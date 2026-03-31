Tulips, warmth, and greenery: spring arrives in southern Kazakhstan
Almaty-based photographer Dmitry Dotsenko shared a series of images capturing the atmosphere of spring in southern regions of Kazakhstan.
According to him, the country’s natural contrasts are especially noticeable at this time of year: "Kazakhstan is so vast that seasons live their own lives here - in the north you can still find snow, in central regions it has already melted, while in the south spring is in full swing, sometimes almost turning into summer."
The photographer noted that temperatures in Shymkent have already reached +30°C, city flowerbeds are filled with tulips, and trees are covered in fresh greenery.
Bees are busy with their important work from morning till evening - everything around is literally coming to life," he said.
Dotsenko also managed to capture the growing moon, which, in his view, symbolically echoes the arrival of spring.
The moon is gaining strength now, preparing for the April full moon… and there’s something special about it - as if spring itself is growing along with it," he added.
The photographer wished everyone warmth and a truly spring-like mood.
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