noted the productive cooperation between the two countries in the field of interparliamentary relations, as well as the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation, and collaboration in investment, transport, and energy sectors.
For his part, Zhao Leji stressed that the Chinese side attaches great importance to the high level of trust within the comprehensive strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.
The Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee expressed support for the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at the country’s continued prosperity.
Both sides also emphasized the importance of cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia-China format.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.03.2026, 15:44 69211
Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Opens New Investment Opportunities for Czech Business
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Participants of the business seminar entitled "Prospects for Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Czech Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan" were among the first representatives of the Czech public to be briefed on the outcome of the national referendum and the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution. The event brought together members of the Czech business community, industry associations, and the expert community and was organized by the consortium "CZ - Czech Municipal and Energy Technologies" in cooperation with the research institute "FONTES RERUM", with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Prague, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Alongside Ambassador Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the seminar featured remarks by prominent Czech economist and politician, former Minister of Industry and Trade Jan Mládek, distinguished diplomat and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, as well as former President of the United Nations General Assembly Jan Kavan, Head of the organizing consortium Zdeněk Zbytek, Vice President of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic František Chaloupecký, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export credit insurance company "EGAP" Marek Dlouhý.
The seminar provided Czech entrepreneurs with an overview of the key directions of Kazakhstan’s economic reforms, now enshrined in the country’s new Basic Law. Particular emphasis was placed on the Constitution’s provisions prioritizing the development of human capital, education, science, and innovation, as well as safeguarding all forms of property and upholding the principles of international law. The implementation of the economic reform agenda is expected to enhance Kazakhstan’s investment and trade potential, streamline administrative procedures, and strengthen the accountability of the executive branch.
Participants underscored the important role of Czech companies and development institutions in advancing Kazakhstan - Czech trade and economic cooperation, promoting mutual investment, and facilitating the adoption of modern technologies. The implementation of concrete projects, including those agreed in previous years, is gaining particular relevance in the context of preparations for upcoming high-level engagements between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic, as well as major bilateral business forums.
The seminar built on a series of prior engagements between Kazakh diplomats and Czech business representatives, as well as working visits to leading technological and industrial enterprises across various regions of the Czech Republic, during which priority areas for further partnership development were identified.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2026, 18:45 82531
Kazakhstan is at the Center of the International Energy Dialogue
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Ambassador to Finland Azamat Abdraimov took part in the International Forum "Energy Week", held on March 16-19, 2026 in the city of Vaasa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Forum brought together representatives of foreign countries, business and experts to discuss issues related to energy sector development, including renewable energy sources, smart energy systems, gas energy and energy storage technologies. Special attention was paid to digitalization, battery technologies, circular economy, smart cities, regulation of the energy sector and the development of innovative business.
The Kazakh diplomat spoke at the opening ceremony of the Forum, highlighting achievements of Kazakhstan in the energy sector with a focus on sustainable development and identifying potential areas for further international cooperation.
During the Forum, meetings were held with Mayor of Vaasa Tomas Häyry and business representatives to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation and implementing joint projects.
The Ambassador also visited the production facilities of the Finnish company Wärtsilä, a global leader in the energy sector, where he met with Vice President Kenneth Engblom. The discussions focused on prospects for introducing advanced technologies into Kazakhstan’s energy sector.
Participation in the Forum confirmed the country’s interest in strengthening international cooperation in the energy sphere and promoting innovative technologies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2026, 17:30 95366
Kazakhstan and Georgia Discussed the Development of Investment Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, met with Levan Diasamidze, Ambassador of Georgia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, logistics, and tourism were discussed.
The parties discussed opportunities for further development of trade, economic, and investment relations, particularly issues related to expanding cooperation through mutual participation.
Participants paid special attention to discussing projects on the logistics infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), as well as agro-industrial cooperation projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2026, 13:10 94996
BAE Systems exits Air Astana’s shareholder structure
Tell a friend
BAE Systems has been a key partner of Air Astana since the airline’s founding. A statement regarding the sale of BAE Systems’ stake in Air Astana was made on March 19, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Air Astana reported that BAE Systems plans to sell its remaining stake in the company. For more detailed information about the transaction, the national carrier advised referring to the public disclosures of the British company.
BAE Systems has been a key partner of Air Astana since its establishment. The airline was created in 2001 as a joint venture between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and BAE Systems.
As part of Air Astana’s IPO in 2024, BAE Systems reduced its stake to 16.95%, and in December 2025 sold an additional 10.1%.
We recognise that Air Astana was no longer a core holding in the context of BAE Systems’ wider operations and we look forward to welcoming new shareholders to the Group at this exciting point in our development. We also note the increase to our free float as a function of the sale," the statement reads.
Recently, Air Astana published its full‑year 2025 financial results, showing growth in revenue and carrying capacity. According to the company, total revenue increased by 11.4% to USD 1,453.9 million, EBITDAR rose by 0.8% to USD 321.2 million, and the margin stood at 22.1%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2026, 16:48 108731
Kazatomprom’s uranium sales up 11% in 2025
Images | Kazatomprom
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Kazatomprom Chairman Meirzhan Yusupov, focusing on the 2015 results as well as future plans, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Yusupov said Kazatomprom accounted for 13,500 tons of uranium out of the holding’s total output of 25,800 tons in 2025. The company’s uranium sales rose 11 percent to 18,500 tons.
