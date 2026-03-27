26.03.2026, 19:25 3216
EAEU heads of government convene in Shymkent
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Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Shymkent, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Government of Kazakhstan.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, and Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev.
This year, Kazakhstan presides over the Eurasian Economic Union bodies. In his address to the heads of state of the EAEU Member States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan outlined the key priorities of our presidency: the use of artificial intelligence as a new tool for developing economic integration, creating a barrier-free environment, and expanding the geography of trade. I am certain that through joint efforts, we will be able to give an additional boost to the integration processes," emphasized Olzhas Bektenov.
During the session, participants exchanged views on the further development of trade and economic relations, as well as cooperation in the fields of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. It should be noted that the session was held on the eve of the Digital Qazaqstan 2026 International Digital Forum, themed "Industry 5.0: The Power of Interaction," which also contributes to deepening multilateral dialogue.
Special attention was paid to the Kazakh President's initiative on the responsible development of artificial intelligence within the EAEU, as well as to the prospects for further economic development of the countries and improving the efficiency of industries as a whole. The parties noted that AI technologies help speed up logistics processes, enhance transparency, and shape more efficient digital supply chains.
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26.03.2026, 20:20 2986
President Tokayev enacts Civil Protection Mechanism for Turkic States
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the ratification of the Agreement on establishing the Civil Protection Mechanism of the Organization of Turkic States", Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The text of the Law is being officially published in the press.
The document, originally signed by the emergency ministers of member states in November 2024, aims to establish a coordinated response system for natural disasters and emergencies. The agreement facilitates voluntary aid for any member state affected.
The Secretariat for this mechanism will be headquartered in Istanbul. It will be led by a Secretary-General appointed by the Council of Ministers for a three-year term. Türkiye has committed to providing the necessary support to establish the Secretariat's operations.
The Council of Ministers is chaired by the head of the country's emergency department, who is currently presiding over the Organization of Turkic States.
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26.03.2026, 14:48 3516
Kazakhstan and Russia jointly implement 122 major projects worth USD 25 bln
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.
During the meeting, both sides emphasized the steady strengthening of strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, noting the high pace of mutually beneficial dialogue and the effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the participation of Mikhail Mishustin in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session and the Digital Forum in Shymkent further demonstrates the special nature of Kazakh-Russian relations and the shared commitment to their continued development.
You know how our bilateral economic cooperation is progressing. 122 major projects worth about 25 billion US dollars have already been implemented. Trade turnover is confidently approaching 30 billion US dollars. These are truly unique results. Russia is our main trade, economic, and investment partner, and we are certainly pleased with this, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.
The meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Astana views the visit as a significant event that will give new impetus to the development of strategic partnership and allied relations. He noted that the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation has been reviewed as part of the preparations.
Earlier, it was reported that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia reached 27.4 billion US dollars.
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25.03.2026, 15:15 25346
Baibazarov named Assistant to Kazakh President for Economic Affairs
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By a presidential decree, Nurlan Baibazarov has been appointed as Assistant to the Kazakh President for Economic Affairs, while having been relieved of his previous position, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Previously, Nurlan Baibazarov served as the head of the investment and trade department of the Presidential Administration.
In February 2024, he was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.
He also held seniour positions in the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. In 1997 and 2003, he served as the finance minister of Kazakhstan.
From 2013 to 2016, he headed the department for the development of economic sectors of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan.
Throughout different years, he worked in Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, KazMunayGas Consulting, KazMunayGas. In 2016 and 2022, he was the member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of the Industry Development Fund. Until October 2023, he was the Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to the post of the Chairman of the Board of the Baiterek National Management Holding in October 2023.
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25.03.2026, 14:38 25071
Yerbolat Dossayev relieved of his duties as Deputy Chief of Presidential Administration
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Wednesday signed a decree releasing Yerbolat Dossayev from his post as Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
By a presidential decree, Yerbolat Dossayev was relieved of his duties as Deputy Chief of the Kazakh President’s Administration, the press service of Akorda said in a statement.
Previously Dossayev held the posts of the minister of economy and budget planning (2013-2014), minister of national economy (2014-2016), Chairman of the Board of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek (2016-2017), Deputy Prime Minister (August 2017-February 2019), Governor of the National Bank (Gebruary 2019-January 2022).
In January 2022, he was appointed the Mayor of Almaty city.
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23.03.2026, 15:10 66341
Day of Purification: President Tokayev launches nationwide environmental campaign
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the nation on Tazaru Kuni (Day of Purification), announcing the launch of a large-scale ecological campaign under the national project Taza Kazakhstan. In his remarks, the Head of State urged citizens to unite in the name of environmental cleanliness and the country’s sustainable future, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Tokayev noted that Tazaru Kuni marks a new stage in the implementation of Taza Qazaqstan campaign.
