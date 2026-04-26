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The final of the first international beauty pageant MISS BRICS 2026 took place in Kazan. More than 50 contestants from 17 countries participated in the competition, with winners selected in three categories: "Miss," "Mrs.," and "Mini Miss."





The main title of Miss BRICS was awarded to Russia’s Valentina Alekseeva. Bolivia’s Immaculate Wahera took second place, while Belarusian contestant Aliya Korotkaya finished third and also received the Audience Choice Award.





In the Mrs. BRICS category, the winner was South Africa’s Millicent Mpholodi Tlou. Kazakhstan’s Olga Migunova placed second and also won the Audience Choice Award, while Russia’s Alexandra Khvatova took third place.





Among the youngest participants, the Mini Miss BRICS title went to China’s Dumalaog Saffira Kara Gille. Belarusian contestant Izabella Novikova finished second, and the UAE’s Lia Beglaryan placed third.





The judging panel included stylist Vlad Lisovets, model Victoria Lopyreva, singer Olga Seryabkina, and artist Mark Tishman.





Organizers noted that due to the competition coinciding with the month of Ramadan, the traditional swimsuit segment was removed. Instead, contestants appeared on stage in sportswear and national costumes. The jury evaluated not only the participants’ appearance but also their conduct outside the stage.





The competition began on March 2, with most stages held behind closed doors. Only the final was open to the public.