He added geological exploration work is underway as part of the broader effort to boost the country's mineral resource base following the directives from the head of state. The company expanded its portfolio with six new promising uranium sites on the area of over 1,000 square kilometers amidst the goals to bring total investments in exploration to 75-85 billion tenge by 2030.
As part of its social commitments in uranium mining regions, the company allocated up to 11 billion tenge for socio-economic development programs, including 6 billion tenge under the contracts, in 2025.
Its 2025-2034 development strategy eyes new markets, as last year contracts on uranium supplies were signed with AxpoPower AG (Switzerland) и ČEZ Group (Czech Republic), as well as Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.
Currently, Kazatomprom is working to secure a long-term contract to supply uranium ore concentrates to India. While boosting its efforts in research and innovation, the company has developed the Science and Technology Development Strategy 2034, aimed at enhancing production efficiency, mitigating environmental impact, and adopting advanced technologies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2026, 13:45 109006
Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports hit $41bn
Images | depositphotos
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday met with Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev, who reported on current trade dynamics and future strategic priorities, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During the meeting, Shakkaliyev said trade was among the key areas of the Kazakh economy, contributing to around 19 percent of GDP in 2025.
Investment inflows into the sectors amounted to 1.2 trillion tenge, while total trade turnover rose 8.9 percent to 80.3 trillion tenge.
The minister also informed that last year saw the e-commerce market size stand at 3.9 trillion tenge or 15 percent of retail trade turnover.
The country has built a network of 10 logistics hubs, while construction of two major fulfilment centers is underway in Astana and Almaty.
Despite the global economic challenges, Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports of goods and services reached 41 billion US dollars.
As parts of the country’s support measures for exporters, insurance capacity has been expanded to 1.2 trillion tenge, while overall support has doubled.
Speaking about the efforts within the Eurasian Economic Union, Shakkaliyev said that 69 out of 70 trade barriers have been eliminated since its inception. Following the talks, the country secured better deals, including exemptions from anti-dumping duties via allocated import quotas for Kazakhstani companies.
Following the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks to the ministry, aimed at forming a modern trade ecosystem, fostering favorable conditions for domestic manufacturing growth, ensuring comprehensive protection of consumer rights, enhancing export potential, as well as promoting economic interests of the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.03.2026, 12:25 123671
Kazakhstan and Luxembourg Strengthen Political Dialogue and Economic Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of a working visit to Luxembourg, Ambassador Roman Vassilenko held a number of meetings with representatives of the legislative and executive branches, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the country’s business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During a meeting with Veronique Dockendorf, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union. They reviewed ways to intensify political and trade-economic cooperation, interaction and mutual support within international organizations and institutions, as well as plans to hold the next round of inter-ministerial consultations later this year. The parties also discussed the possibility of establishing a Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Business Council and organizing Kazakhstan Cultural Days in Luxembourg.
As part of the working program, the Ambassador also met with Yasuko Müller, Diplomatic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Luxembourg. The sides exchanged views on the current international situation and discussed energy issues and avenues for cooperation between the two countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
Prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation were discussed during a meeting with Cindy Tereba, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce. Particular attention was paid to developing partnerships in the fields of finance, logistics, innovation and the digital economy. Plans were also discussed to organize a trade mission of Luxembourg companies to Kazakhstan in October 2026.
A separate meeting was held with Thuraya Triki, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the European Investment Bank, and David Monguzzi, EIB Manager for Central Asia. The discussion focused on potential EIB financing for projects in Kazakhstan, including the construction of highways, development of transport infrastructure, projects in the field of rare earth metals, and practical coordination mechanisms to attract investment into these projects.
A meeting was also held with representatives of the international mining and metallurgical group Eurasian Resources Group, during which prospects for investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects were discussed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.03.2026, 21:24The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 20.03.2026, 19:50167886Opportunities for Exporting Ethiopian Coffee to Kazakhstan were Discussed in Addis Ababa 19.03.2026, 09:10163221Nauryz Holiday was Celebrated in Latvia 19.03.2026, 10:11The Festive Concert Held in Ljubljana on the eve of Nauryz Became Vibrant Contribution to Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Kazakhstan and Slovenia162506The Festive Concert Held in Ljubljana on the eve of Nauryz Became Vibrant Contribution to Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Kazakhstan and Slovenia 19.03.2026, 20:20162111Nauryznama Framework and Kazakhstan’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Presented at UNESCO Headquarters 17.03.2026, 20:18189721President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution 18.03.2026, 20:24184626Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy 18.03.2026, 19:20180606Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria 20.03.2026, 21:24175021The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 18.03.2026, 12:35Olzhas Bektenov Chairs Meeting of Baiterek Holding Board of Directors: Economic Support Volume Doubles in 2025173816Olzhas Bektenov Chairs Meeting of Baiterek Holding Board of Directors: Economic Support Volume Doubles in 2025