This is a special day in celebration of Nauryznama decade. The renewal of our society has become a part of the renewal of nature itself. Such a timely coincidence cannot help but inspire all of us to work selflessly for the good of our Motherland," he said.
According to the President, the nationwide implementation of the Möldir Bulaq initiative is beginning. Under this project, natural springs, coastal areas, and reservoirs will be cleaned. Mass tree planting, along with the cleaning of courtyards, parks, and squares, will also continue.
The new People’s Constitution, adopted during the celebration of Nauryz, enshrines careful treatment of nature by the citizens as one of the fundamental principles of our worldview. There is no doubt that the New People’s Constitution will become the core of social consolidation, a moral and legal guide, and an unshakable foundation of our Independence," the President underscored.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that the Constitution would instill in society such essential worldview and behavioral principles as unity, creative and responsible patriotism, and, of course, Taza Qazaqstan.
He highlighted that the essence of the ideological concept of Taza Qazaqstan is not only the cleanliness of the streets, courtyards, and homes, but also the purity of thoughts, directed toward achieving the well-being of Kazakhstan’s citizens.
More and more of our citizens are choosing an ecological lifestyle and rational resource consumption, which is the key to a bright future. In this regard, I call on all Kazakhstanis to take part in the relay of cleanliness and order. I am confident that through joint efforts we will reach new heights in the development of our country and build a Just, Clean, and Progressive Kazakhstan," he said.
As part of Nauryznama decade, Kazakhstan celebrates March 23 as Tazaru Kuni - the Day of Purification. This day is considered an important festive milestone, symbolizing the renewal of humanity together with nature, the release from the burdens of the past, and the beginning of a new stage.
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22.03.2026, 18:47 87776
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran exchange Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz greetings
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his telegram, President Pezeshkian expressed hope that these sacred days, filled with mercy and blessings, would help deepen cooperation and strengthen harmony among Muslim nations.
In response, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished strengthening of unity among the brotherly peoples and stability in the Middle East. He emphasized that the spirit of renewal inherent in Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz would bring peace and prosperity to the Iranian people.
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21.03.2026, 22:38 105251
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated citizens of Kazakhstan on the holiday of Nauryz on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
I congratulate everyone on the great holiday of Nauryz Meiramy.
Nauryz is a time of spiritual purification and renewal. The concept of purity carries a comprehensive meaning. Most importantly, it signifies purity of thought, consciousness, and intention.
Two years ago, we launched the nationwide initiative 'Taza Qazaqstan' (Clean Kazakhstan). This large-scale project has received widespread public support, particularly among our youth. The mindfulness and purity of purpose of our citizens are confirmed by their real actions. Such traits as precision, punctuality, and self-discipline are becoming defining qualities of our nation.
In essence, the 'Taza Qazaqstan' initiative is not merely another one-time campaign or public advocacy, but a bedrock ideology of our state. Therefore, this noble mission must become a permanent endeavor, an integral part of our national identity.
On the holiday of Nauryz, it is especially important to broadly clarify the philosophy of Purity.
I believe that at this historic moment, when nature wakes and the country undergoes renewal, every wish gains special power. Therefore, above all, may peace and prosperity reign upon our land.
May our sacred Motherland - the Republic of Kazakhstan stand forever!
May the supremacy of our Constitution remain inviolable!
May our flag fly high!
Ūlys oñ bolsyn, aq mol bolsyn! (May the nation prosper and abundance prevail!)," the President stated in his congratulatory message.
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20.03.2026, 09:00 128166
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid Al-Fitr
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr (Oraza Ait), noting the symbolic coincidence of the holiday with Nauryz this year, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State sincerely congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Oraza Ait highlighting that this is a special and sacred celebration for all Muslims, symbolizing spiritual purification and enlightenment, mutual respect and solidarity, modesty and moderation, compassion and integrity.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted by observing the thirty-day fast, believers live in harmony with themselves and the world, strengthen their spirit, share the joy of life with others, and extend a helping hand to those in need. These principles reflect the true essence of Islam and affirm the high moral values and humanistic ideals on which our society is built.
The President emphasized that this year Oraza Ait and Nauryz coincided marking a new historical stage in the country’s development.
He reminded the people of Kazakhstan adopted a new Constitution and made a decisive choice in favor of a bright future, Justice, and Progress. This act of the people's will becomes a new milestone in the chronicle of our independent state.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all good health, happiness, and prosperity.
May our Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, flourish! Oraza Ait kabyl bolsyn," the President said.
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