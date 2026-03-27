EAEU heads of government convene in Shymkent

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Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Shymkent, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Government of Kazakhstan.





The meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, and Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev.





This year, Kazakhstan presides over the Eurasian Economic Union bodies. In his address to the heads of state of the EAEU Member States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan outlined the key priorities of our presidency: the use of artificial intelligence as a new tool for developing economic integration, creating a barrier-free environment, and expanding the geography of trade. I am certain that through joint efforts, we will be able to give an additional boost to the integration processes," emphasized Olzhas Bektenov.





During the session, participants exchanged views on the further development of trade and economic relations, as well as cooperation in the fields of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. It should be noted that the session was held on the eve of the Digital Qazaqstan 2026 International Digital Forum, themed "Industry 5.0: The Power of Interaction," which also contributes to deepening multilateral dialogue.





Special attention was paid to the Kazakh President's initiative on the responsible development of artificial intelligence within the EAEU, as well as to the prospects for further economic development of the countries and improving the efficiency of industries as a whole. The parties noted that AI technologies help speed up logistics processes, enhance transparency, and shape more efficient digital supply chains.