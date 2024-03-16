Kazakhstan to construct new railways worth $15bn

Images | Kazakh MFA

Issues of implementation of the provisions of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) and its further strengthening were the main topics of discussion at the regional workshop held in the UN Plaza building. The event, organized by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with support of the European Union, was attended by national coordinators on BTWC issues from the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The workshop provided an opportunity for participants to exchange information and best practices regarding the improvement of legislation and national action plans, as well as the preparation and presentation of information on the implementation of confidence-building measures - a key mechanism for ensuring transparency in the biosafety practices of States Parties to the Convention.





Representatives of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs thanked Kazakhstan for the opportunity to organize a training course in Almaty and the representatives of relevant government agencies from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for participation in the event, and emphasized the critical importance of comprehensive and active implementation of the Convention at the national level. National contact points play a key role in this regard.





Representatives of Kazakhstan drew attention to the strict fulfillment by Kazakhstan of its obligations under the BTWC. It was noted that the priority issue for our country in the field of biological safety is the implementation of the initiative to establish the International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS). Kazakhstan shares the belief in the need for active cooperation to ensure the use of the latest achievements of biotechnology for peaceful purposes. The IABS will ensure control over the development of science and technology in areas related to the BTWC.





UN and national experts noted the active role of Kazakhstan in strengthening the Convention and promoting the IABS initiative widely discussed within the BTWC Working Group in Geneva, which also arouses support and interest in further discussion among many countries.





At a separate panel session, Kazakhstan’s experience in implementing the BTWC was presented. General Director of the National Scientific Center for Particularly Dangerous Infections named after Aikimbayev, Zaure Zhumadilova, described the mechanism for preparing annual reports on confidence-building measures, measures adopted in the field of biological safety and the activities of the Central Reference Laboratory, which carries out its research in strict accordance with the BTWC and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Biological Safety".





As part of the event, the workshop’s participants visited the Central Reference Laboratory located in Almaty and learned about the activities of the flagship institution of the Kazakh biotechnological complex. CRL’s mission is to ensure the biological safety of the country, develop and implement the scientific basis for monitoring, prevention, and assess the risk of infection with highly dangerous diseases to prevent and reduce their spread in people and animals. Experts in the field of biosafety positively assessed the activities of the laboratory and the developments of Kazakh scientists, which are fully funded from the republican budget.





For reference: The Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction was opened for signature in 1972 and entered into force in 1975. The BTWC is one of the key pillars of the international community's efforts to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.





In September 2020, at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to create the International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS), to prevent the spread of biological (bacteriological) and toxin weapons, encourage broad and inclusive international cooperation on research and development of measures to combat dangerous pathogens, establish systems of verification and assurance so that programs and developments in the biological field will not be used for military purposes, thereby improving international norms and institutionalizing the BTWC regime.