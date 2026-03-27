Kazakhstan and Russia jointly implement 122 major projects worth USD 25 bln

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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.





During the meeting, both sides emphasized the steady strengthening of strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, noting the high pace of mutually beneficial dialogue and the effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the participation of Mikhail Mishustin in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session and the Digital Forum in Shymkent further demonstrates the special nature of Kazakh-Russian relations and the shared commitment to their continued development.





You know how our bilateral economic cooperation is progressing. 122 major projects worth about 25 billion US dollars have already been implemented. Trade turnover is confidently approaching 30 billion US dollars. These are truly unique results. Russia is our main trade, economic, and investment partner, and we are certainly pleased with this, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.





The meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Astana views the visit as a significant event that will give new impetus to the development of strategic partnership and allied relations. He noted that the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation has been reviewed as part of the preparations.





Earlier, it was reported that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia reached 27.4 billion US dollars.