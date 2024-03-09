07.03.2024, 19:03 3211

March 8th Celebration With Animals

Images | Depositphotos

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

07.03.2024, 22:40 3001

Tokayev congratulates women of Kazakhstan on spring holiday

Images | Akorda

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.03.2024, 20:05 8746

Kazakhstan's xGOD team wins Games of Future 2024

Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sports
The first international multisport tournament the Games of the Future wrapped up in Kazan, Russia, on March 3. The event brought together over two thousand participants aged from 12 to 62 competing in 294 teams in 21 innovative phygital disciplines, combining digital and classic sports. The tournament’s prize money stood at 10 million US dollars.

Kazakhstan was represented by 48 athletes in 13 disciplines during the Games.

Kazakhstan’s team xGOD achieved triumph after beating Russia's LookingForOrg in Counter-Strike 2 and Laser tag with a score of 2:0 at the Games. The victory brought Kazakhstanis a total of 175 thousand US dollars.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

01.03.2024, 16:09 15536

Kazakhstan's national swimming team wins 20 gold medals at the Asian Championships

Images | Instagram/qaz_olympics

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

16.02.2024, 21:02 41461

Almaty after a heavy snowfall


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

13.02.2024, 15:28 46936

People across China enjoy Spring Festival holiday

Images | Xinhua/Li Gang

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

08.02.2024, 21:27 54421

Bodies of 4 victims of Almaty mud slide found

Bodies of 4 victims of Almaty mud slide found
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Rescuers retrieved bodies of all four victims of the mud slide which occurred in Almaty last night.




According to official statement, the rescuers found the bodies of a man, born 1984, a woman, born 1984, and two boys, born 2007. The psychologists of the emergency ministry are working with the relatives and neighbors of the victims.


The mud slide occurred in Tau-Samal residential area of Medeu district on the night of February 8. According to preliminary information, two private houses with two adults and two children inside were damaged.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

30.01.2024, 15:08 70316

Gas cylinder explosion in Karaganda region: two dead, 5 injured, including three children

Images | gov.kz
A total of 46 people lived in the two-storey house. At the time of the incident, there were 35 in it.


139 specialists and 32 pieces of equipment were involved in the rescue operations.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

17.01.2024, 10:31 91161

Animals of the Almaty Zoo

Images | instagram/mihailsorokoumov54

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most viewed